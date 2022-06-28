How To Take Action Now To Transform Your Life To Be Authentic

Transforming your life is making the conscious choice to change. Take responsibility for your actions and beliefs to build a better life. ~ Terri Kozlowski

Many want to alter some aspect of their life. But the idea of transformation can seem daunting. Why? Because it involves changing what’s routine for the egoic mind to deal with the unknown. Or maybe you think you’re too old and set in your ways to transform your life. This would be a lie of the ego to keep you small and not create a new chapter in your life.

Humans are meant to thrive, not just survive. And all you have to do to make a change is to choose to alter your mindset and take bold action. Do you want to re-write the next phase of your life instead of allowing your egoic mind to be in control? If so, then you need to take responsibility and do the work for transformation to occur.

Alter your perception that transformation is scary and instead see it as an exciting opportunity to be more intentional in what you do and how you do it. It’s an occasion for growth in all areas of your life. You are the one with the power to choose a different way of living or to continue to allow your ego to keep you fearful and just getting by instead of living purposefully.

Transformation involves making significant and lasting changes by altering your thoughts, words, actions, and beliefs. The adjustments first occur mentally and spiritually, the inner self, before your outer world can change. Transformation is inner work.

Transformation literally means going beyond your form. ~ Wayne Dyer

Eight Actions Steps For Transformation

Close your eyes and imagine the life of your dreams. How would you feel? Describe your environment. Who are those supporting your growth? Visualize what your transformation looks like.

Change is a choice you consciously make to become the master of your destiny. As you work on altering your mindset, letting go of defense mechanisms that no longer serve you, and responding from a place of love and not fear, you’ll see yourself living your best life.

It’s time for you to commit to your soulful self that you will do what’s necessary by moving out of your comfort zone to alter your beliefs and behaviors. This commitment requires inspiration, self-discipline, self-confidence, self-forgiveness, and patience.

Here are the eight action steps you can take to transform your life successfully based on what I’ve learned on my own transformational journey.

Transformation is a process, and as life happens, there are tons of ups and downs. It's a journey of discovery - there are moments on mountaintops and moments in deep valleys of despair. ~ Rick Warren

Step 1–Consciously Choose Transformation And Commit

Many people choose to grow, but making a commitment and following through is where they falter. You need to have the discipline for true transformation to happen. There’s excitement when you begin, but once there is an obstacle, or it gets uncomfortable, many give up.

So are you a master of your destiny or a dabbler at trying new things until it gets hard? Mastery over your life requires determination, a pledge to yourself, a desire, and effort on your part. Your passion for transforming your life pushes you to achieve the goals you’ve set. The reason behind your desire has to sustain you when you come upon those circumstances that your ego sees negatively.

Intentionally being mindful of your commitment is powerful because the only effort required is non-physical. It’s in your mind and it occurs before any actions can be taken.

The beginning of transformation is intent, and the rest is about maintaining that resolve through persistence.

Transformation is an ongoing process that appears ordinary when, in fact, something extraordinary is taking place. ~ Suzy Ross

Step 2 -Letting Go Of Things That No Longer Serve You

How you think determines how you perceive and operate in the world around you. When you can alter your mindset, you change the way you look at things. One effective way to change your beliefs is to adopt healthy habits and modify your routine.

In varying your behaviors, you’ll discover things you’ll need to release. Things you need to unlearn, family patterns that are harming you, or beliefs you’ve picked up that you no longer see as true. Things you have an unhealthy attachment to, expectations of others’ reactions, and unforgiveness are some things you must release to transform your life.

Accepting what is, is part of letting go of the expectations you had about a situation. When you can release your desire to change the past, you allow peace to rise from within you. This transformational peace comes from your state of being and acceptance.

Nothing gets transformed in your life until your mind is transformed. ~ Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha

Step 3 -Transforming Is Action-Oriented

When you’ve improved your mindset and want your new thinking to take hold, you need to follow up with action. Just like any learning method, there is the intake of information processing that data, and then implementation occurs. This is where you take action by altering your habits and routines and improving your life.

You can start with small goals and, as you see the results and overcome obstacles, you gain self-confidence. Then you can take bolder action steps because you are learning to trust the soulful whispers of your heart. This allows you to be diligent in moving forward and living differently than you did before.

Implement, monitor, and evaluate along your journey. This means make the change, then observe how the variation affected your life, relationships, and your emotions. Then assess if you like the new results from implementing the change. If you need to, revise your goals, so every step you take is towards your dreams.

Transformation does not happen by learning new information. It happens when you change how you view and react to other people, events, and things around you. ~ Med Jones

Step 4 -Transformation Requires Consistency

Having the information and taking some steps towards change has to be something that is done every day to allow transformation. Without consistency, your progress forward ceases.

See, it’s the process, not the outcome, that causes the transformation. Why? Because it’s the progression that allows for your growth and development. So you need to have the diligence to stay on the course every day. You’re not looking for a one-time change. You want transformative experiences each day so you become more and more your authentic self in all circumstances.

