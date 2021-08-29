Top 5 recommended dog-friendly restaurants in Cleveland

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cafe_Couple.jpg

CLEVELAND, OH — Not all restaurants in Cleveland offer a convenient place to enjoy meals for dog owners who are planning to dine out with their pets. However, it turns out that there are a number of places that offer dog-friendly facilities. Here are five recommended restaurants that you can visit in the city.

1. Soho Chicken + Whiskey

Located at 1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113, this restaurant offers a variety of menus made from chicken, beef, and other food ingredients. Some of the menus are Fried Chicken Buns, Shrimp & Grits, Steak Frites, and Taco Salad. In addition, there is also a wide selection of beverages available, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, such as wines, beers, and soft drinks.

You can visit this restaurant with your dogs as this place is dog friendly. For more information, please call (216) 298-9090.

2. Townhall

The restaurant, located at 1909 West 25th St. Cleveland, OH 44113, offers a variety of vegan dishes such as Harvest Salad, Spicy Garlic Broccoli, Roasted Brussels Sprouts. While the non-vegan menus include Organic Chicken Bone Broth, Keto Chicken Wings, Curry Chicken Noddle, Wild Salmon, Korean BBQ, and many more.

This place is dog friendly since it has an outdoor patio. Please call 216-344-9400 or contact info@townhallohiocity.com for more information.

3. Tremont Taphouse

This restaurant offers plenty of menus such as brunch, dinner, beer and cocktails. For brunch, the menus served are taphouse breakfast burger, avocado toast, chorizo ​​burrito, breakfast tacos, and more. While the dinner menus available are Pork Belly Nachos, Mac & Cheese, Salads, Burgers, Pizza, and more.

This place is dog-friendly as they allow dogs to come in. You can visit this place at 2572 Scranton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113. Drop a call at 216-298-4451 for more information.

4. Fat Cats

This restaurant serves a variety of menus such as Roasted Corn & Tomato, Fish Tacos, Grilled Eggplant Sandwich, Hanger Steak, Fried Calamari, Grilled Octopus, Kimchi Potatoes, Warm Goat Cheese and many more.

This place is dog-friendly as it also provides dog menus such as Dog Gone Delicious (bavette steak, brown rice, vegetable) and Chicken Dog (chicken breast, brown rice, vegetable). In addition, there is also an outdoor patio which is friendly for dogs.

If you are interested with the menus offered, stop by the restaurant at 2061 West 10th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113. Please call (216) 579-0200 for more information

.

5. The Fairmount

And last but not least is The Fairmount. This place offers various menus that you can choose from, such as Rosemary Bacon Fries, Lemongrass Chicken Potstickers, Shrimp Tacos, Truffle Fries, Cast Iron Brussels, Pad Thai Noddle, Grilled Chicken Club, and many more.

For desserts, the menus provided are Chocolate Mousse Cake, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Fried Ice Cream and Vegan Strawberry Tart.

This place provides heated patio seating which is dog-friendly. To visit this place, drop by at 2448 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106. For more information, reach out to (216) 229-9463.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.