Best Galleries you can visit in Akron.

AKRON, OH - Explore the beauty of arts in these galleries located in Akron. To appreciate the art and the local artists, it's time for you to have a visit to the best galleries of Akron.

Zeber-Martell Studio

Zeber-Martell Studio is located at 43 Furnace St Akron, OH. With the location in the city's heart, this studio is an art gallery you can easily visit. The owner of Zeber-Martell Studio are Claudia Zeber-Martell and Michael Martell. They have been collaborating on their own pottery for over two decades. Claudia's work is inspired by her painting background, while Michael's is classic salt-glazed stoneware. The duo's partnership has resulted in a better product than each of them could have done on their own.

The gallery is open every day, except Sunday. Visit them during the operation hours at 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. for Monday, they close earlier in the day at 6 PM.

Akrona Galleries

Akrona Galleries consists of Art Galleries, Custom Framing, Art classes, and more. The gallery is located at 1765 W Market St Akron, OH. Akrona does a lot of things at the same time. They have the purpose of conveying knowledge and appreciation of art to the community by exhibiting a diverse collection of artworks by various artists—both internationally recognized and locally established.

As a one-of-a-kind full-service art gallery in Ohio, if you ever get bored, you can get really creative in their place. They offer sculpture, original paintings, blown glass, jewelry, and fine art reproductions to the Greater Akron Area and beyond.

For more information, you could visit their website.

Summit art space

This famous space designed for artists is located at 140 E Market St Akron, OH. Summit art space is famous for its events. They have a tiny art gallery with local artist stores that also serves as a studio(s) with shops. The designed spacious layout of aesthetically appealing expressions may be found downstairs, spanning from sculpture, ceramics, paintings, and photography.

Summit art space is open every Thursday to Saturday. They have different operating hours. You can check them out here.

Palladian Palette

Located at 106 N Main St Fl 2 Akron, OH, Palladian Palette is an art gallery doubled as an art school. As they explained on their website, Palladian Palette is a bring-your-own-beverage painting bar where you can paint for as long as you want. Palladian Palette offers you a two-and-a-half to three-hour encounter with a local artist five days a week. The artist will walk you through a painting, demonstrate techniques, and encourage you to take risks with your artwork.

One of the tutors, Rachel, has a pleasant environment for new artists to start since she will teach you and guide you through the process. She provides the canvas, brushes, paints, easel, and other materials.

The cost varies, but most of them are present $35 per person. Each artwork is a one-of-a-kind creation by the artist. The gallery is open every Wednesday to Saturday. Check them out on their website for further information.

That's all of the recommended galleries you can easily visit in Akron. Apart from being a gallery, some of them also offer classes. It's a chance for you to be creative and develop your art skill.

