4 exciting reasons why you should visit Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - From a beautiful riverfront park and Minnesota's first Indigenous-only restaurant to a fancy boutique hotel and a master distillery (recruited from Jameson in Ireland), there is more to see and do in Minneapolis than ever before. A few examples of the numerous reasons why you should revisit Minneapolis:

Indigenous Cuisine Debut

Owámni by The Sioux Chef(opens in new window) was perhaps the most anticipated Minneapolis restaurant in recent memory. Owámni is named after the adjacent St. Anthony Falls, Owámniiyomni. Owned and owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman and Minnesota native Dana Thompson, it serves seasonal Indigenous cuisine. Reservations for indoor and outdoor seats are now available at the restaurant's top floor of the new WaterWorks pavilion.

Riverfront Park Project

Are you aware of the Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, near St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge? In addition to outdoor dining places with gas firepits, the new three-acre park features Dakota art and interpretation and access to miles of interconnected parks and trails. An accessible restroom and water bottle filler are located on the first floor of a new two-story pavilion. A new restaurant serving Indigenous food is located on the second floor (see next entry).

A New Distillery Crafting Irish-American Whiskey

What would entice Brian Nation, a seasoned Irish master distiller from Jameson, to Minneapolis? In the new O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., a charismatic entrepreneur and an opportunity to blend American and Irish whiskey styles (opens in new window) The craft distillery's taproom debuts in August, across from the Market at Malcolm Yards and Surly Brewing Co.

The Vibrant Arts Scene

New exhibitions at Minneapolis museums and artist studios include a must-see display of Prince's footwear, featuring over 300 pairs of his iconic shoes. All Paisley Park tours include The Beautiful Collection: Prince's Custom Shoes.

For individuals who want to plan, the Walker Art Center's calendar shows exhibitions from now through 2023. Immediately available is its unique and exciting Skyline Mini-Golf(opens in new window), which includes two new holes made in conjunction with Native Youth Arts Collective.

After knowing the reasons why you should visit Minneapolis, are you still hesitating? For more details, please visit exploreminnesota.com.

