The Ability To Be Consistent Helps You Balance Life

Terri Kozlowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zf44q_0iBpCx3s00
The more consistent you are in taking the right action, the more successful you will be. Ten ways to be more consistent and balanced.~ Terri Kozlowski

Living a balanced lifestyle comes by being consistent with healthy habits, positive routines, and regular reviews of your life. How you structure your self-care, maintain your health, and are harmonious with others is based on your ability to review your life patterns consistently.

When you are looking at altering your life for the better, it involves looking at every aspect. For you to live a balanced life, you need to be healthy in mind, body, and soul. Don’t let the egoic mind instill fear and think it's too overwhelming. Developing consistent patterns of behavior is simply doing those things that light you up.

In what ways do you enjoy moving your body? What are the foods that nourish your physical being and energize you? How much sleep does your body need to feel refreshed? In what ways do you nurture yourself? What habits in your life help create balance? Are there routines you do mindlessly that you could improve, so you are mindful and efficient?

You already have patterns, habits, and routines in place. All you may need to do is improve your consistency in the positive areas and focus on better quality in those matters you want to develop. Through this process, a healthy, balanced lifestyle emerges.

It's not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives. It's what we do consistently.

~ Tony Robbins

Consistently Listen To Your Soulful Self

To know what your mind, body, and soul need, you must learn to listen. When you hear your body craving a chip, understand it’s probably the ego wanting to make you feel better. So you have to learn to discern between the egoic voice and the soulful self.

If your body is craving carbs, you need to understand why. Are you tired, thirsty, or hungry? Are you feeling irritated, anxious, or bored? Most people don’t attribute these moods to dietary deficiencies. See, when your ego feels anything negative, it wants to make you feel better. So it’s going to encourage the chips or cookies, but what your body needs is a balanced meal, water, or rest.

Your mind wants input. But the ego is lazy. That’s why you’re interested in taking up jewelry making and keep looking at the online class, but your ego stops you from signing up. Or you get invited to go out with friends and are excited about the event, but the ego stops you from saying yes. Nevertheless, your soulful self wants to grow, develop, and make authentic connections with others.

Remember that the ego screams and the soul whispers. So for you to hear the desires of your heart, you need to get quiet. In the silence, you’ll discover your confidence, inner strength, and your authenticity. In silence, you discover your power.

You cannot consistently perform in a manner that is inconsistent with the way you see yourself. ~ Zig Ziglar

How Being Consistent Leads To Balance

There are many significant challenges in life in which perseverance pays dividends. You can gradually conquer them if you can take deliberate action steps. These slight movements bolster your sense of inner strength and improve how you handle your current circumstances, whatever they may be.

Instead of trying to make enormous changes, it's about creating incremental, consistent adjustments and improvements. Consistency prevents you from self-destructing. You maintain a steady pace that gets you to the finish line instead of sprinting out of the gate quickly and losing steam later.

In life, it's crucial to maintain consistency in everything. It keeps you moving forward and aids in your accomplishments. Many people struggle with being consistent. However, there are a few simple techniques that can improve your consistency, output, and effectiveness. Simply changing your mentality and forming good habits will do the trick.

Do it again and again. Consistency makes the raindrops create holes in the rock. Whatever is difficult can be done easily with regular attendance, attention, and action.

~ Israelmore Ayivor

Ways To Be More Consistent

Here are ten ways to be more consistent in your life and create balance.

1. Check in with yourself.

This step is about understanding who you are and what you desire. It is a daily practice each morning during your grounding ritual. As you get quiet, you learn to hear your soulful self and see what it’s telling you each day. What do your mind, body, and soul need today? During this time, you align with Spirit, put yourself in a positive mindset, and allow your authenticity to shine.

Then, throughout the day, take a few minutes and see how you’re doing. Are you still in a positive place, or does your body need to move? Also ask why you’re feeling a certain emotion, irritation, anxiety, or relief. Review what’s working for you and what isn’t.

2. Assess your priorities daily.

Each day brings on new feelings based on your physical body. Hence, the need to review what’s the priority for this day may have changed since yesterday. You have high standards and to stay on track to reach the goals; you need to move forward consistently. But that doesn’t mean the priorities of each day don’t change.

Your external environment and your inner self may require you to alter plans. Therefore, be flexible with your schedule, your priorities, and your workload. Also, remember that what worked last week may no longer be the best way to move forward. Flexibility is the underlying key to helping you determine your priorities.

Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying basic fundamentals. ~ Jim Rohn

3. Pay attention to timing.

Here I am referring to what time of the day is best for you to accomplish the items you want to complete. If you are a morning person, then use that time to focus on those things that need more attention. Does your body feel better after you exercise in the afternoon instead of in the evening?

See, I know that doing any accounting late in the day may cause errors as I do my best math in the mornings. Knowing these things about yourself allows you to have a better flow to your day, where you get more accomplished when you are at your peak performance for certain activities.

4. Consistently Evaluate your habits and routines.

Your habits and routines are paramount to your success in achieving your goals. Why? Because what you do consistently, whether positive or negative, will continue to occur. Consequently, you need to look at what routines and habits are helping or hindering your progress. This is where awareness comes into play.

If a habit or routine is hindering, then replace it with one that is more aligned with your goals. Whatever your routine is, it has to support what you desire to achieve. The structure of your life, through habits and routines, is to provide balance to your healthy lifestyle. But, don’t become too rigid. You need to be flexible with your schedule based on external factors.

What I do every day matters more than what I do once in a while. ~ Gretchen Rubin

5. Persistence when things go wrong.

Take a deep breath when you realize you’ve taken a misstep. No one makes the right choices every time. Instead, be kind to yourself and try another way tomorrow. Being able to pivot when needed shows your resiliency and allows for growth.

Not everything you do will work out as you have planned. Although the ego may tell you to give up, don’t listen. Instead, learn from what went awry. When you understand your missteps, it allows you to develop your skill set so you don’t repeat that choice.

6. Consistent forward momentum.

Progress happens when you take deliberate action each day. Some days you make take great leaps forward, other days only a tiny step. Either is moving you in the right direction.

Doing a little each day allows you to see progress and still maintain a balanced life. Remember, balance means that you not only consistently move forward, but you are also less stressed, healthy, and rested.

Consistency is an under-appreciated inspirational quality. It's that ability to conduct yourself in a consistent, reliable manner that others will respect and appreciate. ~ Del Suggs

7. Be open to change.

As you live your life and you are consistently making forward progress, gauge if you need to pivot. Many people plow forward without ever assessing if the goal is still the same or if it’s changed a bit based on their personal growth or life event. Being consistent means knowing what to be consistent about.

Everything in life is constantly changing. Let go of rigidness and instead be flexible with the goals you want in life. When you change and grow, so should your goals. You want what you are trying to attain to align with your authenticity so you are joyful in doing the work to attain your dream. Therefore, use your adaptability to adjust your goal as often as you need to. It’s your life. You can change your mind along the journey.

8. Consistently check your mindset.

Your mindset places a key role in your attitude and how you approach the surrounding circumstances. If you aren’t physically feeling your best or have a negative mindset, alter your plans to better fit with how you feel.

For example, if you are feeling irritated, then reading or researching may not be something you can do to the best of your ability. Maybe a walk or a workout would let out the frustration. Then you can go back to the reading. Again, consistently checking in with yourself is vital to moving things forward while staying stress-free and balanced.

An intelligent consistency is the foundation of genius. ~ Chris Matakas

9. Be kind to yourself.

Your internal dialogue is vital to your overall success in life. You are listening to the lies of the ego and therefore struggling against what is, or you are hearing the soulful whispers of your heart and thriving. The choice is yours.

You need to encourage yourself as you move through life. Stay positive and pivot as needed. Remember, your soul inspires you and therefore you are excited to work towards your goals.

10. Get the support of your tribe.

Your trusted tribe are the people who will encourage you when you are struggling. They are there to give you perspective, help, and their ear to listen. Whether you need to vent, get advice, or see things differently, they are the people who are supportive and loving to you and your goals.

They will remind you to seek balance, speak the hard truth with kindness, and challenge you to keep moving forward. Even when they disagree with your perception, they do so in a way that makes you think. Your tribe will help you get the results you desire.

Being persistent may lead you to the door, but consistency is the key that unlocks it. ~Kenny Dasinger

Consistently Moving Forward

I just bought my planner for next year. It has this statement on the cover:

Edit your life frequently, ruthlessly, it’s your masterpiece after all!

It’s a bold statement that I fell in love with because it’s true. Your life is the monument you build. It’s the legacy of your dreams which you leave for your family.

But to get to your goal, to live your best life, means you need to be consistent in your thoughts, habits, and routines so that you can live a balanced lifestyle as you continue to move forward.

The strategy to consistency lies in two things: a positive mindset and taking the right action each day. When you pair these together, you’re unstoppable. The structure of your life with consistent action leads to a balanced, happy you.

I accumulated small but consistent habits that ultimately led to results that were unimaginable when I started. ~ James Clear.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# consistency# consistent# balanced living# habits and routines

Comments / 1

Published by

Native American Terri Kozlowski has a BS in social science, certified life coach, blogger, author of "Raven Transcending Fear," & host of the Soul Solutions podcast. She specializes in empowering people to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs.

Woodstock, GA
504 followers

More from Terri Kozlowski

How To Better Nurture Yourself And Why It’s Essential For A Balanced Life

It's essential to nurture yourself. Because you create harmony and balance in your life as you take care of your mind, body, and soul.~ Terri Kozlowski. Nurturing is about encouraging growth and development. You can see this in many family dynamics, school, and college settings. But do you nurture yourself? Are you inspiring yourself to step outside your comfort zone? What about taking that class you keep looking at online?

Read full story

With Harmony, You Create Balance and Ease In Being Your Authentic Self

Harmony is about the right use of energy. When you are harmonious, then balance can be created. Reduce disharmony and discover inner wisdom~ Terri Kozlowski. Achieving harmony requires you to evaluate how you incorporate every element of your life. This means everything: your work, your relationships, your creative outlets, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

How The Ability To Be Flexible Can Help You Find Balance In Life

For you to have balance in your life, you need to be flexible. With flexibility, life flows easily, balance is restored, and happiness rises~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you consider yourself to be a flexible person? Are you able to go with the flow as situations change? To not react negatively to a modification in plans or the need to pivot. As a recovering control freak, I understand the desire to know what’s going to happen next. But when the Universe wants you to have an experience, your struggle against what is, causes you angst. Instead, when you accept the circumstances as synchronistic, you realign yourself with Universal flow and balance returns.

Read full story

Be Hopeful And Take A Leap Of Faith Every Day

When you take a leap of faith regularly, you enable yourself to get comfortable with discomfort, overcome fear, and live without regrets.~ Terri Kozlowski. Most of you are afraid of entering the unknown, you doubt yourself, are uneasy with the unfamiliar, and of not knowing what will happen. You are concerned things might not turn out as planned, things may go wrong, and situations might be uncomfortable. Therefore, taking a leap of faith isn’t something you do regularly.

Read full story

How to Share Your Enthusiasm to Make Authentic Connections

Your enthusiasm influences others. It helps relationships thrive because others, like enthusiastic people, so authentic connections are madeTerri Kozlowski. Enthusiasm is highly contagious, engaging, and incredibly powerful. It’s a force that makes new connections and builds relationships. It’s a lot more enjoyable to interact with people who are energized and inspired by what they do than it is to spend time with people who aren’t.

Read full story
1 comments

An Authentic Life Is One Of Synchronicity With Accepting What Is

Mindfulness of the synchronicities occurring in your life allows you to respond to them in a way that keeps you moving towards your dreams.~ Terri Kozlowski. Being conscious of what is going on in your life allows you to move closer to your heart's desire. Being fully present allows you to notice synchronicities and respond to them in a way that keeps you moving forward.

Read full story
1 comments

Expand The Energy In Your Life By Adding Some Spontaneity

When you allow spontaneity into your life, you feel fulfilled. It helps expand your energy by allowing universal flow to be struggle-free.~ Terri Kozlowski. How do you feel about your life? Do you feel your energy level is good? Are you stepping outside your comfort zone regularly? Do you pursue adventurous activities and attempt new things? Or are you bored? Maybe you feel stuck in your routine instead of feeling like life is moving forward positively. Is there any spontaneity in your life?

Read full story

Actually, Ambition Is Powerful To Help You Build Your Dream

Use your ambition as the fuel you use to build the life of your dreams. Here are seven tools you can use to support your ambitions.~ Terri Kozlowski. What’s your dream? Is it tied to your ambitions? If it is, then you’ll most likely build your reality based on that vision you desire. If you tied your inner drive to your goals, then you’re ready to dive in and take deliberate actions to realize the vision you set for yourself. See, dreams are imaginative, and only when they are combined with ambition can they become your reality.

Read full story

Take Responsibility to Empower Yourself to Build a Fabulous Life

You are the one responsible for building the life of your dreams. Empower yourself to build upon the foundation of your authentic self.~ Terri Kozlowski. Everyone has dreams, goals, and aspirations they desire to realize. The tough part is linking what you long for and the actions you need to take to get it. You need to create a step-by-step plan to connect them. By embracing the change you need to undertake, you can build the life you dream of living.

Read full story
1 comments

It's Powerful To Take Deliberate Action To Make Your Dreams A Reality

When you consciously choose to take deliberate action towards your dreams, you allow the Universe to guide you through arising situations.~ Terri Kozlowski. I’m someone who researches, inquires, and plans. All smart activities to undertake towards preparing for success in any endeavor. But to make progress forward, one must take deliberate action to implement anything. Do you get stuck in one of the other activities, thinking you’re doing well, but don’t start executing anything towards your goals?

Read full story

Being Bold To Take Action Towards Your Dreams Is Authentic Living

What does living boldly mean? What I think this means is that you are living on purpose, which implies you are intentional about your choices and actions. It’s also about creatively living life fully, where you feel contentment with the progression you are making. You show your inner courage when you take bold actions and push through any fear you’re feeling and move forward toward your dreams.

Read full story
1 comments

How To Take Action Now To Transform Your Life To Be Authentic

Transforming your life is making the conscious choice to change. Take responsibility for your actions and beliefs to build a better life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Many want to alter some aspect of their life. But the idea of transformation can seem daunting. Why? Because it involves changing what’s routine for the egoic mind to deal with the unknown. Or maybe you think you’re too old and set in your ways to transform your life. This would be a lie of the ego to keep you small and not create a new chapter in your life.

Read full story

It's Powerful To Live Bravely By Being Assertive Yet Kind

It takes courage to be assertive with others, but it's a key component of effective communication and helps you gain self-confidence.~ Terri Kozlowski. Are you able to be firm with others? Do you understand what assertiveness entails? I define assertiveness as the ability to express your thoughts, feelings, attitudes, and rights honestly without causing yourself undue concern. It means you can assert your truths by expressing your opinions, emotions, and beliefs in an open, honest, and acceptable manner, while always respecting other people's views, feelings, and beliefs.

Read full story
1 comments

Actually, You Do Have the Ability To Live A Powerful Life

When you realize being authentically you means you are living a powerful life, you are more purposeful because you believe in your abilities~ Terri Kozlowski. Many people think they are unimportant. That your life isn’t as significant as another’s because you are allowing your egos to compare. But the truth is, your life is just as vital as someone else's. It doesn’t matter what any one person does, it's the ability of each person to do their part so globally it all works together. So, you are living a powerful life with meaning. You are worthy just as you are and what you do is important.

Read full story
2 comments

Yes, It's Helpful To Have Courage To Live Life By Conquering Your Fears

Don't allow fear to keep your life stagnating. Instead, conquer your fears by learning ways to be more courageous and live your best life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you wish to become your authentic self? Begin by learning how to be courageous. The easiest way to realize your full potential is to live boldly and venture outside of your comfort zone. The problem is that you let your fears impede your success. Alternatively, you may avoid changing your life because of anxiety about the unknown. It’s time to conquer those fears.

Read full story
5 comments

Expand Your Definition Of A Revelation So It's More Helpful

Are you having revelations about your life? Expand your insights of what they are and how they occur so you can have more epiphanies and gro~ Terri Kozlowski. When you have a sudden insight into something, it’s called a revelation, epiphany, or aha-moment. Whether it solves a problem, is a discovery, or an enlightening realization, these moments can be a defining point in your life. They can arise from an awe-inspiring sight, a personal time of reflection, or sharing with your tribe and utilizing their imaginations to gain an alternative perspective.

Read full story

Accept You're Not Meant To Understand the Mysteries of Life

Why do you want to uncover the mysteries of life? To dispel any fears? Instead, trust the mysteries of life and be inflow with the Universe.~ Terri Kozlowski. There are many mysteries in life. Where is your consciousness? How did life begin on Earth? What’s happening in the Bermuda triangle? Can you predict the future? There are many hypotheses about how the Universe began, the evolution of humanity, and dark matter, but they are only theories. Just because the scientific world has come up with ideas that could explain a mystery doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s why they are called the Theory of General Relativity and the Big Bang Theory.

Read full story
6 comments

See, Imagination Is The Empowerment Tool To Create Your Future

Use your imagination to create your reality. Here are ways to ignite your imaginative skills and empower you to make your dreams come true.~ Terri Kozlowski. How often do you daydream? Do you admonish yourself for this so-called time-wasting activity? You really shouldn’t because your ability to imagine permeates your being. Why? Because it influences all you accomplish and produce.

Read full story

How to Inspire Awe and Wonder in Your Life

How often are you in awe of something? Being inspired by the wonder of life makes you joyful because it shows you’re connected to the Univer~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you remember the sense of awe you had when you were a child? The wonder at how an ant could carry something three times its size. Or seeing the ocean for the first time and realizing how extraordinary it was. It’s heartbreaking that as you age, you lose the sense of awe and no longer see the magic life offers every day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy