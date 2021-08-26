Job Fair Pro to hold Cleveland Virtual Job Fair on September 8

Career Fair Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — All job seekers are invited to participate in the Cleveland Virtual Job Fair which will be held online on September 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

The event, organized by the Job Fair Pro, will open the doors of opportunity for participants to meet and conduct interviews with top hiring companies in Cleveland. In this job fair, participants will also learn about companies that are recruiting and what their needs are.

If you're tired of posting resumes on websites and getting no response back, then register now, put a face with a name and make an impressive first impression.

For registration, participants must secure tickets in advance by visiting the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cleveland-virtual-job-fair-september-8-2021-tickets-129827648993?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and clicking the "Tickets" option. All job seekers are free of charge to participate in this event.

In addition, the organizer also provides tickets for companies who want to participate in this job fair event such as the Starter Package for $495 and the Deluxe Package for $795. These two ticket options include an online company booth, company dedicated virtual chat room, company logo listed on the event page, shareable document folder, and more.

Companies joining this event offer a number of benefits packages to their prospective employees. These include base salary and positions, bonuses, life insurance, paid holidays, paid company training, management training, bonuses, and rapid career advancement.

In addition to in-person booths, the organizer also provides online booth spaces. For companies or employers who are interested in this option, please drop a call at 855-562-7761.

For more information about the organizer (Job Fair Pro) or check out other job fairs in other places, please visit https://jobfairpro.com/.

