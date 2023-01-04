It's Helpful To Take Time And Look Back To See How Much You’ve Grown

Looking back should happen only for reflection. You're not living in the past, but a review of the growth you've achieved can be beneficial. Photo by ~Terri Kozlowski

One of my significant routine spiritual practices is contemplation, especially as a cycle ends. You can see where you were at the beginning of the phase, and you can also see how you've grown. To reflect on the year that ended, you might go back chronologically or look back on the various aspects of your life. Purpose and flow are excellent signs that something in your life is flourishing for you.

The following query will help you remember and honor the previous year. What sparked your transformation? Where do you feel in the flow when you think back on the last year? What caused you to feel completely in the present moment?

This is the time of year when people make resolutions and look back on the previous year. I urge you to consider the following as you reflect on your past accomplishments. You might not be giving yourself credit for how you have grown.

Don’t go through life, grow through life. ~ Eric Butterworth

What Does It Mean To Grow As A Person?

To grasp what it means to grow as a person, an individual must accept responsibility for their self-development, work to improve their talents, and gain knowledge in a variety of subjects. As people awaken their consciousness, they learn to recognize their values, attitudes, thoughts, behaviors, emotions, strengths, and limitations. They take missteps along the road and learn from them what is right and wrong, as well as how to improve both themselves and society at large when they look back.

Developing your awareness of your behaviors, thoughts, and emotions is the best approach to growing. You’ll recognize your strengths and weaknesses when you look back, and this will enable you to develop personally if you are conscious of the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral components of your life.

A quality that speaks to your individuality is aliveness. You’re a special manifestation of love and light. You present yourself to the world in the best way you know how. Your joy is unique to you because of your authenticity. You can develop a deeper knowledge of your purpose in the world when you discover what makes you happy and that sense of aliveness. Looking back, where did you experience a sense of life and energy? The emotions churning within you are a guide to who you authentically are.

Be patient with yourself. Self-growth is tender; it’s holy ground. There’s no greater investment. ~ Stephen Covey

Why Is It Vital To Look Back At Your Growth

No matter what your circumstances are right now, everyone can make improvements to themselves. By assisting you in forming healthy habits, looking back at your personal growth enables you to live a more fulfilled life as the best version of yourself. People who take the time to reflect become more determined and effective. When one reflects, they gain clarity that helps them prioritize their work and move forward with more precision and success.

This implies that instead of suppressing your genuine desires during your daily life, you start to concentrate on them. Real growth also has other crucial advantages, like increased drive and resilience. Although personal development cannot stop all negative things from happening, it can help you deal with your difficult circumstances.

Growth enables you to recognize the abilities you must develop to succeed, with communication and analytical abilities being two examples. These abilities make it easier for you to deal with challenging people, and you'll also know how crucial cherished connections are to your success. Therefore, looking back allows you to see where you need to go.

Recognizing that you are not where you want to be is a starting point to begin changing your life. ~ Deborah Day

Questions To Ask Yourself As You Look Back

As you reflect on the previous year, here are forty-five questions to ask yourself to determine how you have grown in the past year.

1. Have you grown by being more vulnerable with others?

2. Looking back, did you let someone new into your heart?

3. What is one benefit you saw from being more adaptable?

4. When were you honest about a weakness?

5. In what one way did being tenacious and unyielding help you?

6. Have you sought advice from your trusted tribe?

7. What is one way that working with others has improved your outcomes?

8. How have you cooperated with others and accomplished something you couldn’t have done alone?

9. When did you attempt to correct past missteps or deal with regrets?

10. What has this year taught you that you didn't already know?

11. Have you come across any fresh learning resources?

12. Looking back, have you finally followed some piece of wisdom?

13. In what ways did you move out of your comfort zone?

14. What new things did you try?

15. Who did you listen to with new understanding because you were fully present with them?

16. What did you enjoy doing that you want to do again?

17. How have you overcome any obstacles or weaknesses?

18. Looking back, what made you laugh out loud?

19. How did you give back to your community?

20. How did you reframe your thinking?

21. What are you grateful for?

22. What awe and wonders were you able to witness?

23. How did you use your imagination?

24. Whom did you serve out of love?

25. What goals did you achieve?

26. What objectives do you need to pivot to move forward?

27. Looking back, are there any habits you need to alter?

28. To whom did you show appreciation?

29. How did you strengthen a bond with another?

30. When did you stand up for yourself?

31. When did you speak up instead of staying silent?

32. With whom did you set a personal boundary?

33. Who did you forgive?

34. Who forgave you?

35. Did you stop judging yourself and others?

36. Did you live to your full potential?

37. Are you blaming anyone, including yourself, for something?

38. Looking back, what self-care practices did you indulge in?

39. How did you take responsibility for your actions?

40. How were you kind to yourself and others?

41. When did you accept what is instead of fighting against it?

42. How did you feed your creativity?

43. Looking back, when were you in flow?

44. When did you lose track of time?

45. What are you most proud of?

By asking yourself these questions, you take a journey that helps you create your best self, and live your best life, as you move forward into the New Year.

One can choose to go back toward safety or forward toward growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again. ~ Abraham Maslow

Moving Forward Not Looking Back

What can you do to improve tomorrow now that you have looked back over the past year? This is a crucial question because it enables you to pinpoint areas you need to work on. Don’t think less of yourself when considering how to do better moving forward. Recognizing there’s always the opportunity for progress while remaining secure in your strengths is a component of having a growth mindset. You can take bold action to accomplish your goals and aim higher once you've decided how to improve. This method of thinking promotes considerably more beneficial habits while discouraging destructive ones.

Growth is not always linear. You can grow in every direction. The journey of self-growth is lovely but trying. It’s worthwhile to take if you want to feel more content in life as well as enhance your strengths and improve your flaws. Knowing your skills, working to break negative habits, and discovering new methods to use those strengths all pay off in the long term.

Throughout your life’s journey, if you start to doubt yourself or lose enthusiasm, just keep in mind all the advantages of looking back and seeing your growth. At the end of the voyage, you'll discover your best self and countless opportunities! Compared to five years ago, you have changed. And change will always occur. The conscious choices you make each day determine a lot about who you are. As the new year begins, reflect on the previous and choose wisely.

Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. ~ Carl Bard