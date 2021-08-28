Cleveland's University Hospital shares how exercise can help the body fight illness

Cleveland, OH - Obesity and other chronic health problems are substantial risk factors for COVID-19 related severe disease or death as we learn during the pandemic. The discovery underlined a wider fact about how health and exercise affect your ability to fight diseases and illnesses.

Physical activity promotes immune function as well as lowering the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. As a result, the risk of certain ailments such as upper respiratory infections is minimized.

Stacy Ruffing, a physical therapist at Cleveland's University Hospital, says that increasing cardiorespiratory fitness, the circulatory system's capacity, and the lungs' ability to tolerate large-muscle exercise for an extended period is a great line of defense against disease.

It's similar to the "preconditioning" that she assists patients with before knee replacement surgery. Patients with improved surgical outcomes benefit from strengthening and flexing their knees, hips, and ankles.

The good news is that you can enhance your cardiorespiratory fitness there are several exercises you can do.

Get a fitness tracker and establish a daily step goal.

Every day, try to complete 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.

Shadowboxing, stair climbing, running in place, dancing, jumping rope, and playing active video games are all examples of cardio-healthy exercises you can perform at home.

Multi-component exercise is best: aerobic plus strength, (push-ups, for example)

Proper nutrition, sleep, and water intake should all be part of the fitness journey.

Physical activity can aid in the removal of bacteria from the lungs and airways. Antibodies and white blood cells may change as a result. It may also inhibit bacterial development by increasing body temperature and lowering stress hormones, both of which have been related to an increased risk of sickness.

