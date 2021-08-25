5 best places of ice skating rinks around Minnesota

Maxim Shklyaev/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minnesota's outdoor ice skating rinks are great for practicing your Flying V or polishing your toe pick. Here are five best places ice skating rinks around Minnesota that you can visit:

Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Few towns do ice skating better than the Twin Cities. This year, Wells Fargo WinterSkate in Loring Park and WinterSkate in St. Paul are both on hiatus, but other nearby cities offer their fantastic rinks.

Roseville has North America's largest outdoor refrigerated rink, while Maple Grove has one of the country's only refrigerated ice skating routes. If you prefer frozen lakes, visit Edina, Buffalo, or one of Minneapolis' three lakes (Lake of the Isles, Nokomis, and Powderhorn).

Central Minnesota

Lake Alice is plowed in Fergus Falls for a skating rink and a track around the lake. Skate on Lake George in St. Cloud or at the adjacent Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell, where you can warm up at the club's Grill 19. Alexandria, Pine River, Hutchinson, New York Mills, and Brainerd Lakes also have rinks on Gull Lake for Cragun's Resort and Grand View Lodge visitors.

Southern Minnesota

With its year-round outdoor recreation, Winona's picturesque bluffs provide a stunning background for skating. But lakes aren't the only frozen bodies of water. Skate on the Straight River, a 55-mile tributary of the Mississippi, or an inlet of the Des Moines River in southwest Jackson.

Albert Lea, Mankato, and Rochester all have outdoor skating rinks with a frozen running track.

Northeast Minnesota

Not on Lake Superior, but at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park. In early January, after the Bentleyville Festival of Lights, the park becomes an ice skating rink. Outdoor rinks are located in Knife River, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Tofte, and Grand Marais.

Biwabik (near Giants Ridge ski resort), Hibbing, and Virginia all have rinks. Visit the US Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth while on the Range or go to one of Grand Rapids' four outdoor rinks, including one covered at the IRA Civic Center.

Northwest Minnesota

There are two outdoor skating sites in addition to the four indoor ice facilities in the city. Warroad, which is called Hockeytown USA, offers two indoor ice arenas with a free outdoor rink. Duck inside the two buildings to see the excellent hockey history of the city. Further South, the Peoples Park of the Detroit Lakes is another area for skating.

For additional information about the outdoor skating rinks in Minnesota, please visit exploreminnesota.com.

