How To Take Action Now To Transform Your Life To Be Authentic

Terri Kozlowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAm2e_0gOEHVi300
Transforming your life is making the conscious choice to change. Take responsibility for your actions and beliefs to build a better life.~ Terri Kozlowski

Many want to alter some aspect of their life. But the idea of transformation can seem daunting. Why? Because it involves changing what’s routine for the egoic mind to deal with the unknown. Or maybe you think you’re too old and set in your ways to transform your life. This would be a lie of the ego to keep you small and not create a new chapter in your life.

Humans are meant to thrive, not just survive. And all you have to do to make a change is to choose to alter your mindset and take bold action. Do you want to re-write the next phase of your life instead of allowing your egoic mind to be in control? If so, then you need to take responsibility and do the work for transformation to occur.

Alter your perception that transformation is scary and instead see it as an exciting opportunity to be more intentional in what you do and how you do it. It’s an occasion for growth in all areas of your life. You are the one with the power to choose a different way of living or to continue to allow your ego to keep you fearful and just getting by instead of living purposefully.

Transformation involves making significant and lasting changes by altering your thoughts, words, actions, and beliefs. The adjustments first occur mentally and spiritually, the inner self, before your outer world can change. Transformation is inner work.

Transformation literally means going beyond your form. ~ Wayne Dyer

Eight Actions Steps For Transformation

Close your eyes and imagine the life of your dreams. How would you feel? Describe your environment. Who are those supporting your growth? Visualize what your transformation looks like.

Change is a choice you consciously make to become the master of your destiny. As you work on altering your mindset, letting go of defense mechanisms that no longer serve you, and responding from a place of love and not fear, you’ll see yourself living your best life.

It’s time for you to commit to your soulful self that you will do what’s necessary by moving out of your comfort zone to alter your beliefs and behaviors. This commitment requires inspiration, self-discipline, self-confidence, self-forgiveness, and patience.

Here are the eight action steps you can take to transform your life successfully based on what I’ve learned on my own transformational journey.

Transformation is a process, and as life happens, there are tons of ups and downs. It's a journey of discovery - there are moments on mountaintops and moments in deep valleys of despair. ~ Rick Warren

Step 1–Consciously Choose Transformation And Commit

Many people choose to grow, but making a commitment and following through is where they falter. You need to have the discipline for true transformation to happen. There’s excitement when you begin, but once there is an obstacle, or it gets uncomfortable, many give up.

So are you a master of your destiny or a dabbler at trying new things until it gets hard? Mastery over your life requires determination, a pledge to yourself, a desire, and effort on your part. Your passion for transforming your life pushes you to achieve the goals you’ve set. The reason behind your desire has to sustain you when you come upon those circumstances that your ego sees negatively.

Intentionally being mindful of your commitment is powerful because the only effort required is non-physical. It’s in your mind and it occurs before any actions can be taken.

The beginning of transformation is intent, and the rest is about maintaining that resolve through persistence.

Transformation is an ongoing process that appears ordinary when, in fact, something extraordinary is taking place. ~ Suzy Ross

Step 2 -Letting Go Of Things That No Longer Serve You

How you think determines how you perceive and operate in the world around you. When you can alter your mindset, you change the way you look at things. One effective way to change your beliefs is to adopt healthy habits and modify your routine.

In varying your behaviors, you’ll discover things you’ll need to release. Things you need to unlearn, family patterns that are harming you, or beliefs you’ve picked up that you no longer see as true. Things you have an unhealthy attachment to, expectations of others’ reactions, and unforgiveness are some things you must release to transform your life.

Accepting what is, is part of letting go of the expectations you had about a situation. When you can release your desire to change the past, you allow peace to rise from within you. This transformational peace comes from your state of being and acceptance.

Nothing gets transformed in your life until your mind is transformed. ~ Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha

Step 3 -Transforming Is Action-Oriented

When you’ve improved your mindset and want your new thinking to take hold, you need to follow up with action. Just like any learning method, there is the intake of information processing that data, and then implementation occurs. This is where you take action by altering your habits and routines and improving your life.

You can start with small goals and, as you see the results and overcome obstacles, you gain self-confidence. Then you can take bolder action steps because you are learning to trust the soulful whispers of your heart. This allows you to be diligent in moving forward and living differently than you did before.

Implement, monitor, and evaluate along your journey. This means make the change, then observe how the variation affected your life, relationships, and your emotions. Then assess if you like the new results from implementing the change. If you need to, revise your goals, so every step you take is towards your dreams.

Transformation does not happen by learning new information. It happens when you change how you view and react to other people, events, and things around you. ~ Med Jones

Step 4 -Transformation Requires Consistency

Having the information and taking some steps towards change has to be something that is done every day to allow transformation. Without consistency, your progress forward ceases.

