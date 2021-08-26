Baldwin Wallace University launched a new tech-advanced facility for its new nursing program students

BEREA, OH – Baldwin Wallace University launched its new tech-enhanced facility for the first batch of nursing students under the newly open four-year undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The Class of 2025 nursing students will begin their studies at the new facility at 201 Front St.

The building was constructed with the goal to be ready by the time the new nursing program is launched. There are 35 students for the new nursing program and they will be using the building together with BW’s accelerated nursing program students and Master of Medical Science physician assistant program students.

Aside from that, the nursing faculty has a new professor and chair of nursing joining them this academic year, Yvonne M. Smith, Ph.D., APRN-CNS. Smith believes that the new program matches the student interest and helps BW to contribute to Northeast Ohio’s healthcare needs. "We are excited to build on BW's successful post-baccalaureate BSN with this new four-year program," she stated.

"In four short years, we'll have more accomplished BW nursing graduates filling demand in the talent pipeline for the region's thriving healthcare sector," stated Smith. The program will allow the students to participate in clinical rotations at the hospitals around Northeast Ohio.

The program will not only be supported by the new 25,000 square foot building, but also new devices and technology. Students can utilize the HoloLens augmented reality technology to aid their studies in simulating human anatomy.

The students can also take advantage of the spacey lounge, study room, as well as briefing, and conference room. The clinical labs were designed to provide a simulation for the students practicing in health service.

This new tech-oriented facility is made possible by the work of The Collaborative, an architectural firm that designed BW’s Austin E. Knowlton Center and won the AIA design award for it.

