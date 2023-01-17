Feel The Need To Pivot Your Direction As You Reflect On The Past Year?

Terri Kozlowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGgon_0kHFJXyd00
As you reflect on the past year, what are the signs you need to make a pivot or alter how you are moving forward toward your dreams?Photo by~Terri Kozlowski

Reflecting on the past year, are you creating the life you dream of? Are you setting measurable goals toward your desires? When an obstacle presents itself, are you able to push through and not give up? But are you so tenacious that you don’t see that maybe you should pivot? Knowing when to work diligently and when to pivot will determine whether you succeed or take a misstep.

When should you exert more effort and push through, and when should you change course? It’s directly tied to your success, and your capacity to push beyond challenges one after another, but it's equally crucial to have the wisdom and skills to recognize when to step back, reevaluate, and pivot.

If all you do is keep your head down and continually plow through, how do you know if what you’re doing is what needs your focus? You need to pull your head up to ask, are your efforts in this area paying off? Are you still going in the direction you want to go? When you look back at your development over the past year, is it time to pivot into a new direction?

Accept the fact that you are the pivot along which the loads of your efforts will turn. Acknowledge yourself as the chairperson at the center of affairs management for your dreams. Take the chair and be at the forefront. ~ Israelmore Ayivor

Evaluation Of Your Life

So, what are your goals? Write them out and review them. Are they realistic? If you don’t think you can obtain the goal, then remove it because you already have the belief that you can’t reach it. How will you know you’ve reached the goal? This is where being measurable comes into play. Now, look at the resources you have to move toward your objective. How will you make time for this goal? Do you have the finances to get it completed?

Some individuals recommend making irrational goals to inspire you to reach your next level. I agree you should dream big and aim higher. But there are both lofty ambitions and simply downright sad aspirations. Spend some time evaluating where you are, where you want to be, and whether you have the means to get there. You want to put in the effort to create a wonderful life, but you also want to feel you are making progress along the way instead of getting frustrated.

For you to be productive, you need to prioritize your goals. Yes, you can work on all of them, but it’s better to focus on one at a time. It will make clear what receives the greatest attention and what receives the least, depending on the resources you have. This also helps you to get and stay excited instead of stressed about something you want to do.

Pivoting is not the end of the disruption process, but the beginning of the next leg of your journey. ~ Jay Samit

Pivoting Is A Mindset

Change, even when you want it, doesn’t mean it’s easy. The same is true of pivoting.

Things will change, frequently, and in ways, you may not choose, is one thing you can count on in life. So why not improve your ability to change and at handling change? Why not adopt the mindset of pivoting? Because if you do, these shifts won't be as abrupt and shocking. It would be impractical to know that change is inevitable, but not attempt to improve one's ability to handle it.

You can never be wrong in a pivot as long as your actions are intentional. This suggests you are deciding to pivot and re-prioritize as long as new information is in line with your objectives. It’s also because you are learning the lessons you need to on your path.

Now, to maintain the momentum, you must recognize and appreciate your victories. Every time you complete a task toward your objective, celebrate. You need to stop and simply give yourself a pat on the back, or remark, "Nice job!" When you accomplish something, you want to reward yourself with something that makes you feel happy and serene and aligns with your goals.

The strategy is a living, ever-evolving pivoting mechanism. ~ Pearl Zhu

Signs You Should Pivot

Being tired and bored with your life. Without getting worn out, a person might work twelve hours a day doing what they enjoy. Others, however, might work for eight hours doing something that is not in line with whom they are, and feel too exhausted to do anything but sleep. Then drearily go through the same thing again the following day. So, do you feel burned out from the work you do? Or are you proud and excited? If you insist on carrying on with the activities you loathe, your body will eventually let you know. This is a sign that you should pivot.

Being consistently unhappy with specific areas of your life. You lose a day from working on significant, challenging, and gratifying projects if you stay an extra day in a job or relationship where you feel there is no room for growth. Stop being unhappy and stop making excuses for yourself. Pivot those parts of your life that you categorically dislike so you can focus all of your energy on exploring new possibilities and starting a new adventure.

