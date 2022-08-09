An Authentic Life Is One Of Synchronicity With Accepting What Is

Terri Kozlowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfPyL_0hAAfVWy00
Mindfulness of the synchronicities occurring in your life allows you to respond to them in a way that keeps you moving towards your dreams.~ Terri Kozlowski

Being conscious of what is going on in your life allows you to move closer to your heart's desire. Being fully present allows you to notice synchronicities and respond to them in a way that keeps you moving forward.

Synchronicity is a psychological concept first introduced by Carl Jung, stating that events are "meaningful coincidences" if they occur with no underlying connection. However, they appear to be meaningfully related. Synchronicity occurs when you are thinking about your college roommate and she calls you a few minutes later. Everyone has been in situations like this, but rarely realizes how significant they can be in your life.

You can piece these moments together to see the Universe is assisting you if you live a conscious lifestyle. Spirit provides you with this information to show you’re on the right track or you need to change your mindset. Only when you’re fully aware and accept what is can you create and move to fulfill your destiny.

Understanding these meaningful coincidences and how they affect your life is essential if you want to be your true self. It's one way the Universe speaks to your soul.

Synchronicity is an inexplicable and profoundly meaningful coincidence that stirs the soul and offers a glimpse of one's destiny. ~ Phil Cousineau

Synchronicity is a Universal Phenomenon

Many philosophers and quantum physicists regard "consciousness" as the foundation of everything. I like how they attribute synchronicity to the "non-local" mind, or what you might call the universal consciousness.

Synchronicity investigates the space between significance and time, where chance and necessity collide in meaningful coincidence. It connects the visible and mysterious, the preciseness with the universal. In this nonlocal consequence, specific abilities manifest in multiple locations at the same time. It’s a logical consequence that cause and effect can not explain.

As you change your life, the Universe, that Divine energy, will move even closer to you. These are the meaningful coincidences you will notice in your life. New experiences and incredible opportunities will open up all around you. These synchronicities will bring you joy and amazement, but you must be aware of them as they occur.

Synchronicity is choreographed by a great, pervasive intelligence that lies at the heart of nature, and is manifest in each of us through intuitive knowledge. ~ Deepak Chopra

Intentional Coincidence

Synchronicity is not irrational or unintentional. It is based on taking your intention and turning it into a result. You plan to solve a problem. So you examine the obstruction and consider potential solutions. However, most of the time, a simple answer does not exist, and you must create your resolution.

Did you catch the magical word? Create—or creativity is the secret to generating more meaningful coincidences in your life. You are in sync and inflow with the universal power when you are creative. In other words, it inspired you. The term "inspiration" literally means "in the Spirit." You have these stirring moments of creativity without the cause and effect that a logical mind would expect. This synchronicity works at a deeper level of consciousness when it hits you. It does not originate in your rational mind.

As a great novel is not by chance, it is also not by chance. The first and most reliable way to make more meaningful coincidences is to try out your creativity. Creativity has become such a stereotypical term that it no longer means much. However, for this purpose, it means that through your awareness, every question you have has an answer, which you will find within yourself.

Every experience of synchronicity is a daring invitation to let go of ego long enough to design a destiny in accord with the purposes of love. ~ David Richo

Look for Synchronicities in Your Life.

This is an enigmatic component from the unconscious to which you can all relate. Meaningful coincidences can create the reality you want and find the support that propels you beyond the expected outcomes to a higher level. Synchronicity, in spiritual terms, is the ultimate ability to connect your needs with an answer from your soul. Here are seven basic practices and mindset shifts to help you harness this creative ability and have more synchronous moments in your life.

Synchronicity is an ever-present reality for those who have eyes to see. ~ Carl Jung

1-Look for Meaningful Coincidences.

Practice being aware and fully present in each moment. You can bring yourself into the now by praying, meditating, or doing breath work. Because awareness sheds light on all aspects of life, there is no limit to what you can change. Everything else will be constrained if your consciousness is constricted. Everything will increase if you are in a state of expanded mindfulness.

“Know that one thing by which all else is known” is an ancient wisdom tradition. That one thing is consciousness. The Divine lives within each of you. There is no greater transformative power than awareness. When you are mindful, your possibilities for expansion are limitless. You’ll never notice meaningful coincidences if you are unaware of what is going on around you.

Every time I have become aware of a synchronicity experience, I have had an accompanying feeling that some grace came along with it. ~ Jean Shinoda Bolen

2-Be Receptive to Synchronistic Opportunities.

You must be open to the possibility that you will not know what Spirit will communicate to you. Allow yourself to consider the possibility that you are always being instructed on what to do if you will listen. You need to be open to receiving whatever comes your way in a non-reactive manner. Everyone makes mistakes so that you can learn and grow from them.

Be receptive to what is being communicated. You need to examine your beliefs about yourself and your mindsets. Accept the meaningful coincidence that appears with an open mind. This improves your ability to identify the experience for what it is.

Tune in to the presence of miracles, and in an instant, life can be transformed into a dazzling experience, more wondrous and exciting than we could even imagine. Ignore it and an opportunity is gone. ~ Deepak Chopra

3-Humble Yourself.

What your ego desires or believes is best for you isn't always the case. Recognize the disguises used by the ego to keep you small. Your strengths and weaknesses contribute to your individuality. To be truly yourself, you must know your flaws. You should not be afraid of your limitations because they have no power over you, but you should be humbled if your constraints are revealed. Despite your flaws, you are the only version of yourself that exists. By doing so, you will not be attempting to control your life circumstances, but allowing inspiration to influence you through meaningful coincidences.

Also, be humble when you notice synchronistic events occurring. They are not only happening to you but to everyone else as well. Help others see these magical moments in their own lives so they can learn to create more of them.

I am open to the guidance of synchronicity and do not let expectations hinder my path. ~ Dalai Lama

4-Trust Your Instincts.

Have faith that meaningful coincidences will appear in your life, and when it does, trust your awareness and follow the path that is presented to you. When you learn to believe in your authentic self, you also learn to trust the inner guidance of your soul. Pay attention to what your gut is telling you. Your subconscious mind is limitless and exceptionally wise. Your intuitions, that gut feeling, are the part of your authentic self that is connected to the Divine and is attempting to communicate with you. You have a better life experience when you choose to listen because you are following your internal guide.

However, dismissing the sensation means denying your genuine self and allowing extraneous influences to steer your life. Your understanding of these external effects is critical in determining who has control over your life. You must be empowered to believe that only you, with Divine guidance, know what is best for you. You can seek advice and guidance, but it is ultimately your decision. Opportunities present themselves to you all the time. Listen to your soul by trusting your intuition.

Synchronicity hints at the unified world behind the illusory veil of the material universe. ~ Roger S. Jones

5-Discover and Live Your Passion.

Living your passion may appear difficult, yet it is as simple as doing something you enjoy. It's not about altering your life in a single day; it's about adding more joy to each day. The greater a person's passion, the more likely they are to work hard on self-improvement, enhancing a person's chances of success.

You open yourself up to endless possibilities by adopting a growth mindset. You see these prospects in a new way. As you use your new knowledge, the light of personal development and that never-ending potential allows you to shine in new and unthinkable ways. Passion will allow you to broaden your horizons.

Your desire allows the impossible to become possible. When your soul is ignited, your mind is wired in such a way that you no longer flinch when you encounter barriers on your path. That is why enthusiastic people are so successful. You can see the possibilities and prospects for advancement, but the dispassionate simply perceive the obstacles and reasons they cannot realize the goal. Passion strengthens your desire to conquer challenges, and you become more resilient in life.

If you take a single step toward positive change, that divine energy will take a hundred steps toward you. New worlds and unbelievable possibilities will open up for you. The synchronicities that will begin appearing in your life will become a source of delight and amazement. ~ Joan Z. Borysenko

6-Allow Meaningful Coincidences to Arise by Letting Go.

Set your intentions and goals, and then learn to let go of your attachment to the outcome. You develop attachments to objects and people. People become emotionally attached to their possessions. Things like their occupation, status, lifestyle, and so on. To pursue a dream, they would have to give up some, if not all, of the things that have been a part of their existence. Some people prefer to put their dreams on hold because of their fear of loss. This means that you must remove your ego from the driver's seat of your life.

Most of the time, what the Universe has in store for you is far superior to anything you could have hoped for. You have limited perspectives, yet the Universe is infinite and contains limitless resources. As a result, you must let go of your compulsive and controlling tendencies and accept that you are in sync with the universal flow of your existence.

For me, synchronicity is a way of confirming the rightness of action. It is only in its absence that I realize I'm out of kilter with, for want of a better term, the collective unconscious. ~ Nick Bantock

7-Write Your Intentions.

Writing out your dreams allows you to focus on your purpose and increases your potential to get the desired synchronous outcomes. Arrange your thoughts and make concrete the emotional chaos in your head by writing. Writing engages the analytical part of the brain. While this section of your brain is active, your right brain can do what it does best: create, discern, and feel. As a result, writing breaks down mental barriers and allows you to use all of your brains to better understand yourself and the environment you live in.

This is also an excellent method of detaching from the outcome. You can investigate why you don't trust or why you desire things in a certain way. Journaling provides a safe space for you to examine your thoughts and a simple approach to change them to be more productive and positive.

