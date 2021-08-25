Kimble is seeking a candidate to fill a Recruiting Specialist position for its Dover office

DOVER, OH – Kimble, a company specializing in residential waste collection, is seeking the best candidates to join them as a Recruiting Specialist, which will be placed in Dover, Ohio. They will be accepting applications until the position is filled.

As a Recruiting Specialist, you will be expected to do the recruiting-related tasks for the company for the units that you will be assigned. The tasks include potential sourcing, qualifying, and appointing candidates for needed positions in the company, mainly for CDL Drivers, Mechanics, and Customer Service positions.

You will also be in charge of the employee's management and new employee's training while they work in the company. Aside from that, your primary duties will include:

Create recruiting requirements that aligned with the company's needs to achieve the goals.

Understand local legislation and policy to avoid legal challenges in the recruitment process and in-office work.

Implement the most suitable hiring methods for the company.

Lead and assist the management with employee training.

Understand the current job knowledge and information gained through networking, conference, seminars, reading professional publications, and participating in organizations.

Complete the company's mission of human resources and organization, as well as other tasks when required.

You will be needed to provide a report which includes the updates on applicants, emails, phone calls, interviews, background checks, etc. You will also be handling the standard recruitment procedures, including application screening, interviewing, producing the description for the positions, conducting new employees' orientation, and maintaining relationships with the employees and external agencies.

To be considered, you have to meet several requirements as follow:

One-year experience in leadership or management and development.

Two-year experience in recruiting.

Knowledge of recruiting methods.

Have specific skills such as communication, project management, and administrative skills.

Capable of basic computer software such as Microsoft Office.

A bachelor's degree in Human Resources or other relevant fields, specialization in industrial psychology is preferred.

To apply, you must fill the online form that is provided here. Details for the position can be visited here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.