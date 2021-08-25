4 best restaurants for German food in Minneapolis

Ogulcan Ercal/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - In Minneapolis, German heritage is well ingrained. We are proud to showcase our heritage, and we want to have a good time while doing it! Why not treat yourself to some spaetzle and a beer from a boot? There are numerous authentic and delectable German restaurants to choose from in Minneapolis to satisfy your foreign needs. Here are the top 4 of the finest restaurants in Minneapolis to get a sausage and experience a taste of Germany!

Black Forest Inn

Authentic German food prepared with fresh ingredients is served at the Black Forest Inn. Every one of their recipes and processes is derived from a German native, and they specialize in manufacturing their bratwurst, spaetzle, bread, and pastries from scratch. Several accolades have been given to them for their highly authentic cuisine and their amazing outside terrace.

Aki's Bread Haus

The baked delicacies of Aki's Bread Haus, owned by a native of Germany, are the closest to the real deal in Minneapolis! In this sunshine-filled bakery, you may find freshly made bread, rolls, pretzels, and pastries. Take a cup of coffee and some streusel and experience this little German bakery's beauty. Check your daily offer to see what's on the menu!

Gasthof's

Das Boot! This means "the boat" in German. At Gasthof, this means a vast beer boot which you spend at the table. Don't forget to respect the rules! (They seriously consume their beer.) Gasthof is the perfect place for an authentic night of German cuisine and live music. They also have a wonderful celebration for Oktoberfest.

Kramarczuk's

Kramarczuk's specializes in freshly created European specialties such as sausages, bread, pastries, and cakes, all of which are baked on-premises. Visit their market for some fresh produce, or dine at their restaurant for an unforgettable dinner. This is the place to go if you're seeking a tasty sausage in the neighborhood!

Are you looking for German foods and confused about which restaurant to go to? You can try those four best restaurants for German Foods in Minneapolis. For further information about those restaurants, please visit minneapolis.org.

