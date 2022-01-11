Why It's Helpful to Clear Your Mind to Center Yourself

Having the skill to clear your mind allows you to get quiet & go within to hear the whispers of your soul. Clarity comes by quieting the ego Terri Kozlowski

Have you seen Matrix Resurrections? I saw it with my family over the holidays, and we enjoyed it. One line the franchise repeats in each movie is to clear your mind. But want does that mean? The film refers to the ability to see through what you think is real. To be open to infinite possibilities, even ones you feel are unrealistic.

I feel many people allow their day-to-day life to become harried, which leads to stress. And once you're on this hamster wheel, the egoic mind takes over by replaying your missteps, indecision, and what-ifs, which compounds the anxiety you feel. You are concerned about how the past will rear its ugly head or are anxious about your future so that the present moment is lost.

So, are you in a loop of negative thought patterns? When you're told to let go of the past, it is about understanding why you have those repeated thoughts and dealing with them. Having a clean slate as you begin the New Year also means clearing your mind of these repeating loops to be less stressed and more mindful.

Those who follow the Tao are of clear mind. They do not load their minds with anxieties and are flexible in adjusting to external conditions. ~ Zhuangzi

The Egoic Mind Laments

Rumination, the repeating loops of negative thoughts, isn't good for you. In fact, studies have shown this brooding behavior is the primary predictor of stress. Furthermore, this agonizing introspection has become a silent mental health problem because its effect is often taken too lightly.

Don't get me wrong, contemplation is a good thing, but it becomes destructive when the ego takes over. Why? Because the egoic mind only focuses on the negative and cannot remember any of the times you overcame a situation. So it keeps you focused on past events and depresses you, then it looks at the potential effects which make you worry about your future.

This hamster wheel of negativity keeps you so preoccupied you don't even realize how it's taking away your serenity in the present moment. Learning to stop rumination is vital to clearing your mind and improving your mental health.

We say that we want peace of mind, but we really want peace from the mind. ~ Naval Ravikant

Understanding the Fullness of Presence

Each day, your mind is constantly thinking. You can't erase all the thoughts, but you can stop engaging with them. What do I mean by this? Just because you have an idea doesn't mean you have to allow it to put you into a spiral of anxiety or stress. Remember, you can alter your train of thought. It's your mind.

When you are looking forward to reaching a goal, improving your relationships, or your career, it's all future-based- moving forward. But, of course, this forward-based thinking causes stress and burnout. But remember that to get to where you've envisioned requires you to live and take action in the present moment.

Here's the big Aha–when you accept what is, you stop the internal egoic struggle. Acknowledging the situation means you are present and understand that you cannot alter the past. Therefore, you're no longer focusing your attention somewhere that doesn't help. Allowing yourself to pause and become aware of what is cuts the cords of denial and ignorance. This awareness is the act of mindfulness in practice, and it needs to be done continually.

There's no way that a clear mind can live an unhappy life. ~ Byron Katie

Effects of Clearing Your Mind

When you learn how to deal with the negative thought patterns, it leads to positive effects in your life. The first one many see is they feel less worried, which means your body isn't producing cortisol, a hormone released to help deal with stress. Having less cortisol in your system means your blood sugar is better regulated. As a result, you have less inflammation, which is the underlying cause of all diseases, and brain fog decreases.

Another benefit is better sleep. Why? Because your mind can now relax instead of being on the negative self-talk loop it used to be. Therefore, you can fall asleep faster as intrusive thoughts are no longer lingering. It also means undesirable self-talk doesn't begin if you awaken at night.

With your mind less full of stress and concern, your creativity can blossom. This creative thinking allows for new perspectives, possibilities, and problem-solving capabilities. In addition, with less rumination occurring, your resiliency increases because you can pivot as needed when situations arise.

Your authenticity is hidden behind the egoic mind's lies. Having a clear mind allows for the best you to emerge, as it's no longer dealing with confusion and exasperation of the ego. Letting it go will enable you to live out your dreams.

It's a lack of clarity that creates chaos and frustration. Those emotions are poison to any living goal. -Steve Maraboli

Ways To Clear Your Mind

Although you can't change your past, it's possible to alter your thinking and have positive coping strategies to deal with the egoic mind, mitigating and reducing the stress in your life. For example, learning to be mindful of your thoughts without judging them helps reduce rumination. Here are other ways to help you be more aware.

1. Meditation is a powerful tool to clear your mind. For example, you can repeatedly say in your mind the mantra So Hum, which means I am. Or just breathe. By taking three deep breaths to the count of five, you can have your autotomic nervous system kick in and calm you down.

2. Stay in the present moment. Being mindful means being fully immersed in what you are doing–in the flow. You don't notice distractions because you are focused only on the task at hand.

3. Journaling is another potent means of dealing with intrusive thoughts. By getting them down on paper, you can deal with them, find solutions, see they are lies of the ego, and let them go. Whether you crumble up the paper and throw it away or burn it, this ceremonial act is a great way to release them.

4. Change your focus. Spend some time in nature, exercise, lose yourself in a good book, or get creative. Still, when you alter where your mind is focusing, you stop the rumination in its tracks. When your egoic mind is in a negative loop, get active in a way that brings more positive and enjoyable activities into your life.

5. Connect with your tribe. When you are with those that love and support you, they can help you see a different perspective and get you out of the negativity. When the ego is bombarding you with negative self-talk, you isolate yourself, which causes more issues. But keep in mind that you aren't to continually talk about your problems with them. Instead, you connect with your tribe as they will remind you that you're enough just as you are.

Relax, allow the mind to become empty, and surprise yourself with the great treasure that begins to flow from your soul. ~ Paulo Coelho

How Clarity Comes To Your Thinking

Brain fog is a phrase used to label the sense of being mentally sluggish and fuzzy. There is a lack of mental clarity, focus, and memory issues. This haziness can be caused by stress, depression, anxiety, and lack of sleep. [Hey, doesn't rumination cause the same thing?]

Clarity comes through your ability to clear your mind and go within yourself to listen to the whispers of your soul. So once you've cleared your mind, get quiet. Spend time alone and listen to your heart.

As thoughts come forward, acknowledge them, then release them. Don't allow the egoic mind to take you down a path of what-ifs and should-haves. As you practice this muscle, you'll gain the upper hand, and intrusive thoughts fade away.

As you spend this time with yourself, you'll learn who you authentically are. You'll discover what you're passionate about and what direction you should go. See, all the answers you ever need in your life about how you should live are already inside you. All you have to do is clear your mind to hear your soulful voice.

Sometimes answers come to you in ways that only you can understand. That is why it is so important to have a clear mind to receive and understand the message. ~ Sheila M Burke

Moving Forward With A Clear Mind

The limited egoic mind doesn't solve the problems in our lives. Solutions that arise from the soul bring peace, love, and evolution. The seeds which we sow in our hearts reap authentic returns. It's the internal mechanisms of our souls that matter, not the external egoic minds.

As life happens, take control of your stress levels by not allowing your egoic mind to take hold. Instead, become fully present. And when you do, clear your mind and go within so you can find the soulful solutions and live the life of your dreams.

You have power over your mind–not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength. ~ Marcus Aurelius

As you become more conscious of your thoughts, you can learn to get quiet, go within, and listen to follow the path your soul desires to live the life of your dreams.