Change occurs when excuses pivot to execution. ~ Ryan Lilly

How To Pivot With Ease

Give yourself time, maybe a week, to go through your emotions, let go of your anger, and begin concentrating on your goals. Use this period for mourning, detachment, purging, moving on, and beginning the exploration of new possibilities.

Discuss your interests, experiences, and goals with others. Never undervalue the influence of friends of your tribe. Even while your friends and former coworkers may know you well, it's mutual friends' secondary connections that broaden your horizons.

Runners don’t look back when they’re sprinting ahead, and neither should you. Once the momentum builds, you’re going to get into the flow. Work won’t feel like work. Your performance becomes natural in the ebb and flow.

Accept risk and uncertainty, but understand that these are distinct concepts. The best things in life sometimes involve the unknown. Take measured risks and recognize that uncertainty has two sides. There is also a sense of potential amid uncertainty.

Whenever something unexpected comes your way, say yes. When you are open, the universe will surprise you with what it can bring about.

If everything goes according to plan, you've undoubtedly missed out on some incredible chances and shortcuts to your goal. Sometimes you aim for the sun, but because its trajectory isn't straight, you need to make course corrections and detours to get there. Maintain your pivots—you never know when you'll make a quantum leap.

Pivoting isn't Plan B; it's part of the process. ~ Jeff Goins

Pivot As You Move Forward

Nowadays, being productive is viewed as a badge of honor. You must examine your intentions for performing the productive tasks you're doing. Is it improving your life or moving you toward your goal?

Being successful at the expense of enjoying your life is not worth it. Even though you will have busy times, stop to appreciate them by being fully present. There is no rush to decide. You should take things slowly and give each item on your to-do list a clear intention. Celebrate your victories, pet the puppy, or read a book. Because there is always enough time for everything you need to do.

Although the pivot will vary each time, you will always pivot to a healthier, happier, and more productive state. The circles of life are many. The goal of pivoting is to change your strategy when something isn't working, rather than trying to win every battle.

The most crucial thing is for you to stop believing that you should, would, or could be anything other than who you authentically are and what you want to be. You are the writer of your life story because you are the creator of your life.

Plan for the future. But also be ready to pivot if a new opportunity comes your way, or if you discover something that was not part of the master plan–makes your heart sing and your mind buzz with possibilities. ~ Michele Norris

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pivot# pivoting# pivot in life

Comments / 0

Published by

Native American Terri Kozlowski has a BS in social science, certified life coach, blogger, author of "Raven Transcending Fear," & host of the Soul Solutions podcast. She specializes in empowering people to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs.

Woodstock, GA
503 followers

More from Terri Kozlowski

It's Helpful To Look Back And See What You Learned Last Year

As a life coach, I frequently ask my clients what they have learned from an experience. And the only answer I find as incorrect is when they say they didn’t learn and start blaming others or making excuses. Every experience you have in your life teaches you something which you are to learn.

Read full story

It's Helpful To Take Time And Look Back To See How Much You’ve Grown

Looking back should happen only for reflection. You're not living in the past, but a review of the growth you've achieved can be beneficial.Photo by~Terri Kozlowski. One of my significant routine spiritual practices is contemplation, especially as a cycle ends. You can see where you were at the beginning of the phase, and you can also see how you've grown. To reflect on the year that ended, you might go back chronologically or look back on the various aspects of your life. Purpose and flow are excellent signs that something in your life is flourishing for you.

Read full story

Are You A Visionary That Thinks Big And Aims High In Life?

A visionary dreams big and aims high in their life goals. Here are seven ways to expand your thinking about what you can accomplish in lifePhoto by~Terri Kozlowski. Successful people don't have low standards for themselves or unattainable objectives. Instead, they aim high, dream big, and put in a lot of effort to get the best results. If you feel your vision for your life is feasible and dedicate yourself to pursuing it, the achievement is possible.