We must assume every event has significance and contains a message that pertains to our questions... this especially applies to what we used to call bad things... the challenge is to find the silver lining in every event, no matter how negative. ~ James Redfield

Mindfully Moving Forward

You can detect meaningful coincidences in your lives by becoming mindful and aware of how the Universe is attempting to make your dreams become a reality. As you notice them, you learn to evaluate the steps you should take to achieve your objectives.

Whether we name divine presence synchronicity, serendipity, or graced moment matters little. What matters is the reality that our hearts have been understood. Nothing is as real as a healthy dose of magic that restores our spirits. ~ Nancy Long

You can change the trajectory of your life if you recognize the power of your intentions and become conscious of the meaningful coincidences in your life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# synchronicity# synchronicities# meaningful coincidences

Comments / 1

Published by

Native American Terri Kozlowski has a BS in social science, certified life coach, blogger, author of "Raven Transcending Fear," & host of the Soul Solutions podcast. She specializes in empowering people to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs.

Woodstock, GA
507 followers

More from Terri Kozlowski

Expand The Energy In Your Life By Adding Some Spontaneity

When you allow spontaneity into your life, you feel fulfilled. It helps expand your energy by allowing universal flow to be struggle-free.~ Terri Kozlowski. How do you feel about your life? Do you feel your energy level is good? Are you stepping outside your comfort zone regularly? Do you pursue adventurous activities and attempt new things? Or are you bored? Maybe you feel stuck in your routine instead of feeling like life is moving forward positively. Is there any spontaneity in your life?

Read full story

Actually, Ambition Is Powerful To Help You Build Your Dream

Use your ambition as the fuel you use to build the life of your dreams. Here are seven tools you can use to support your ambitions.~ Terri Kozlowski. What’s your dream? Is it tied to your ambitions? If it is, then you’ll most likely build your reality based on that vision you desire. If you tied your inner drive to your goals, then you’re ready to dive in and take deliberate actions to realize the vision you set for yourself. See, dreams are imaginative, and only when they are combined with ambition can they become your reality.

Read full story

Take Responsibility to Empower Yourself to Build a Fabulous Life

You are the one responsible for building the life of your dreams. Empower yourself to build upon the foundation of your authentic self.~ Terri Kozlowski. Everyone has dreams, goals, and aspirations they desire to realize. The tough part is linking what you long for and the actions you need to take to get it. You need to create a step-by-step plan to connect them. By embracing the change you need to undertake, you can build the life you dream of living.

Read full story
1 comments

It's Powerful To Take Deliberate Action To Make Your Dreams A Reality

When you consciously choose to take deliberate action towards your dreams, you allow the Universe to guide you through arising situations.~ Terri Kozlowski. I’m someone who researches, inquires, and plans. All smart activities to undertake towards preparing for success in any endeavor. But to make progress forward, one must take deliberate action to implement anything. Do you get stuck in one of the other activities, thinking you’re doing well, but don’t start executing anything towards your goals?

Read full story

Being Bold To Take Action Towards Your Dreams Is Authentic Living

What does living boldly mean? What I think this means is that you are living on purpose, which implies you are intentional about your choices and actions. It’s also about creatively living life fully, where you feel contentment with the progression you are making. You show your inner courage when you take bold actions and push through any fear you’re feeling and move forward toward your dreams.

Read full story
1 comments

How To Take Action Now To Transform Your Life To Be Authentic

Transforming your life is making the conscious choice to change. Take responsibility for your actions and beliefs to build a better life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Many want to alter some aspect of their life. But the idea of transformation can seem daunting. Why? Because it involves changing what’s routine for the egoic mind to deal with the unknown. Or maybe you think you’re too old and set in your ways to transform your life. This would be a lie of the ego to keep you small and not create a new chapter in your life.

Read full story

It's Powerful To Live Bravely By Being Assertive Yet Kind

It takes courage to be assertive with others, but it's a key component of effective communication and helps you gain self-confidence.~ Terri Kozlowski. Are you able to be firm with others? Do you understand what assertiveness entails? I define assertiveness as the ability to express your thoughts, feelings, attitudes, and rights honestly without causing yourself undue concern. It means you can assert your truths by expressing your opinions, emotions, and beliefs in an open, honest, and acceptable manner, while always respecting other people's views, feelings, and beliefs.

Read full story
1 comments

Yes, It's Helpful To Have Courage To Live Life By Conquering Your Fears

Don't allow fear to keep your life stagnating. Instead, conquer your fears by learning ways to be more courageous and live your best life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you wish to become your authentic self? Begin by learning how to be courageous. The easiest way to realize your full potential is to live boldly and venture outside of your comfort zone. The problem is that you let your fears impede your success. Alternatively, you may avoid changing your life because of anxiety about the unknown. It’s time to conquer those fears.

