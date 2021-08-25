A hospital research team finds therapeutic options for treating metabolic syndrome

Pietro Jeng/Pexels

Cleveland, OH - A metabolic syndrome is a group of illnesses that includes obesity and raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, as well as other diseases. Researchers from the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) uncovered a therapeutic strategy for the treatment of metabolic syndrome and obesity in a new article published in Life which can be checked by clicking here.

“In 2016, we discovered a hormone called asprosin, which stimulates appetite and increases blood glucose levels by acting on the hypothalamus and the liver,” explained Atul Chopra, senior author of the study. Chopra further stated that asprosin levels are elevated in people with metabolic syndrome for unknown causes, leading to increased hunger, body weight, and blood glucose levels.

The research team already knew that genetic reduction in blood asprosin levels protects against metabolic syndrome by suppressing appetite and blood glucose, according to Ila Mishra, the first author of the study.

They revealed in this study that a medication called a monoclonal antibody that suppresses asprosin can provide the same level of protection. This is a significant step toward providing them with a brand-new medicine to treat metabolic syndrome, one of the world's most prevalent disorders.

The researchers used three different pre-clinical models with metabolic syndrome to evaluate several monoclonal antibodies. The medication lowered hunger, body weight, and blood glucose in all models, suggesting that a single drug can have various effects.

“When mice were treated with monoclonal antibodies that neutralize asprosin, they ate less, lost weight, and their blood glucose levels normalized,” said Mishra.

Chopra finished by saying that the team intends to maintain the drug's dose low and avoid side effects. While they understand the concept and how the medicine works, the next step is to improve it and make it ready for human use.