Read full story

Visionaries Live A Powerful Life Based On Clear Inner Wisdom

You need to cultivate inner wisdom if you want to live the life you envision for yourself. Here are nine ways to become a wiser person.Photo by~Terri Kozlowski. Who comes to mind when you think of a wise person? You're not alone if you find it difficult to generate an immediate response. Society does not frequently reward wisdom. It appears to favor stupidity.

Read full story

Are You A Conscious Visionary Or Do You Feel Life Is Knocking You Around?

When you live a conscious life, you open yourself up to creating the vision you have for yourself instead of letting life knock you around.Photo by~ Terri Kozlowski. As a visionary for your life, are you conscious? Or are you reacting to life instead of responding? With awareness, perseverance, patience, and commitment, you can develop the abilities and talents required to lead your life by raising your consciousness. Visionaries choose to brave paths that others would be hesitant to follow. Making a difference is at the heart of the direction you want to go, which goes beyond simply achieving objectives. You need to be aware of the context of your responsibilities if you're to be effective in achieving your dreams.

Read full story
1 comments

To Be A Visionary It's Helpful To Know Your Purpose, Do You Know Yours?

To have a vision means you know your purpose and are intentional in how you move forward. Here are five ways to find your purpose in life.Photo by~Terri Kozlowski. Visionaries use their purpose to inspire themselves. They are big-picture thinkers who want to grow and develop their dreams, yet they don’t mire themselves in details. You’re broadening your focus while encouraging cooperation and persistence in the face of adversity. The responsibility of a visionary like yourself is to foster innovation and a fresh course for building your dream based on your purpose in life.

Read full story

Practical Steps To Take To Be Gentle And Live A Graceful Life

When you're gentle with others, you're living a graceful life. Gentleness is a character trait that allows you to make authentic connectionsPhoto by~ Terri Kozlowski. A gentle person is someone nice, agreeable, and lacking in harshness. A kind individual does not make sudden moves or statements. They are amiable, respectful, and comforting to be around. Hurriedness, harshness, or violent behavior are not seen by these people. A gentle individual emits a calm assurance. This sense of self-confidence comes from accepting what is. It comes from a quiet, peaceful mind. The capacity to manage certain situations shows an often-overlooked inner strength. This subdued composure also demonstrates a clear understanding of what is right and wrong.

Read full story

Why It's Helpful To Cherish The Personal Connections In Your Life

Cherish your authentic connections with others by learning to deepen those relationships. They're a vital component of living a graceful lif~ Terri Kozlowski. When you consider your closest, most intimate relationships, you frequently include those with partners, parents, kids, extended families, and pets. I firmly believe you should cherish and value these relationships as part of a living fulfilling life. You need to make the effort to show them how you feel regularly. Assume nothing about one another. Enjoy and treasure them while you have the opportunity. You should approach each connection with love, kindness, respect, and admiration since you never know what your destiny may contain.

Read full story

Here Is How To Live A Humble Life And Inspire Joy

Being humble is part of graceful living. Humility is a strength with distinct characteristics that you can learn to develop.~ Terri Kozlowski. According to the Oxford Dictionary, humility means a modest or low view of one's importance; humbleness. What is significant about this definition is that it’s referring to how you view yourself in rank or position with others. It’s the opposite of comparison because you understand and believe that everyone is equal to you.

Read full story

Being Grounded Is A Powerful And Positive Way to Live A Graceful Life

Explore the meaning of being grounded, unawareness, and how one becomes grounded to live a powerful yet graceful life.~ Terri Kozlowski. When I say you need to start each day being grounded, what do I mean? Being grounded has become such a common phrase that everyone assumes they understand what it means. However, depending on one's lifestyle, views, and environment, being grounded can mean various things to different people.

