Lake Erie College and partners to commence CONVERGE, an art exhibition that revolves around the LGBTQ community

PAINESVILLE, OH – Lake Erie College, together with LGBTQ Center of Greater Cleveland, Judson manor, and Cleveland MetroHealth, present CONVERGE, an art exhibition under the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve. CONVERGE is trying to represent the stories around the underrepresented LGBTQ community throughout history, including women and people of color.

The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve is a facility and museum that collect the artworks done by Ohio’s very own visual artists. The facility aims to utilize and use its art archives to promote art as a cultural heritage to the public, and CONVERGE is part of the efforts.

The event will be showing arts that Kelly Pontoni curates as the Chief Curator, Sam Butler, Mark Yasenchack, and Tony Williams as the Co-Curators, assisted by Mary Proctor. There will be 71 LGBTQ artists featured in the exhibitions, with artworks of more than 140 pieces. These pieces of art will deliver the themes of pride, celebration, protest, and transformation that the LGBTQ community has to face.

Pontoni, a part of the LGBTQ community herself, is a printmaker and painter who pour her life story into the exhibition. She stated that she gained perspective from her journey of listening to the modern generation of the LGBTQ community around her. “I wondered where I as a lesbian fit into an increasingly non-binary world…but instead of holing up in my comfort zone I asked questions. I listened… and over many, MANY cups of coffee, I gained perspective,” explained Pontoni.

With the various perspectives, she gained, she was inspired to create an exhibition that can help open people’s minds and give them space to talk about the issue, which she hopes will lead to an appreciation of diverse identities within the community.

CONVERGE will be held in five venues from now until Oct. 16. The venues are as follow:

Lake Erie College’s Royce Hall at 391 W Washington St, Painesville;

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve at 1834 East 123rd Street, Cleveland;

LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland at 6705 Detroit Ave, Cleveland;

Cleveland MetroHealth at 2500 MetroHealth Drive, Cleveland;

and Judson Manor Retirement Community at 1890 E 107th St. Clevland.

More information regarding CONVERGE can be acquired here. Registration is not necessary.

