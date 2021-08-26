Downtown Canton to hold “Canton First Friday, To the Dogs” this September

CANTON, OH – The monthly event in Canton City, Canton First Friday, will be returning on Sept. 3, 2021. The event will be filled with art, music, and vendors of local businesses, as well as restaurants that will take place in the Canton Arts District, beginning at 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Canton First Friday is a street festival event presented by ArtsinStark. It is filled with festivities to bring the community together in downtown Canton while supporting local businesses and artists.

The event brings a different theme each month, following the season at that time. In November through April, except January, the community can enjoy the art and music indoors.

January is the time for ice where several local artists will display their ice artworks. There are also Elegant Ice Creations, one of its partners, that will host carving competitions and live demos. In July, local artists are invited for Chalk the Walk theme where they will cover the streets with pastel works.

This September, the main theme is To the Dogs, where there will be a lot of dog-related activities such as family movie screening, photobooth, doggie treats, and many more. There will be a kick-off for the event with live music by Adam Calvert in Centennial Plaza at 7.30 p.m.

As for movie screening, residents can purchase a $2 ticket for a movie called “A Dog’s Purpose” which will be played in Canton Palace Theatre starting at 7.30 p.m. The entrance will be opened an hour prior to the starting time.

Aligned with the theme, The Creatives will be providing photo sessions in their studio for residents with their dogs for free. Residents can access the results through the link that they will get.

Residents can also purchase a selection of dog-themed art and craft, handmade by artists with developmental disabilities, at Just Imagine Gift Gallery located at 201 Sixth St NW. Residents can also enjoy a live painting show of dogs by the artist Grizzye, which will take place on Court Ave next to Arcadia.

The visitors can take their food and beverages to-go and enjoy them at the downtown DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area). Learn more about the activities offered on September’s Canton First Friday at cantonfirstfriday.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.