Top 3 Jewelry shop in Cleveland

Pexels/Pixabay

CLEVELAND, OH - Looking for jewelry or a fine gemstone for that special person, look no further. Here are the three best jewelry shops right in Cleveland.

1. Sands Company Jewelers

Sands Company Jewelers has been expertly hand-crafting unique and dazzling gemstone jewelry since 1988. They offer a creative design and professional service in diamonds, colored gemstones, and precious metals. You can work face-to-face with their expert design staff to make your dream jewelry come to life.

They are located at 26000 Chardon Road Richmond Heights, Ohio 44143. You can check out their website steve@solidcarbon.com or call (216) 261-8270.

2. Emerald City Jewelers

This jewelry store has been operating since 1978. They sell Gold, Platinum, and Silver, Loose Diamonds, Vintage Jewelry, Watches, Alternative Metals, and Collectables and Memorabilia. They operate as a trusted buyer and seller of precious metals, stones, and vintage jewelry. They have one of the largest selections of new and pre-owned jewelry and a vast selection of collectibles and sell at an affordable price. Services offered include Jewelry Services, Precious Metals/Stones Buying Services, and Collectibles.

Looking to buy a precious gemstone, visit them at 7611 Brookpark Rd. Parma, OH 44129 or send an email at sales@mytrustedjeweler.com or call (216) 749 4653

3. DeWitt’s Diamond & Gold Exchange

Located at 530 Euclid Ave Ste 4 Cleveland, OH 44115 Gateway District, this beautiful Diamond, and Gold Jewelry shop has been running since 1980. They offer services such as full-service jewelry, designing, selling, repairing, purchasing, and loaning in Cleveland’s oldest jewelry store. The shop takes pride in bringing the best of the luxury jewelry and watch industry to the world. They are dedicated to providing their customers with the finest timepieces and elegant jewelry at affordable prices.

Housing one of the nation’s largest collections of pre-owned Swiss timepieces in a variety of styles and price points, they also offer an exclusive selection of traditional, estate, and designer jewelry. Dewitt is also known for its customdesigned jewelry pieces that have been worn by entertainers, musicians, and professional athletes.

For more information, you can visit their website at evandewitt@cs.com or call (216) 621 6244.

