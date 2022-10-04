Yes, Thriving Means You Feel Your Life Is Abundant In All Areas

Living abundantly means you're aware of the blessings in your life and are grateful for all the Universe has provided, even the lessons. ~ Terri Kozlowski

Your mindset is the major component of your success in life. Furthermore, having an abundant attitude makes it simpler to thrive in life. According to research, the way you view yourself and your environment can have a significant impact on how you learn, manage stress, achieve success, and even affects your immune system.

Your abundance mentality is an attitude that enables you to live life fully and effortlessly. When you live in this place of abundance, you'll observe how new opportunities appear, as though by magic. It feels great because you are in flow with the Universe. Working with an abundant mindset enhances relationships, inspires creativity, and improves overall well-being. You feel free. And you welcome life experiences as an adventure.

Or do you have a scarcity mindset? Scarcity thinking is a lie of the ego and dims your outlook. Worst of all, you could assume that your scarcity mentality is normal since it is so prevalent in society. If you wake up stressed, dread looking at your to-do list, or go to bed disappointed in what you didn’t complete, then you may have a scarcity mindset.

But don’t fret, because the good news is that you can alter your perspective while also increasing your energy and efficiency. The secret is to pay close attention to your self-talk and transform your scarcity mentality into an abundant one.

Abundance is not something we acquire. It is something we tune into. ~ Wayne Dyer

What Is Abundance?

You will yearn for something if it is important to you. It might be safety, wonderful food, or love. It might be closeness, novelty, or the sense of making a difference. But yearning doesn’t imply lack.

Money or net worth are not indicators of abundance. When you adopt an abundant attitude, you permit yourself to experience wealth. If the financial situation is upsetting, practice with something you think you may find beautiful if you allowed it a minute to work its magic. See, you activate your inner resources when you align with Spirit and tune in to what is already there in your environment and allow it to soothe and comfort you.

When you consciously pay attention to what is lovely, satisfying, nutritious, and inspiring in your life and yourself, and allow these to affect your sense of wellbeing, you experience abundance. Plenty counters the attitude of scarcity, which causes so much stress and struggle. Your body, mind, and soul are all fed by the abundant energy, which enables you to live a fulfilling life.

You are more attentive when you experience abundance. Vibrations associated with wealth calm the egoic mind, which enables your heart to be more involved with the options available to you. Thus making you feel good about yourself and what you have in your life.

An abundance mentality springs from internal security, not from external rankings, comparisons, opinions, possessions, or associations. ~ Stephen Covey

Ways To Embrace An Abundant Mindset

Anyone can start to develop an abundant mindset and live a meaningful and thriving life by consistently acting, even if it might not feel natural at first. Here are twelve ways for you to embrace abundance in your everyday life.

1. Alter Your Thinking

Recognize that you need to alter your way of thinking if you see your life through the lens of scarcity. You can decide right now to expand your thinking and view your life with an abundant mindset. One "aha" moment, followed by a conscience choice, can alter your perspective forever.

The transition to abundant thinking is like flying through turbulence and then reaching calm air. Once you make it to the other side, everything is easy and you are in flow with the Universe. Right now, you can choose abundant thinking.

Once you make the choice, how will you know there’s been a change? An abundant mindset wants to learn and develop. No matter how much knowledge or experience you may have, a beginner's mindset is about being able to keep an attitude of openness and excitement and the readiness to overturn assumptions you have about the circumstances of your life.

The only lack in life is that thought of lack… lack is simply a state of consciousness in man. ~ Eric Butterworth

2. Have A Tribe Of Abundant Thinkers

Who are the people in your life that affirm a scarcity mindset? You know who they are. These are the people you need to distance yourself from because they feed the negativity of your ego. They are the ones that make sarcastic comments that tear down your self-confidence and disrespect your personal boundaries.

There can be opposition when you decide to abandon the old way of thinking until you finally manifest an abundant life. Family patterns of behavior concerning money may need to be addressed. Friends and coworkers may restrain you because they accept the scarcity mindset and don’t have the hope or inspiration to overcome it.

Keep in mind that if those around you focus on the negative, speak negatively, and have a low vibrational frequency for their scarcity mindset, then it lowers your vibrational frequency too. Those that only see problems and don’t help you find solutions are keeping you from thriving. Therefore, spend more time with those that inspire abundance.

Effective people are not problem-minded; they’re opportunity-minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems. ~ Peter Drucker

3. Alter Your Behaviors

The greatest strategy to cultivate experiences in which you thrive is to cultivate self-sufficiency and self-worth. This is the profound understanding that you can create anything in life and live abundantly. Mastery experiences are instances of prior achievement that lead to mastery in a particular field. For instance, if you improve at anything by 1% every day for a year, you would become 365 times better and have achieved mastery.

But a meaningful shift in behavior or thought patterns starts with a change in habits. Something you do instinctively is called a habit. You rarely give it any thought and many times aren't even aware that you're doing it. A shift in your behavior is necessary for any enduring transformation. Whether you want to improve your authentic connections, get healthy, generate more money, or adopt an abundant mindset.

Setting objectives, deadlines, and tactics is something I strongly support. You won't experience long-term change, though, if you don't alter your routines. Since altering your habits and routines involves you being mindful and aware, I advise starting with one or two slight changes. Pick the habit that has the biggest influence initially. For instance, if you decide to change your negative self-talk, it will instantly affect your other destructive behaviors.

True abundance isn’t based on our net worth, it’s based on our self-worth. ~ Gabrielle Bernstein

4. Be Authentically You

Only when you are consistently authentic, will you experience abundance. And only when you walk in the abundance that is yours will you ever feel authentic. When you have much, you make morally upright decisions. If you have a scarcity mindset, you may make judgments and choices that are inconsistent with your morals. People who think there is a limited supply often go beyond the bounds of morality because of the fear the ego instills.

Having integrity means you are the same person in private as you are in public. Being honest means constantly acting morally. Your authenticity doesn’t allow compromises to your moral center. Therefore, only through you being your authentic self can you attract an abundant and thriving life.

Abundance comes from within. It comes from thought, intention, attention, and expectation. ~ Deepak Chopra

5. Be Open And Ready To Receive

Are you prepared to receive what the Universe has for you? Most lottery winners go bankrupt in less than five years. Why? Because they didn’t prepare themselves for the abundance they received. It doesn't matter how much wealth there is; what matters is that you are prepared to take advantage of the opportunity when it arrives or else you will misuse or waste the gift.

Can you welcome abundance when it comes? When you are given a gift or a compliment, do you receive it with love, or do you feel you don’t deserve it? If you reject it by allowing your ego to make you feel unworthy, then how will you attract more gifts and abundance into your life?

You must be ready to accept, much like an angler who readies his net for a large catch. What would you do if you won the lottery? My husband plays the lottery and we have an action plan for when he wins. We know what percent we put towards moving to a new home, what charities we want to share the wealth with, and what goes into savings. We’re ready to receive.

Expect your every need to be met, expect the answer to every problem, expect abundance on every level, and expect to grow spiritually. ~ Eileen Caddy

6. Forgiveness Releases Abundance

Who do you need to forgive? When you don’t forgive, you are still searching for justice. However, holding a grudge stops the flow of life and abundance because you are looking backward to the past. Abundance happens in the present moment, not in the past.

Forgiveness is simple for your soul because it has nothing to lose and everything to gain. However, your ego doesn’t agree. It believes if you forgive; you are condoning the injustice you suffered, but it’s a lie. When you forgive, it releases you from the negative attachment to the past; it has nothing with excusing the pain you suffered.

See, abundance is like grace, in that you receive more and more and it’s not based on merit. You gain forgiveness in proportion to how much you extend it. You and abundance are both released through forgiveness. And you start to notice these same attributes manifesting themselves in every aspect of your life. When you forgive, you gain personal freedom and let abundance into both your personal and professional lives.

If you want love and abundance in your life, give it away. ~ Mark Twain

7. Believe In A Positive Outcome

Expectations are those things others may impose upon you or, more likely, you impose upon yourself. These hopes, when they don’t become realities, are the failures the ego uses to undermine your confidence. These self-inflicted wounds are the so-called proof the egoic mind uses to say you aren’t good enough. Again, it’s a lie.

The truth, when you look deep within your authentic selves, is that you know you are enough. As you try your best in all you do, you realize that your best is enough. Doing your best in every situation is an antidote to disappointment. Because when things don’t turn out as you want, you still can gain from the situation. By learning from your missteps, you retain your value because you know you will do better next time.

A perception that is constrained is the adversary of an abundant mindset. According to Harvard research, people who concentrate attentively on one subject entirely miss other opportunities that are there in front of them. It's crucial to let go of the egoic mind's lies and develop a wider awareness that supports an abundant mindset.

Ground yourself each morning. Expect the best outcomes to the circumstances. Determine to free your thinking so that countless new possibilities can emerge.

See yourself living in abundance and you will attract it. ~ Bob Proctor

8. Be Aware

The practice of mindfulness involves developing an awareness of the current moment. It entails focusing on your senses and just be an observer of your life. You'll be able to observe things more clearly when you pay attention to the present moment and put your thoughts about the past or the future on hold.

You must have a clear perspective. Otherwise, you’ll frequently lose out on the infinite possibilities and authentic connections that are there in front of you while you’re preoccupied with your thoughts. It's simple to live a life on autopilot, but doing so won't help you thrive.

Developing awareness can make it easier to recognize whether your ideas are promoting an abundance or a scarcity-based perspective. What’s going through your mind? How can you alter that thought so it has a more abundant viewpoint? You'll automatically notice more positive things as you begin to practice mindfulness. This will cause pleasant reminders of the abundance already in your life.

