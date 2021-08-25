These are the top hair salons in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The change of seasons is an ideal opportunity to experiment with new looks, including hairstyles. Whether you're wanting a full-colour change, a quick haircut, or other beauty services and are hesitant to try a new one to do it, we've got you covered. Here's a list of our top three hair salons in Minneapolis.

1. Steller Hair Company

Location: 945 Broadway St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413

In June of 2013, Steller Hair Company opened its doors. Katie, the owner, is adamant about working toward making a space that is both safe and enjoyable to all.

Steller Hair Company aims to use its enthusiasm and talent to help everyone through the Stella Hair door. They want to create an environment and experience that shines with brilliance and value for clients, workers, and the larger community.

2. Kuva

Location: 3145 Hennepin Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408

Kuva has dedicated to providing the best quality products and services to customers. The quality and service are all worth the money you spend here. During the pandemic, Kuva provides a safe environment and space for their consumers; the entire facility is clean and sanitized.

Kuva's MISSION is to raise community and environmental awareness by supporting charitable organizations. Currently, 5% of all gift store purchases at Kuva will assist "NAMI," or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

3. Salon Oriana

Location: 7819 Southtown Dr. Bloomington, MN 55431

In 2015, Salon Oriana first opened its doors. Salon Oriana is an Aveda Concept Salon and Spa located in Southtown Shopping Center and works as the home salon for the Minnesota Timberwolves Dancers.

All of the staff here is trained and professionals. They offer a wide range of treatments, including cut, colour, style, formal styling, weddings, balayage, perm, relaxer, Japanese straightening, extensions, waxing, lash extensions, facials, and makeup.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.