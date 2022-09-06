How The Ability To Be Flexible Can Help You Find Balance In Life

For you to have balance in your life, you need to be flexible. With flexibility, life flows easily, balance is restored, and happiness rises ~ Terri Kozlowski

Do you consider yourself to be a flexible person? Are you able to go with the flow as situations change? To not react negatively to a modification in plans or the need to pivot. As a recovering control freak, I understand the desire to know what’s going to happen next. But when the Universe wants you to have an experience, your struggle against what is, causes you angst. Instead, when you accept the circumstances as synchronistic, you realign yourself with Universal flow and balance returns.

Balance in life is the ability to manage your needs, values, and priorities in a way that isn’t overwhelming. Building habits and routines that help support your health, family, and work life allows you to be in balance. But to do this, you need to be flexible. If you are rigid about your schedule when it needs to be altered, you struggle, which causes imbalance.

The egoic mind likes familiarity, so schedules are pleasing, but disruption can cause turmoil, but it doesn’t have to. See, you have a choice to make when something alters the plans: go with the flow or struggle. The hidden strength of a good routine, a leader, a bridge, or living your best life is flexibility. Why? Because if you lack flexibility yet possess strength, you will crack under pressure.

The definition of flexibility is being constantly open to the fact that you might be on the wrong track. ~ Brian Tracy

Being Rigid Or Flexible

Flexibility and rigidity aren’t mutually exclusive. Think of them as a range. Rigidness is about structure. Rigid people appreciate having specific routines. These are the ones that meticulously schedule everything. They enjoy living a routine existence filled with few surprises. Spontaneity is about flexibility. Adaptable people frequently, "wing it." These folks act without prior planning. People with a flexible mindset like the uncertainties and find structure boring.

When you err too far to one extreme, you become dysfunctional. A rigid person finds it difficult to adjust to changes in their daily routine. A lack of spontaneity might cause a person to get bored with life. Doing the same thing leads to monotony, which eventually leads to carelessness and detachment.

On the opposite end, a person with excessive flexibility may live in chaos and drama. They find it challenging to stick to a routine and carry out their intentions. Long-term tasks are the most challenging to manage since they involve extensive preparation and can't be finished quickly. Given how organized many facets of society are, it’s simple for a flexible individual to feel overburdened by the countless obligations imposed upon them.

Most people who are in the middle of the spectrum can adjust to any unforeseen occurrences and have a clear set of goals. To keep their life interesting, these people are open to exploring new things, are synergistic, and are open to change. The secret to achieving balance in life will be to have a flexible routine.

Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach. ~ Tony Robbins

Creating Balance

There is no such thing as “finding balance”. You create balance by how you consciously live your life. It’s your choices, responses, and your ability to pivot that enable you to feel balance in your life. This flexibility to accept whatever the circumstances are, allow for peace.

So you create a balanced life by making time for everything on your to-do list, taking care of yourself, and doing things you enjoy. This means you hydrate, eat nutritious foods, give your body the rest it requires, and exercise regularly. You make time for friends and family, so you are making authentic connections. And allow yourself grounding exercises so it aligns you with Spirit.

It might be challenging to maintain balance, but striving to excel at everything at once is impossible. Yes, everyone has responsibilities. In addition, you must eat and sleep. Building relationships, taking care of your physical and emotional welfare, and letting the rest go without feeling guilty about it are all examples of what it means to strike a balance.

So take a leap of faith by empowering yourself to balance your obligations and find time each day to engage in activities that make you happy, meet your needs, and recharge.

Life is movement. The more life there is, the more flexibility there is. The more fluid you are, the more you are alive. ~ Arnaud Desjardins

Ways To Become More Flexible

Balance isn’t about perfection, but flexibility. Being more flexible means you’re taking action in a way that is not a part of your normal routine because of varying circumstances. Here are five ways for you to become more flexible and more balanced in life.

1. Learn to prioritize. As the situation changes, look at what has now become the top priority and pivot to accommodate the new urgency. Then take bold action to accomplish the goal. Remember to only focus on today and do one thing at a time until it’s completed or move it as far along as you can.

2. Allow time for self-care. Only when you take care of yourself can you then tend to others. Burnout comes when you deplete yourself of the energy you need and you don’t allow the time necessary for you to recharge. Self-care needs to be a part of your flexible routine.

3. Learn to say no. Personal boundaries, especially around your time, are essential for you and your peace of mind. You can’t say yes to everything and still have balance. Only say yes to those things that excite you or feed your soul.

4. Don’t compare. Since you are unlike anyone else, comparing is a waste of time. Comparison blinds you to your uniqueness and doesn’t support your authenticity. Conforming creates imbalance because you cannot be your authentic self.

5. Ask for help. Recognizing you need support comes through mindfulness. Asking for help is a sign of strength because it shows others you’re willing to rely on them and they can rely on you. Together, you’re stronger, lift one another, and hold each other accountable. This is how you build your trusted tribe and maintain balance in your life.

The mental flexibility of the wise man permits him to keep an open mind and enables him to readjust himself whenever it becomes necessary for a change. ~ Malcolm X

Moving Forward With Flexibility

Try standing on one foot. Do you lean in one direction and then have to correct yourself by leaning the other way to stay upright? Simply remaining still would cause you to fall. To stay in balance, you can’t be motionless; instead, you need to be aware of when you start to veer off balance and correct it. Maintaining balance requires constant effort rather than a single action.

Therefore, stop separating the different aspects of your life. They ought to be in cooperation as opposed to competition with one another. You’ll have less stress in your life by applying lessons learned in each area as you integrate them all into a balanced lifestyle.

Creating the balance you want in life happens by making minor adjustments to see what works best for you. It’s knowing your priorities and finding the best way to maximize your time and energy.

More balance in your life will not only make you feel your best, but it will also increase your productivity, control your stress levels, and enable you to experience life enthusiastically. When you let go of control and are more flexible in how you proceed in life the easier life seems to flow.

Flexibility is the key to stability. ~ John Wooden