You need to stay the course when you’re in the messy middle. Yes, you will have successes and missteps. Therefore, take daily actions. This may require willpower, self-discipline, and determination on your part to continue when you feel uncomfortable or the egoic mind starts its fearful self-talk. Then remind yourself why you are making these changes to transform your life.

Real transformation requires genuine honesty. If you want to move forward, get real with yourself. ~ Bryant H. McGill

Step 5 -Become Your Authentic Self

Transformation comes by consciously choosing to be your authentic self, which may look like you’re altering your identity. What I mean by this is that others will see changes they may not like because you’re no longer conforming to their expectations of who you’re supposed to be.

When you decide to follow your heart and not your egoic mind, your authenticity blossoms. By doing so, you end up being in places, situations, and conversations with people you love and enjoy the time as being well spent. You are attracting like-minded people and you feel fulfilled. Moreover, you’re adhering to your core values and gaining assertiveness. This belief in yourself gives you the boldness and self-assuredness to overcome any situation and keep the transformation process going.

For example, an artist stares at a blank canvas and wonders about new ways to add color to the scene. There is no emotional bond if they think of something to change. They just alter it. This is how you should see yourself: as a work of art that is constantly developing. When you see something you don't like, there's no need to get frustrated or negative with yourself. Instead, just get to work and change it.

Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes. ~ Carl Jung

Step 6 -Allow For Transformative Learning

Reframing the stories you tell yourself is about changing your perspective and altering your behaviors. You’re to keep growing and learning every day. That is the journey of life. It also means you must regularly reinvent yourself.

This reinvention process allows you to have endless opportunities because you are continuously growing. You see your limitless potential, therefore; you keep reaching for the sun. And if you have some stormy weather, you allow the water to nourish you.

Perspective matters when you are learning.

So, try something new. When you change an external component in your life, you can easily see its effects. Remember, outcomes are neither good nor bad, but it provides data you need to make any accommodations to the ever-changing circumstances in your life.

Life is always reinventing, evaluating, and re-creating itself. It's a never-ending circle of transience. Therefore, you need to be flexible in how you move forward. Only the ego is stiff and ridged, wanting to cling to habits, predictability, and assurance. Trying new things means you earn the rewards of transformation.

Transformation is often more about unlearning than learning. ~ Richard Rohr

Step 7 -Gratitude Alters Perspective

Being grateful for what you have, the blessings in your life, allows you to have a more positive outlook. Gratitude causes your body to release endorphins, which makes you feel happy. It aids with stress management and is beneficial to your health. Gratefulness allows you to receive more in your life, both for yourself and to share with others.

Giving shifts your state of being from one of scarcity to one of abundance. You develop a sense of belonging with another person, as well as a sense of significance in someone else's life. This is biology, not philosophy.

Your gratefulness helps you transform. True prosperity comes through this universal truth; gratitude benefits your mind, body, and soul. It frees you from the prison of fear the egoic mind tries to instill in your life. It’s easy to see the positive in one’s life if you are looking. But it’s a choice you have to make each day. Choose to implement a daily gratitude practice now so you can reap the benefits of its transformative power.

Only love and compassion can bring true and lasting transformation. ~ Rasheed Ogunlaru

Step 8 -Authentic Connections Cause Transformation

You are both a student and a teacher. Every interaction you have with another can be transformational for one of you. When you help or encourage another, you too reap benefits because what you give, you too shall receive. So be open and honest with all interactions with others.

Furthermore, surround yourself with people who are honest and truthful. You want your trusted tribe to be brave individuals who will speak hard truths to you, but lovingly. Why? Because tough feedback is vital to your personal growth. Besides, you don’t want negative people in your life. You want people who will encourage, inspire, and teach you.

A supportive tribe of people is tremendous for your growth and overall well-being. You must surround yourself with a robust support system, both personally and professionally. These like-minded individuals will help you stay true to your authentic self. They push you to new horizons, and they teach you how to love and live in a community.

Transformation doesn't take place in a vacuum; instead, it occurs when we are indirectly and directly connected to all those around us. ~ Byron Pulsifer

Moving Forward While Transforming

Deciding to change your life is pivotal. Even minor adjustments can have a significant impact on who you are and how you live. Committing to improving your life and becoming a better version of yourself pays you in ways you never thought imaginable.

Keep in mind that transforming is a process. It will not happen overnight. However, as you work toward your goals and your circumstances change, you see that what was once difficult becomes simpler. What was once a barrier is now a skill. And the level you thought you couldn't reach is now right in front of you.

It is what you do, not what you intend to do, that will get you to your goal. Decide today to stretch yourself and embark on the path to becoming a better version of yourself. You can achieve anything you choose in life. I think today is an excellent day to start your transformation.

The key to our transformation is simply this: the better we know ourselves, the better equipped we will be to make our choices wisely. ~ Gregg Braden

As you become more conscious of your transformational power, you can alter the course of your life.