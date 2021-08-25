Live & Give Collective, Rachel O'Neill to host "Rooftop Fundraiser supporting Chair-ity" on August 27

Fundraising Event Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — Everyone is invited to join the "Rooftop Fundraiser supporting Chair-ity" event which will be held on Friday, August 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT at The Velvet Dog, 1280 West 6th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113.

This event is organized by Live & Give Collective, Rachel O'Neill, a nonprofit organization focused on fundraising and awareness for local nonprofits, charities, philanthropy, and individual causes.

To join the event, the potential participants need to purchase tickets on the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rooftop-fundraiser-supporting-chair-ity-tickets-160208673455?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and click the "Tickets" buttons. General Admission Tickets cost $65 plus a fee of $5.59 per person.

The tickets include 3 hours open bar, appetizers, and h'orderves, live DJ, 50/50 raffle, basketball raffle, meet like-minded people, and a portion of proceeds that will be donated to "Chair-ity." Currently, the number of tickets available is limited. So, get your tickets right away while they are still available.

Those who cannot attend can still take part in this event by making a donation which can be accessed on the Eventbrite page. Bear in mind that raffle tickets and 50/50 raffle tickets are only available for those who buy General Admission Tickets and attend the event. Participants coming to this event must follow the dress code set by the organizer, namely cocktail attire.

This event will have donation baskets from a number of organizations and communities such as Ebb & Flow Counseling and Wellness, Urban Planting Cleveland, Kreate Studio Cleveland, Blossom Cleveland, Cleveland Metroparks, Cleveland Custom Designs, Cleveland Botanical Garden & Holden Arboretum Family Membership, and many more.

For more information, please contact the organizer by clicking the “Contact” at the bottom of the Eventbrite page.