Read full story

Thriving: How To Live An Authentic Life Where You Flourish

Are you living a flourishing life? You're supposed to be. If you're not, here are 6 activities you can add to your life to help you thrive.~ Terri Kozlowski. What does your ideal life look like? Imagine it in your mind’s eye. Of course, you would have authentic relationships with those you love. Your mind, body, and spirit would be healthy. You would believe in yourself and your abilities. Adhering to your values is important to you. What you are imagining is your life flourishing.

Read full story

Permit Yourself To Indulge In Self-Care To Help You Thrive In Life

When you indulge in self-care activities, you're improving your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Indulging is a part of thriving~ Terri Kozlowski. Self-care is everything that you consciously do that is a part of caring for your mental, emotional, and physical health. While it's a simple notion, it's something frequently overlooked. Basic self-care is vital to improving mood and reducing stress. It is about refueling yourself so you can continue to do those things that you are passionate about. It’s something you should indulge in regularly.

Read full story
1 comments

Yes, Feeling Fulfilled in Life Is A Part of Thriving

Feeling fulfilled is a part of thriving. If you are feeling burned out, here are 12 ways to create a life of fulfillment.~ Terri Kozlowski. When people talk about thriving, many look at whether there is a feeling of fulfillment in their life. Just because you have a good job, authentic relationships, and are physically healthy doesn’t mean you feel fulfilled. But why not?

Read full story

Yes, Thriving Means You Feel Your Life Is Abundant In All Areas

Living abundantly means you're aware of the blessings in your life and are grateful for all the Universe has provided, even the lessons.~ Terri Kozlowski. Your mindset is the major component of your success in life. Furthermore, having an abundant attitude makes it simpler to thrive in life. According to research, the way you view yourself and your environment can have a significant impact on how you learn, manage stress, achieve success, and even affects your immune system.

Read full story

The Ability To Be Consistent Helps You Balance Life

The more consistent you are in taking the right action, the more successful you will be. Ten ways to be more consistent and balanced.~ Terri Kozlowski. Living a balanced lifestyle comes by being consistent with healthy habits, positive routines, and regular reviews of your life. How you structure your self-care, maintain your health, and are harmonious with others is based on your ability to review your life patterns consistently.

Read full story
1 comments

How To Better Nurture Yourself And Why It’s Essential For A Balanced Life

It's essential to nurture yourself. Because you create harmony and balance in your life as you take care of your mind, body, and soul.~ Terri Kozlowski. Nurturing is about encouraging growth and development. You can see this in many family dynamics, school, and college settings. But do you nurture yourself? Are you inspiring yourself to step outside your comfort zone? What about taking that class you keep looking at online?

Read full story

With Harmony, You Create Balance and Ease In Being Your Authentic Self

Harmony is about the right use of energy. When you are harmonious, then balance can be created. Reduce disharmony and discover inner wisdom~ Terri Kozlowski. Achieving harmony requires you to evaluate how you incorporate every element of your life. This means everything: your work, your relationships, your creative outlets, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

How The Ability To Be Flexible Can Help You Find Balance In Life

For you to have balance in your life, you need to be flexible. With flexibility, life flows easily, balance is restored, and happiness rises~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you consider yourself to be a flexible person? Are you able to go with the flow as situations change? To not react negatively to a modification in plans or the need to pivot. As a recovering control freak, I understand the desire to know what’s going to happen next. But when the Universe wants you to have an experience, your struggle against what is, causes you angst. Instead, when you accept the circumstances as synchronistic, you realign yourself with Universal flow and balance returns.

Read full story

Be Hopeful And Take A Leap Of Faith Every Day

When you take a leap of faith regularly, you enable yourself to get comfortable with discomfort, overcome fear, and live without regrets.~ Terri Kozlowski. Most of you are afraid of entering the unknown, you doubt yourself, are uneasy with the unfamiliar, and of not knowing what will happen. You are concerned things might not turn out as planned, things may go wrong, and situations might be uncomfortable. Therefore, taking a leap of faith isn’t something you do regularly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy