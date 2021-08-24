City of Minneapolis: The results of the smoke test and the future steps

Katja Bayer/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - This past Tuesday, August 11, a Department of Public Works team did a smoke test between Elliot Avenue and Chicago Avenue in the 3700-3900 block. The team blew smoke into the sanitary sewers and then strolled around the area, looking for signs of a problem. They found none.

On an ancient standpipe, a slight flaw was discovered, which was repaired. The personnel alerted the homeowner the same day and made the necessary repairs at no cost to him. There was no evidence that the defect was being exploited as a rat entrance point in this case. During the testing process, no other concerns were discovered.

In addition to the smoke tests, rat bait has been placed in public sanitary mains, with no sign of any bait being accessed or consumed. Currently, it does not appear that rats are using either public or private sewers at this time.

The next steps

They invite households and business owners on these blocks to inspect food supplies and nesting locations outside their properties. You can take steps including:

- Remove brush batteries and branches.

- Trim any overgrown shrubbery and shorten grass.

- Make sure the compost bins are closed securely.

- Pet food and bowls of water should not be left outside unattended. When not in use, place food in thick plastic or metal container that has a tight lid.

Housing inspectors will recheck the area to find probable food supplies and nesting places in the next few days. If the inspectors detect any problems, they give the property owner an advising letter. A letter of notification describes the situation and asks the owner to take care of it. Fines or other enforcement procedures do not monitor them. We will look at both business and residential buildings.

Finally, they are looking at ways to eliminate live rats and disclose these intentions after being confirmed.

The City of Minneapolis will work with you to resolve this situation. For any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with Mui Le, mui.le@minneapolismn.gov.

