Kimble is accepting applications for its Dover’s General Labor position

DOVER, OH – A waste collection and disposal service company, Kimble, has opportunities open to working with them as General Labor. The position will be placed in Dover City where Kimble resides.

Kimble is a company whose works are to help with the residents’ recycling and waste disposal process. Having been in the game for 70 years, Kimble emphasizes professionalism and skills in its employees. In other words, working in Kimble means being a part of a professional and well-trained team.

As a General Labor, you will be doing field and technical work such as cleaning, moving, collecting, installing, and any other activities that are needed to support the technical operation. There are several minimum qualifications for the General Labor position which include:

Possess a High School Diploma or equivalent certification.

Endurance to stand for a long time.

Physical ability and mobility to bend, climb, reach, stoop, etc.

Physical ability to lift or move things with weight up to 50 pounds.

Willing to work in outdoor settings and stores environment.

As a General Labor, you must have the physical strength to accomplish required duties and responsibilities as follow:

Cutting scrap metal and other similar objects.

Cleaning, pulling and trimming weeds.

Operating a weed eater and weed trimmer.

Installing and putting up all types of fences.

Organizing, sorting, inventorying the things in the store.

Sweeping and cleaning the store, as well as sidewalk and wash bay.

Cleaning up trash at the landfill and the road.

Scooping the mud out of the wash bay.

Basic farming tasks.

Cleaning and maintaining the workplace as required.

The employees in Kimble, including General Labor, will receive benefits such as paid vacation, paid holidays, and medical, vision, dental, and life insurance as well as short-term disability insurance and 401k.

To apply, you have to fill out the provided online form here. Detailed information regarding the position can be acquired here.

