Top three doughnut shops in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Doughnuts are certainly one of the best pleasures you can consume. If you're looking for a place to get doughnuts in Minneapolis, look no further. Visit one of these three Minneapolis doughnut businesses that are too amazing to pass up.

1. Cardigan Donuts

Location: 40 S 7th St Ste 207 Minneapolis, MN 55402

Cardigan Donuts debuted in the downtown Minneapolis skyway in May 2017. Cardigan Donuts is well known as a doughnut shop that makes fresh, hand-made donuts on-site.

They also sell made-to-order yogurt and oatmeal bowls with fresh toppings and ingredients. There is open seating in both their living room and workstation.

They agree that everyone should enjoy favorite foods and experience a place that brings people together. They have dedicated themselves to providing an experience that is both innovative and welcoming.

2. Valley Pastries

Location: 2570 Hillsboro Ave N Golden Valley, MN 55427

In 1987, Bernie and Judy Postuma started Valley Pastries, was a little pastry shop in Golden Valley. Over the years, it became a local favorite for having some of the most incredible donuts in the state, as well as it's signature GIANT-raised doughnut holes.

Valley Pastries also offers 12 different types of homestyle cookies produced from historical family recipes daily. In 2015, two great friends named Alex and Mike decided to leave their 20-year occupations and purchase Valley Pastries to carry on the tradition while introducing new goods and experiences to doughnut enthusiasts of all ages.

3. YoYo Donuts

Location: 5757 Sanibel Dr Minnetonka, MN 55343

YoYo Donuts establish in 2010. YoYo Donut is a donut store that is owned and operated by a family. To maintain the quality, So far, this is the first YoYo Donuts & Coffee Bar on the earth, and they will not open any franchise locations.

First and importantly, YoYo Doughnuts makes our donuts by hand, on-site, every morning. Because they don't utilize any preservatives or dough extenders, the doughnuts last roughly for 8 hours.

