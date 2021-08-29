Three recommended Indian Restaurant in Akron

Lior Shapira/Unsplash

AKRON, OH - Plan to ask your date for a dinner this weekend? Why don't you try something different than your usual American dinner this time? Try Indian cuisine for example. Indian cuisine is very delicious and full of flavor. If you are looking for something spicy, maybe this is a perfect choice. Here we gather the three recommended Indian Restaurants you can find in Akron.

1. Saffron Patch in the Valley

Saffron Patch in the Valley offers Southern Indian cuisine with a long list of vegetarian dishes & a children's menu. Established in 1991, Saffron Patch will fill your senses of taste with various spices and herbs. They use 38 different herbs and spices to create a flavorful and healthy cuisine. You can try the classic Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Biryani, Palak Paneer, and the crispy Samosa. They also serve traditional Indian Desserts like Kheer and Gulab Jamun.

Saffron Patch in the Valley is located at 1238 Weathervane Ln Akron, OH 44313. They open everyday from 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM on Monday, 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM on Tuesday - Thursday, and 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Friday - Sunday.

2. Singh Biryani

Singh Biryani like its name specializes in the Biryani menu. They offer a variety of Biryani like vegetables, Chicken, Mutton, Lamb, and Paneer Biryani. Not only Biryani, but they also serve other Indian cuisines like Dal Tadka, Lamb Madras, and traditional Indian curry. You can ask the cook to change the spices levels according to your taste from mild, medium, to spicy.

Singh Biryani is located at 2625 Bailey Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. They open every Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM.

3. Nepali Kitchen

Nepali Kitchen is considered a hidden gem for some people. This little restaurant serves various Indian cuisine from curry with goat, chicken, lamb, or pork, Samosa, and Basmati Rice served with Raita. They also serve delivery orders with different menus from the dine-in version that you can view at their website.

Nepali Kitchen is located at 399 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave Akron, OH 44310. They open every Tuesday - Thursday, and Sunday from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, and 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.