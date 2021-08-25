Get To Know about Inkcarceration Fest performer: Stitched Up Heart

Mansfield, OH - If you managed to obtain the now-sold-out tickets to Inkarceration Fest at Ohio State Reformatory, you'll be able to see Stitched Up Heart play. This band is going to blow the minds of their fans on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the three-day festival of Hard Rock music, tattoos, food trucks, and prison tour.

Formed in 2010 by vocalist Alecia 'Mixi' Demner, this band was originated from Los Angeles, California. She would later recruit bassist David DiSarro and drummer Andrew Carroll along with fellow guitarist Mikey Alfero and current New Years Day guitarist Nikki Misery.

The five-piece band would go on to release a self-titled EP on November 22, 2010, which was only available for download. The EP included the songs "We're Alive" and "Is This the Way You Get to Hell?" They would go on to release their second EP, Escape the Nightmare, in 2011.

Over the past nine years, Stitched Up Heart released three EP's and two studio albums. In recent years, the second full album, Darkness was released in 2020. They uploaded two music videos from their album called "My Demon" and "Warrior". Check their music by going to their Youtube page.

The current members of this band are Alecia 'Mixi' Demner (lead vocals), James Decker (drums), Merritt Goodwin (guitars), and Randy Mathias (bass).

More info regarding Inkcarceration Fest can be checked by clicking this link

To know more about Stitched Up Heart and its tour dates check their Instagram, Facebook page, or their website at http://www.stitchedupheart.org/.