The fastest way to bring more wonderful examples of abundance into your personal experience is to take constant notice of the wonderful things that are already there. ~Esther Hicks

9. Practice Gratitude

People focus more on the negative than the positive when noticing something. Evolution has shaped the way your brain is wired and uses this to protect you.

Now that you can purposely see the positive perspective, add more abundance to your life with a thankfulness practice. A gratitude practice has several benefits, including better health, authentic relationships, and decreased stress. Being grateful is a crucial component of cultivating an abundant mindset.

When you focus on all you have to be thankful for, you are teaching your egoic mind to concentrate on what you already have rather than on what you lack. This way of thinking will assist you in attracting the things you desire.

Write a thank-you card to a loved one, practice gratitude-based meditation, or keep a gratitude journal to infuse thankfulness into your life. Try out a few different techniques and observe which one makes you feel most grateful.

You simply will not be the same person two months from now after consciously giving thanks each day for the abundance that exists in your life. And you will have set in motion an ancient spiritual law: the more you have and are grateful for, the more will be given to you. ~ Sarah Ban Breathnach

10. Celebrate The Abundance

When someone in your trusted tribe has a win, is your response to celebrate their success, or are you resentful that it wasn’t you? People who live their lives in a state of scarcity find it difficult to rejoice in the victories of others. They see the Universe as limited. Therefore, if you win, they lose. Consequently, they view everyone else's success as a danger to their own. Contrarily, those who have an abundant mindset understand that there is more than enough happiness, prosperity, and love for everyone.

If you find it difficult to rejoice in your loved ones' success and pleasure, consider where this comes from and attempt to put yourself in their position. Remind yourself of your feelings for them, including your desire for their pleasure and tranquility. If you catch yourself feeling envious, stop and reframe the story you are telling yourself.

This also means you need to celebrate your wins. Whether through self-care or with others, acknowledging your wins reminds you of the abundance occurring in your life. Furthermore, indulge once in a while as an outward belief in the continued abundance flowing from the Universe.

Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance. ~ Eckhart Tolle

11. Modify Your Self-Talk

The words you use shape your reality. What you say to yourself and other people matters. Do you prefer to tell tales of poverty or tales of abundance?

Everyone has an egoic voice that recounts their experiences and essentially forms their identity. It affects your perception of the world, other people, and yourself. It's important to consider how this voice is speaking to you because it has such a significant influence on your life.

When you live in scarcity and by limiting beliefs, victimization may be at the core of your internal dialogue. You can persuade yourself that the world and the Universe are conspiring against you. You may view difficulties as impassable roadblocks in your way to achieving your goals. With this attitude, you let difficulties and failures significantly lower your sense of worth because you think you deserve more of the same.

On the other hand, attempting to switch to kinder, more forgiving self-talk might assist you in embracing an abundant attitude. The next time you catch yourself creating a story about lack or inefficiency, try to see problems as chances for growth and a necessary part of life.

Be aware of what you say about your experiences and beliefs. Stop talking about things you cannot have, be, or accomplish even though they are what you want to do. Then, assert that there are many beautiful surprises in store for you and that are limitless possibilities if you adopt an abundance mindset.

There is no shortage of money or time. There is no shortage. And any attention to shortage of something wanted will always produce negative emotion within you because your guidance is letting you know that you have strayed from your broader basic understanding of abundance and well-being. ~ Abraham Hicks

12. Visualize Your Abundant Life

People frequently don’t allow themselves to dream big, which is a mistake they make on the path to thriving. You may come to believe that you must "settle" or that your aspirations are unattainable, maybe because of generational family patterns of behaviors or a tendency toward cynicism.

Spend some time today dreaming big. Envision the life you desire for yourself, complete with a thriving position, authentic relationships, and a healthy body. What would it look like if everything went seamlessly? How would that feel?

When you allow yourself to have big dreams, you believe in your aspirations and send the Universe a message that you have faith in your ability to achieve your goals. You accept the notion that you can access abundance. Most significantly, you are no longer forced to live a life of scarcity. Being able to see your life thriving is the first step to attracting it.

Plant seeds of happiness, hope, success, and love; it will all come back to you in abundance. This is the law of nature. ~ Steve Maraboli

Moving Forward Consciously Choosing Abundance

If the egoic mind has kept you living in a scarcity or lack mindset, it's not too late to live abundantly. Embrace these ways to shift your mindset. These minor adjustments, when made with purpose and dedication, will retrain your brain, which will alter your life. Use these action actions to access your life of abundance as you raise your level of awareness and pay attention to any potential scarcity mentality that may resurface.

Meeting limiting conditions with infinite thinking is the secret to an abundant mindset. When you are thankful, abundance emerges and fear vanishes. Be happy with the situation as it is and be content with what you have. When you understand you have all you need, the world is yours. Because the best example of abundance is living the life you love and loving the life you live.

As long as we remain vigilant at building our internal abundance—an abundance of integrity, an abundance of forgiveness, an abundance of service, an abundance of love—then external lack is bound to be temporary. ~ Marianne Williamson