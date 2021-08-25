Case Western Reserve University to welcome its Class of 2025 from Ohio and beyond

CLEVELAND, OH – On Aug. 18, Case Western Reserve University greeted the Class of 2025 students. There are 1,600 freshmen and 70 transfer students to enroll starting this month. These students are the selected ones out of 33,000 applicants across the U.S. and beyond.

The Class of 2025 is considered unique as they are doing the application work during the pandemic. They will also have to adapt to the education system amidst pandemics with health protocols and restrictions.

The students face various situations such as learning mode-switching between offline and online, inability to participate in an in-person extracurricular activity. Some of them even have to tend and nurse their family members who got affected by the COVID-19. Their efforts are seen as an inspiration to keep striving for their future.

“Through all of the changes, all of the challenges, all of the struggles, you were asked, compelled, inspired to keep moving forward,” the vice-president of enrolment and dean of undergraduate admission, Robert R. McCullough, stated in his welcome speech. McCullough welcomed the students and encouraged them to keep looking forward to their new education journey in CWRU.

The Class of 2025 consists of students from different regions. Based on the provided data, 24 percent came from the Middle Atlantic, 17 percent from Ohio, 15 percent from outside the states, 13 percent from Midwest, 11 percent from the West, 9 percent from the South, and 7 percent from New England.

The students came from 1,150 different high schools, are residents of 76 countries, and speak 67 languages. Based on the survey, 10 percent of them have had their relatives attend CWRU in the past. Meanwhile, there is 13 percent came as the first in their families to study in college.

The students have been contributing to their communities in their ways. It is found that 80 percent of them had volunteered in their communities, 68 percent were participating in sports, 54 percent in arts, 47 percent chose to work as a part-timer or tended their families, and 22 percent were part of student government.

CWRU is looking forward to what these students will accomplish in their journey. “And so now, here you are. Ready to embrace new adventures. Ready to make new friends. Remembering all of the tough times, maybe a little bruised from the experience, but stronger and ready for all that is to come,” McCullough said.