See, it’s the process, not the outcome, that causes the transformation. Why? Because it’s the progression that allows for your growth and development. So you need to have the diligence to stay on the course every day. You’re not looking for a one-time change. You want transformative experiences each day so you become more and more your authentic self in all circumstances.

You need to stay the course when you’re in the messy middle. Yes, you will have successes and missteps. Therefore, take daily actions. This may require willpower, self-discipline, and determination on your part to continue when you feel uncomfortable or the egoic mind starts its fearful self-talk. Then remind yourself why you are making these changes to transform your life.

Real transformation requires genuine honesty. If you want to move forward, get real with yourself. ~ Bryant H. McGill

Step 5 -Become Your Authentic Self

Transformation comes by consciously choosing to be your authentic self, which may look like you’re altering your identity. What I mean by this is that others will see changes they may not like because you’re no longer conforming to their expectations of who you’re supposed to be.

When you decide to follow your heart and not your egoic mind, your authenticity blossoms. By doing so, you end up being in places, situations, and conversations with people you love and enjoy the time as being well spent. You are attracting like-minded people and you feel fulfilled. Moreover, you’re adhering to your core values and gaining assertiveness. This belief in yourself gives you the boldness and self-assuredness to overcome any situation and keep the transformation process going.

For example, an artist stares at a blank canvas and wonders about new ways to add color to the scene. There is no emotional bond if they think of something to change. They just alter it. This is how you should see yourself: as a work of art that is constantly developing. When you see something you don't like, there's no need to get frustrated or negative with yourself. Instead, just get to work and change it.

Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes. ~ Carl Jung

Step 6 -Allow For Transformative Learning

Reframing the stories you tell yourself is about changing your perspective and altering your behaviors. You’re to keep growing and learning every day. That is the journey of life. It also means you must regularly reinvent yourself.

This reinvention process allows you to have endless opportunities because you are continuously growing. You see your limitless potential, therefore; you keep reaching for the sun. And if you have some stormy weather, you allow the water to nourish you.

Perspective matters when you are learning.

So, try something new. When you change an external component in your life, you can easily see its effects. Remember, outcomes are neither good nor bad, but it provides data you need to make any accommodations to the ever-changing circumstances in your life.

Life is always reinventing, evaluating, and re-creating itself. It's a never-ending circle of transience. Therefore, you need to be flexible in how you move forward. Only the ego is stiff and ridged, wanting to cling to habits, predictability, and assurance. Trying new things means you earn the rewards of transformation.

Transformation is often more about unlearning than learning. ~ Richard Rohr

Step 7 -Gratitude Alters Perspective

Being grateful for what you have, the blessings in your life, allows you to have a more positive outlook. Gratitude causes your body to release endorphins, which makes you feel happy. It aids with stress management and is beneficial to your health. Gratefulness allows you to receive more in your life, both for yourself and to share with others.

Giving shifts your state of being from one of scarcity to one of abundance. You develop a sense of belonging with another person, as well as a sense of significance in someone else's life. This is biology, not philosophy.

Your gratefulness helps you transform. True prosperity comes through this universal truth; gratitude benefits your mind, body, and soul. It frees you from the prison of fear the egoic mind tries to instill in your life. It’s easy to see the positive in one’s life if you are looking. But it’s a choice you have to make each day. Choose to implement a daily gratitude practice now so you can reap the benefits of its transformative power.

Only love and compassion can bring true and lasting transformation. ~ Rasheed Ogunlaru

Step 8 -Authentic Connections Cause Transformation

You are both a student and a teacher. Every interaction you have with another can be transformational for one of you. When you help or encourage another, you too reap benefits because what you give, you too shall receive. So be open and honest with all interactions with others.

Furthermore, surround yourself with people who are honest and truthful. You want your trusted tribe to be brave individuals who will speak hard truths to you, but lovingly. Why? Because tough feedback is vital to your personal growth. Besides, you don’t want negative people in your life. You want people who will encourage, inspire, and teach you.

A supportive tribe of people is tremendous for your growth and overall well-being. You must surround yourself with a robust support system, both personally and professionally. These like-minded individuals will help you stay true to your authentic self. They push you to new horizons, and they teach you how to love and live in a community.

Transformation doesn't take place in a vacuum; instead, it occurs when we are indirectly and directly connected to all those around us. ~ Byron Pulsifer

Moving Forward While Transforming

Deciding to change your life is pivotal. Even minor adjustments can have a significant impact on who you are and how you live. Committing to improving your life and becoming a better version of yourself pays you in ways you never thought imaginable.

Keep in mind that transforming is a process. It will not happen overnight. However, as you work toward your goals and your circumstances change, you see that what was once difficult becomes simpler. What was once a barrier is now a skill. And the level you thought you couldn't reach is now right in front of you.

