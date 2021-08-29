Cleveland's Bertman Ballpark Mustard shares how to make Honey Mustard Baked Chicken Thighs

Maarten van den Heuvel/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Having friends coming over to your place can be a fun experience. When having a get-together, a good host should offer their guests good food. If you don't know what dish to make for your guests, no need to worry, Cleveland's Bertman Original Mustard shares their recipe on Honey Mustard Baked Chicken Thighs. This recipe serves 4–6 people. So put on your apron and get ready to cook.

Here are the ingredients:

4-6 skin-on bone-in chicken thighs

1/4 tablespoon of Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard

1/4 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Here's a way to cook it:

Before cooking, make sure you dry brine the chicken (basically rubbing your meat with salt and leave them in the fridge for four hours or even overnight.

When you're ready to cook, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

After putting your chicken in the fridge, sprinkle it with the rest of the dry ingredients such as black pepper, oregano, and red pepper flakes if you want a little bit of heat. and don't forget to mix the honey and mustard for later.

Grease your baking pan with olive oil to prevent any sticking. Once the oven is hot, put the chicken skin side up and bake them for one hour. Every 20 minutes, baste the chicken with the honey mustard mixture.

Once it's done, you can enjoy it with coleslaw, mashed potato, french fries, or any other side dish of your choice. Bon apetit

