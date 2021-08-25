Top 4 food history museums at Minnesota

Mill City Museums/mnhs.org

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - It should come as no surprise that Minnesota, located in the heart of the corn and grain region of the United States, has several fascinating museums and places dedicated to food, fantastic food! Here are four fascinating food history museums to visit the next time you're in the mood for something to eat or drink.

- Mill City Museums, Minneapolis

Mill City, built inside the remains of a historical flour mill on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, relates the tale of the flour industry, the river and the city. Take the 8-story elevator display Flour Tower, which is highly explosive. View the film, 19 minutes flat Minneapolis, co-created and told by comic Kevin Kling. See amazing views of the Mississippi River, St. Anthony Falls, and Stone Arch Bridge from the observatory deck.

- Jolly Green Giant Museum, Blue Earth

The Jolly Green Giant Museum in southern Minnesota contains the world's most outstanding Green Giant artefacts. The group is based on the history of the Green Giant Company, founded in Le Sueur in 1903 and still growing vegetables in the Minnesota River Valley. You may also find a stunning 55-foot-high toga-wearing statue of the Jolly Green Giant in town.

- Spam Museum, Austin

The Spam Museum highlights the unusual, tinned meat that became the cornerstone of World War II troops and allies. Spam in Austin, Minn. ("Spam Town USA") was invented and still exists today. Open daily with free access. Spam Museum explores the fantastic tale of how this brand became a worldwide symbol. See the seven main galleries, spam recipes and visit the gift shop.

- Oliver H. Kelley Farm, Elk River

A monument to her name, the Oliver H. Kelley Farm, a state historic site, made its claim here in 1850 and taught the latest farming techniques from farm publications.

Today Kelley Farm is a museum of living history, in which personnel execute the everyday farm duties typical for the 1800s in fields, barnyards and farmhouses in period clothes. This location provides visitors with the opportunity to experience life on a specific farm and understand the tremendous agricultural origins of Minnesota. Oliver H. Kelley Farm is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Are you interested in visiting those four food museums in Minnesota? You can visit their respective websites to get more information about the price of admission to the museum's location.

