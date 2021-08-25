SEXPOpalooza returns to Case Western Reserve University as an in-person event this September

CLEVELAND, OH – The Case Western Reserve University announces the return of SEXPOpalooza, a health fair event focusing on raising awareness and eliminating taboo in the discussion of sex and sexuality. The event will commence on Sept. 16, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tinkham Veale University Center ballroom.

SEXPOpalooza is finally to be commenced offline as it was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. There will be many activities and various helpful information around sex and sexuality education, including STI testing, question-answer sessions with health experts, photo booths, sex-toy giveaways, and more activities to be announced.

The event is held annually, with 2020 as an exception, under the collaboration of Mather Center, Undergraduate Student Council, CWRU’s Interfraternity Congress (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHC), Sexual Assault & Violence Educators (SAVE), Students Meeting about Risk and Responsibility Training (SMARRT), CWRU Intactivists, and other communities within CWRU. This year, SEXPOpalooza will invite a local drag performer, Pineapple Honeydew, as the host.

The event is being held to help CWRU’s students have a safe space to learn, understand, and openly discuss sex and sexuality, which were generally considered taboos by general social norms. They will be provided with activities and learning sessions that allow them to participate.

The event will raise awareness of sex-positive culture by providing information and knowledge about it. Students can ask questions and discuss them with the professionals, which will enrich their perceptions and broaden their horizons.

To attend SEXPOpalooza 2021, please register here. Volunteering opportunities are also available for the students to join. Students may fill out the application form here.

The volunteers will be needed between 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. They are unnecessary to work from the beginning of the event until it ends. The application form provides time availability options for applicants to choose from. Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