It is what you do, not what you intend to do, that will get you to your goal. Decide today to stretch yourself and embark on the path to becoming a better version of yourself. You can achieve anything you choose in life. I think today is an excellent day to start your transformation.

The key to our transformation is simply this: the better we know ourselves, the better equipped we will be to make our choices wisely. ~ Gregg Braden

As you become more conscious of your transformational power, you can alter the course of your life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# transformation# transforming# becoming authentic# authenticity

Comments / 0

Published by

Native American Terri Kozlowski has a BS in social science, certified life coach, blogger, author of "Raven Transcending Fear," & host of the Soul Solutions podcast. She specializes in empowering people to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs.

Woodstock, GA
483 followers

More from Terri Kozlowski

It's Powerful To Live Bravely By Being Assertive Yet Kind

It takes courage to be assertive with others, but it's a key component of effective communication and helps you gain self-confidence.~ Terri Kozlowski. Are you able to be firm with others? Do you understand what assertiveness entails? I define assertiveness as the ability to express your thoughts, feelings, attitudes, and rights honestly without causing yourself undue concern. It means you can assert your truths by expressing your opinions, emotions, and beliefs in an open, honest, and acceptable manner, while always respecting other people's views, feelings, and beliefs.

Read full story
1 comments

Yes, It's Helpful To Have Courage To Live Life By Conquering Your Fears

Don't allow fear to keep your life stagnating. Instead, conquer your fears by learning ways to be more courageous and live your best life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you wish to become your authentic self? Begin by learning how to be courageous. The easiest way to realize your full potential is to live boldly and venture outside of your comfort zone. The problem is that you let your fears impede your success. Alternatively, you may avoid changing your life because of anxiety about the unknown. It’s time to conquer those fears.

Read full story
5 comments

Expand Your Definition Of A Revelation So It's More Helpful

Are you having revelations about your life? Expand your insights of what they are and how they occur so you can have more epiphanies and gro~ Terri Kozlowski. When you have a sudden insight into something, it’s called a revelation, epiphany, or aha-moment. Whether it solves a problem, is a discovery, or an enlightening realization, these moments can be a defining point in your life. They can arise from an awe-inspiring sight, a personal time of reflection, or sharing with your tribe and utilizing their imaginations to gain an alternative perspective.

Read full story

Accept You're Not Meant To Understand the Mysteries of Life

Why do you want to uncover the mysteries of life? To dispel any fears? Instead, trust the mysteries of life and be inflow with the Universe.~ Terri Kozlowski. There are many mysteries in life. Where is your consciousness? How did life begin on Earth? What’s happening in the Bermuda triangle? Can you predict the future? There are many hypotheses about how the Universe began, the evolution of humanity, and dark matter, but they are only theories. Just because the scientific world has come up with ideas that could explain a mystery doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s why they are called the Theory of General Relativity and the Big Bang Theory.

Read full story
5 comments

See, Imagination Is The Empowerment Tool To Create Your Future

Use your imagination to create your reality. Here are ways to ignite your imaginative skills and empower you to make your dreams come true.~ Terri Kozlowski. How often do you daydream? Do you admonish yourself for this so-called time-wasting activity? You really shouldn’t because your ability to imagine permeates your being. Why? Because it influences all you accomplish and produce.

Read full story

How to Inspire Awe and Wonder in Your Life

How often are you in awe of something? Being inspired by the wonder of life makes you joyful because it shows you’re connected to the Univer~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you remember the sense of awe you had when you were a child? The wonder at how an ant could carry something three times its size. Or seeing the ocean for the first time and realizing how extraordinary it was. It’s heartbreaking that as you age, you lose the sense of awe and no longer see the magic life offers every day.

Read full story

Simple Ways to Tend Your Garden Of Personal Growth

Tend to the inner garden means taking time to plan, water the seedlings, mitigate negative weeds, and bask in the light of self-care for gro~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you ever think about how you are tending to your personal growth and mental or emotional wellbeing? Do you plan to sow seeds that benefit your mindset? Many don’t and try to fly by the seat of their pants, hoping for a decent outcome. But if you tend your garden, you can foster a healthy foundation in which you can handle the unexpected and still thrive.

Read full story

Actually, The Best Way To Help You Grow Is By Stretching Yourself

Are you truly stretching yourself to reach new heights or are you playing it safe? When you stretch yourself you cultivate personal growth.~ Terri Kozlowski. Are the goals you have truly stretching you to reach new heights or are you playing it safe and allowing your egoic mind to be rational about your objectives? But did you realize that playing it safe means you aren’t growing and most likely stagnating? Remember, taking a misstep means you are learning and, therefore, discovering growth and success.

Read full story

Here Is How To Have the Self-Discipline to Cultivate Growth

How much self-discipline do you have? Are you able to control how you respond to new situations or stick to your budget? Or do you let your impulses and the current excitement of the moment take on a life of its own?