Read full story
5 comments

Expand Your Definition Of A Revelation So It's More Helpful

Are you having revelations about your life? Expand your insights of what they are and how they occur so you can have more epiphanies and gro~ Terri Kozlowski. When you have a sudden insight into something, it’s called a revelation, epiphany, or aha-moment. Whether it solves a problem, is a discovery, or an enlightening realization, these moments can be a defining point in your life. They can arise from an awe-inspiring sight, a personal time of reflection, or sharing with your tribe and utilizing their imaginations to gain an alternative perspective.

Read full story

Accept You're Not Meant To Understand the Mysteries of Life

Why do you want to uncover the mysteries of life? To dispel any fears? Instead, trust the mysteries of life and be inflow with the Universe.~ Terri Kozlowski. There are many mysteries in life. Where is your consciousness? How did life begin on Earth? What’s happening in the Bermuda triangle? Can you predict the future? There are many hypotheses about how the Universe began, the evolution of humanity, and dark matter, but they are only theories. Just because the scientific world has come up with ideas that could explain a mystery doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s why they are called the Theory of General Relativity and the Big Bang Theory.

Read full story
6 comments

See, Imagination Is The Empowerment Tool To Create Your Future

Use your imagination to create your reality. Here are ways to ignite your imaginative skills and empower you to make your dreams come true.~ Terri Kozlowski. How often do you daydream? Do you admonish yourself for this so-called time-wasting activity? You really shouldn’t because your ability to imagine permeates your being. Why? Because it influences all you accomplish and produce.

Read full story

How to Inspire Awe and Wonder in Your Life

How often are you in awe of something? Being inspired by the wonder of life makes you joyful because it shows you’re connected to the Univer~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you remember the sense of awe you had when you were a child? The wonder at how an ant could carry something three times its size. Or seeing the ocean for the first time and realizing how extraordinary it was. It’s heartbreaking that as you age, you lose the sense of awe and no longer see the magic life offers every day.

Read full story

Simple Ways to Tend Your Garden Of Personal Growth

Tend to the inner garden means taking time to plan, water the seedlings, mitigate negative weeds, and bask in the light of self-care for gro~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you ever think about how you are tending to your personal growth and mental or emotional wellbeing? Do you plan to sow seeds that benefit your mindset? Many don’t and try to fly by the seat of their pants, hoping for a decent outcome. But if you tend your garden, you can foster a healthy foundation in which you can handle the unexpected and still thrive.

Read full story

Here Is How To Have the Self-Discipline to Cultivate Growth

How much self-discipline do you have? Are you able to control how you respond to new situations or stick to your budget? Or do you let your impulses and the current excitement of the moment take on a life of its own?

Read full story

Why Are You Competing? It's Not Helpful But Actually Harming You.

When you compete with others, you cause self-doubt. The key to true success is competing only with yourself because only then do you grow~ Terri Kozlowski. Being diligently, authentically you, and living your truth means there aren’t any comparisons being done, right? You can’t compare your distinctive self, living out your dreams, against other people’s goals and standards because they are uniquely different. This also means you can’t compete against other people’s benchmarks. Everyone has their values and ways of measuring progress. So, if you are doing well by other people’s standards doesn’t mean you are attaining your goals and living your truth.

Read full story
14 comments

Are You Being Diligent in Clearly Living As Your Authentic Self?

To live an authentic life, you must be diligent each day to your goal of living your truth. Diligence leads to you being yourself.Terri Kozlowski. Once you are dedicated to being authentically you, then the conscious effort of being diligent takes hold. What do I mean by diligence? I believe it’s the ability to focus carefully on your goal, persistently, while being fully engaged with enthusiasm.

Read full story
1 comments

Being Dedicated to Living Your Life As Your Authentic Self

Your life flows more easily when you live authentically. So being dedicated to that process allows you to be fully engaged with your life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Many people struggle to be their authentic selves depending on whom they are interacting with or what role they’re playing at the time. But being dedicated to living your truth is more beneficial than wearing a mask or conforming to what other people think you should do.

Read full story
20 comments

It's Inspiring When You Live Your Life In Alignment with Your Authentic Self

Your alignment with your authenticity is key to living a wonderful life as well as inspiring others. Here are 6 steps to stay in alignment.Terri Kozlowski. As you journey back to your authentic self, staying in alignment with your authenticity can be difficult. Especially when the egoic mind still tries to keep you stuck with negative self-talk, old patterns of behavior, and the false belief that you’re unworthy or broken.

Read full story

Loving Yourself is the Simplistic Foundation You Need to Be Authentic

The foundation you need to be determined every day to be your authentic self is based on your ability to love and accept yourself as you areTerri Kozlowski. Last month, I focused on writing articles that helped you learn to love yourself. I wrote about your worthiness, that you are more than enough just as you are, you are whole, not broken, and you belong. This deep dive into self-love and fully accepting your authentic being was building the foundation needed for you to be determined every day to be your authentic self, no matter who you are with or what situation you may find yourself.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy