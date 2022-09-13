With Harmony, You Create Balance and Ease In Being Your Authentic Self

Terri Kozlowski

Harmony is about the right use of energy. When you are harmonious, then balance can be created. Reduce disharmony and discover inner wisdom~ Terri Kozlowski

Achieving harmony requires you to evaluate how you incorporate every element of your life. This means everything: your work, your relationships, your creative outlets, etc.

What does it mean to have harmony and balance? How do those two differ from one another? Harmony and balance are two aspects of the same thing. Both deal with how you relate to yourself and the things that are most important to you.

Balance is about your soulful relationship with whom you authentically are and what your values are. Harmony, however, is all about how your identity and the surrounding environment interact.

Stress occurs when your internal harmony and balance are off. Stress is a byproduct of resistance, much like the physical phenomena of friction. Refusing to accept your life as it is causes you to struggle.

So how can you keep harmony and balance as a part of your life? Two easy steps are all it takes. First, you must stay in the present moment because that is where peace, joy, and change occur. Second, you align with the Universe so you can be in flow. When alignment occurs, clarity comes, and you see what the next best steps are for you to take.

Ultimately, harmony is about being able to be aware when you are out of balance and identifying ways for you to realign as quickly as possible.

The secret of success is to be in harmony with existence, to be always calm, to let each wave of life wash us a little farther up the shore. ~ Cyril Connolly

Resisting What Is

If stress results from resistance to life, then you must increase your capacity for being in the present moment. Many skip past accepting what is in favor of assessing the situation and allowing the egoic thoughts to overtake them.

To help you become present when your ego is overactive, focus on one of the following:

· Ask yourself what is physically happening to your body. Has your breathing changed? Did your shoulders go to your ears because you’re tense?

· Determine what emotions you’re feeling. Are you scared, sad, irritated, disillusioned, or aggravated?

· Clarify what you’re thinking. What lies is the ego telling you? Where are the thoughts coming from, the past, a comment from someone?

· Evaluate the external happenings around you. What are you seeing and hearing? What’s occurring with the people around you?

When you’re fully present, you can observe the things happening without reacting. When you can just be in the moment, you realize that the tension you feel is your thoughts processing what’s transpiring.

You need to get back in sync as soon as you realize you’re out of alignment. So ask yourself:

· What matters to you right now?

· How can you unwind?

· Can you leave the situation?

· Would a discussion help resolve the disagreement?

If you identify what’s needed and take deliberate action to meet the need, you can attain balance and harmony. The challenge is to become more adept at pausing and realigning.

A wise woman recognizes when her life is out of balance and summons the courage to act to correct it, she knows the meaning of true generosity, happiness is the reward for a life lived in harmony, with courage and grace. ~ Suze Orman

Energy And Harmony

You use your energy to move forward in life. And many think you achieve balance by spreading that energy evenly throughout the tasks that need to be accomplished. But that doesn’t mean there is harmony.

Harmony is the right use of energy at each given time based on the problem at hand. Sometimes putting all of one's energy into one's task is quite appropriate. Another time, that energy has to be directed toward the family. Even if enormous amounts of energy are expended to achieve an equilibrium, harmony will most likely not be the outcome.

Understanding where energy needs to be directed is the key to harmony. As a human being, you deal with stress. By maintaining your concentration for a limited amount of time, you can tolerate some stress. Finding a balance-equation for all the stress in your life would only lead to chronic stress which wears you down.

By accepting what is, you stop asking why me and instead ask, what am I to learn from this experience? When you’re in alignment with the Universe and go with the flow, then you align with your purpose, which means all things work together towards that objective. And when you have a trusted tribe of people supporting you, you create harmony and balance in your life.

So, for everyone to live in harmony, you must accept where you are in life, commit to doing what makes you feel valuable, and locate a group of people who share your beliefs.

Where there is righteousness in the heart, there is beauty in the character. When there is beauty in the character, there is harmony in the home. When there is harmony in the home, there is order in the nation. When there is order in the nation, there is peace in the world. ~ A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Ways To Reduce Disharmony

When there is chaos and drama around you, the idea of harmony seems ridiculous. But when you are with others, can there be harmony? Yes, because harmony is about energy usage, not about collaboration, agreement, or quietness. It’s about being flexible regarding how you consciously choose to respond. Here are seven ways to find more harmony in your life.

1. Let go of controlling behaviors. Trying to control others or outcomes causes angst because control is an illusion of the egoic mind to make you feel comfortable. When you stop struggling against what is and allow acceptance of the situation to occur, you will restore alignment and the right outcomes flow naturally. This allows for harmony and balance.

2. Be your authentic self. Comparison or competing with others doesn’t allow your authenticity to shine because you are trying to conform. The ego doesn’t want you to stand out, but you were born a unique individual and you need to shine a light on your differentiating traits so you can be all you are meant to be. Harmony requires your authenticity.

Be in harmony yet be different. ~ Confucius

3. Don’t postpone living. This life Spirit has graced you with isn’t a dress rehearsal. You are to thrive, not just survive. Be bold and live the life you dream of having, which includes harmony and balance. Set your goal and each day take steps towards the objective. Live life fully in the present moment. Now is the time to seize the day.

4. Continually grow. Learning is a continual process for human beings. Be open to new and crazy ideas. Move out of your comfort zone and examine beliefs to see if you need to alter them based on new information. Take every opportunity to learn, re-learn, and unlearn, so harmony and balance can be created.

The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence. ~ Rabindranath Tagore

5. Stay healthy through self-care. You cannot live in harmony or balance if your body and mind are not healthy. Commit to rest, nourishing your body, and moving so that you are physically healthy. Each day pray, journal, or meditate so you ground yourself and realign with Spirit. Self-care is part of a harmonious and balanced lifestyle.

6. Have harmony in your relationships. You need good relationships for health and happiness. Therefore, making authentic connections with others is vital. Your brain is wired to make these bonds so you don’t feel lonely. These loving ties are how you build your trusted tribe.

7. Be enthusiastic about all your undertakings. Don’t waste time by doing things you don’t enjoy, which causes disharmony and imbalance. Because you are investing your time and energy, make sure you are following your heart. By doing so, you shine your light and positively influence others.

Just as light brightens darkness, discovering inner fulfillment can eliminate any disorder or discomfort. This is truly the key to creating balance and harmony in everything you do. ~ Deepak Chopra

Moving Forward Harmoniously

Truth is always in harmony. It’s not trying to convince, persuade, or prove anything. It just is. So is Mother Nature, which is why when you wander through the woods or fish in a stream, it restores harmony.

See, harmony is a spiritual law whose expression is love. It allows for synergy to occur. The human heart vibrates at the same frequency as the Universe. Therefore, you have a unique and valuable role in how you harmonize with the rest of the people on this planet.

Is it possible to be harmonious all the time, given that life is unavoidably unpredictable? And there will always be times when you wonder if you can handle what comes your way. Yes, you can. Remember that letting go of the need to control everything outside of yourself is the first step toward achieving more harmony and balance.

In actuality, it is not a moot point. All you have control over are your conscious responses. The answer to keeping harmony and balance in life is to be aware of this moment while it’s happening and to take soulful action.

When your inner life is in harmony and balance, you can respond from a position of profound insight into life's unexpected demands, workload, and outside circumstances. Everyone has access to this inner wisdom, but recognizing and using it requires persistent practice realigning with Spirit when you become out of balance.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. ~Mahatma Gandhi

Native American Terri Kozlowski has a BS in social science, certified life coach, blogger, author of "Raven Transcending Fear," & host of the Soul Solutions podcast. She specializes in empowering people to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs.