Read full story

Why Are You Competing? It's Not Helpful But Actually Harming You.

When you compete with others, you cause self-doubt. The key to true success is competing only with yourself because only then do you grow~ Terri Kozlowski. Being diligently, authentically you, and living your truth means there aren’t any comparisons being done, right? You can’t compare your distinctive self, living out your dreams, against other people’s goals and standards because they are uniquely different. This also means you can’t compete against other people’s benchmarks. Everyone has their values and ways of measuring progress. So, if you are doing well by other people’s standards doesn’t mean you are attaining your goals and living your truth.

Read full story
14 comments

Are You Being Diligent in Clearly Living As Your Authentic Self?

To live an authentic life, you must be diligent each day to your goal of living your truth. Diligence leads to you being yourself.Terri Kozlowski. Once you are dedicated to being authentically you, then the conscious effort of being diligent takes hold. What do I mean by diligence? I believe it’s the ability to focus carefully on your goal, persistently, while being fully engaged with enthusiasm.

Read full story
1 comments

Being Dedicated to Living Your Life As Your Authentic Self

Your life flows more easily when you live authentically. So being dedicated to that process allows you to be fully engaged with your life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Many people struggle to be their authentic selves depending on whom they are interacting with or what role they’re playing at the time. But being dedicated to living your truth is more beneficial than wearing a mask or conforming to what other people think you should do.

Read full story
20 comments

It's Inspiring When You Live Your Life In Alignment with Your Authentic Self

Your alignment with your authenticity is key to living a wonderful life as well as inspiring others. Here are 6 steps to stay in alignment.Terri Kozlowski. As you journey back to your authentic self, staying in alignment with your authenticity can be difficult. Especially when the egoic mind still tries to keep you stuck with negative self-talk, old patterns of behavior, and the false belief that you’re unworthy or broken.

Read full story

Loving Yourself is the Simplistic Foundation You Need to Be Authentic

The foundation you need to be determined every day to be your authentic self is based on your ability to love and accept yourself as you areTerri Kozlowski. Last month, I focused on writing articles that helped you learn to love yourself. I wrote about your worthiness, that you are more than enough just as you are, you are whole, not broken, and you belong. This deep dive into self-love and fully accepting your authentic being was building the foundation needed for you to be determined every day to be your authentic self, no matter who you are with or what situation you may find yourself.

Read full story
2 comments

How the Feeling of Belonging is a Simple Way to Love Yourself

When you look outside yourself for the feeling of belonging, you choose to compromise what's true for you instead of being authentically youTerri Kozlowski. Everyone wants to feel that they belong, have a place to fit in, or be a part of something. It’s one of the foundational physiological needs. But even if you have friends, family, and a community doesn’t mean you have a sense of belonging. And without this feeling, you can’t grow because it will be restrained. After all, you are looking outside yourself for something the egoic mind desires.

Read full story
5 comments

Actually, Wholeness Is Simply Loving Your Authentic Self

Your wholeness has always been intact. Your ego lies to you about being broken. Discover your authentic self and see how wonderful you are.Terri Kozlowski. Do you think you’re broken or not normal because of past trauma or missteps you have taken? It’s not true because the reality is everyone is whole. What many call damaged are just the masks, labels, and armor that hide the authentic being underneath. So, what you project to others seems fragmented.

Read full story

Have Faith In Yourself And Feel More Than Enough, Just As You Are

Just like a newborn, you are more than enough just as you are. You being authentically you, on purpose, is what makes you worthy and valuablTerri Kozlowski. Do you believe you are more than enough, just as you are? Most people struggle with the sense they are sufficient, just as they are. Somewhere in the past, someone made them feel inferior for something. Then the ego took this notion of being lesser and told you to hide who you authentically are so you would be accepted. So, you put on masks, armor, and labels from others so your ego would feel safe and recognized.

Read full story
19 comments

Yes Worthiness Is Part of Being And Is Tied To Your Authentic Self

Your worthiness doesn't come from outside of you. It comes from your authenticity. Therefore, you're worthy and good enough, just as you areTerri Kozlowski. You already know you are different and unique. There’s no one else like you on the planet. Even identical twins are distinctive in personality. You’re intelligent, skilled, and compassionate. So, why do you question your worthiness?

Read full story

Yes, It's Helpful To Repack Your Personal Baggage to Lighten Your Load

Everyone has personal baggage, but have you considered some of what you carry isn't yours? What can you get rid of to lighten your load?Terri Kozlowski. What personal baggage are you still carrying around? For example, outdated beliefs you picked up from friends because you wanted to belong. Or generational patterns of behavior taught to you by your family. How about the lies your egoic mind told you to keep you safe from what it thought was an unknown risk?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy