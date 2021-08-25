Mansfield, OH

Get To Know about Inkcarceration Fest performer: Stitched Up Heart

Terrence Jacobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yM6o_0bbzhNZw00

Mansfield, OH - If you managed to obtain the now-sold-out tickets to Inkarceration Fest at Ohio State Reformatory, you'll be able to see Stitched Up Heart play. This band is going to blow the minds of their fans on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the three-day festival of Hard Rock music, tattoos, food trucks, and prison tour.

Formed in 2010 by vocalist Alecia 'Mixi' Demner, this band was originated from Los Angeles, California. She would later recruit bassist David DiSarro and drummer Andrew Carroll along with fellow guitarist Mikey Alfero and current New Years Day guitarist Nikki Misery.

The five-piece band would go on to release a self-titled EP on November 22, 2010, which was only available for download. The EP included the songs "We're Alive" and "Is This the Way You Get to Hell?" They would go on to release their second EP, Escape the Nightmare, in 2011.

Over the past nine years, Stitched Up Heart released three EP's and two studio albums. In recent years, the second full album, Darkness was released in 2020. They uploaded two music videos from their album called "My Demon" and "Warrior". Check their music by going to their Youtube page.

The current members of this band are Alecia 'Mixi' Demner (lead vocals), James Decker (drums), Merritt Goodwin (guitars), and Randy Mathias (bass).

More info regarding Inkcarceration Fest can be checked by clicking this link

To know more about Stitched Up Heart and its tour dates check their Instagram, Facebook page, or their website at http://www.stitchedupheart.org/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

Cleveland, OH
779 followers

More from Terrence Jacobs

Akron, OH

GOJO Industries, Inc. is open for Employment

Akron, OH - This is an opportunity for you, all of the job seekers based in Akron provided by GOJO Industries, Inc. GOJO team members claimed to have worked tirelessly to ensure that end consumers worldwide receive gold-standard goods, systems, and customer service.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron-Summit County Public Library is open for Employment

Akron, OH - This is an opportunity for you, the job seekers. Akron-Summit County Public Library is opening some positions to help them operate better. They are currently open for job opportunities: Human Resources Assistant, Librarian, Public Service Assistant II, and Public Service Assistant II.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Summer Camps that you can visit next summer in Akron

Akron, OH - Have you been missing summer already? Although it's still the warm season in Akron now, the fun still lasts for the summer. These summer camps are provided for you to have fun next summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

W.A.G.S. 4 Kids to organize W.A.G.S.inCLE Night Out! "Pure Imagination" this October

CLEVELAND, OH — Everybody is invested to join the W.A.G.S.inCLE Night Out! "Pure Imagination" event to be held on Friday, October 15, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT at The Ariel International Center, 1163 East 40th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Jim Shofner's long lasting impact on Cleveland Browns alumni

CLEVELAND, OH - Several Cleveland Browns alumni shared their memories of Jim Shofner, former Cleveland Browns cornerback and coach, who passed away last month at the age of 85 in his hometown of Texas. His life left a lasting impact on his friends and throughout the Browns community.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

The Myers School of Art to present the 2021 Myers School of Art Faculty Exhibition

Akron, OH - The 2021 Myers School of Art Faculty Exhibition will be held in the Emily Davis Gallery at The University of Akron's Mary Schiller Myers School of Art. For a long time, The Mary Schiller Myers School of Art's objective is to provide high-quality education in fine arts, art history, design, and art education at The University of Akron.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Brit Floyd to perform at the Akron Civic Theatre

Akron, OH - Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will be coming soon to perform on the stage of Akron Civic Theatre on August 31. Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd will return to the stage with their "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show" in 2021. They toured several cities and regions in the United States, and Akron is one of them.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top 5 recommended chiropractic centers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — If you have health issues related to bones, joints, or muscles, then there's nothing wrong with trying chiropractic therapy. Here are five recommended chiropractic centers that you can visit in Cleveland.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top 5 recommended jewelry repair shops in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Jewelry is a valuable item that is loved by almost everyone, especially women. But there are times when due to one particular thing or incident, jewelry can become broken or damaged. If you're looking to get your jewelry repaired, check out these five recommended jewelry repair shops in Cleveland.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top 5 recommended wedding venues in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Weddings are one of the most precious moments in life. Usually, couples who are getting married have to prepare many things, one of which is the wedding venue. If you are planning to get married in the near future or this year, consider the recommendations for five wedding venues in Cleveland that you can choose from below.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top 5 recommended furniture stores worth a visit in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — There are many stores that offer a wide variety of furniture products in Cleveland. However, if you are confused about which store to visit, we have summarized the recommendations for five furniture shops in the city. Here's the list:

Read full story
6 comments
Lyndhurst, OH

Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute's expert explains the benefits of regular walks during the pandemic

LYNDHURST, OH – A simple activity that we do every day turns out to be beneficial both for our body and mind. Walking, if done regularly as a light exercise can encourage a better physical and psychological condition. A wellness professional at Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute in Lyndhurst, Michael Roizen, MD, explained his take on the benefits of walking.

Read full story
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Reconnect with nature through these places in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – It is sometimes necessary to go back to nature and reconnect with what mother earth has to offer. Gear up and prepare to have yourself relax with this list of places for you to visit and reconnect with nature in Cuyahoga Falls.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top 4 recommended restaurants operating 24 hours in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Hungry in the middle of the night when most places selling food are closed? Don't worry just yet. We've rounded up four restaurants that operate 24 hours in Cleveland. Here's a list of recommendations:

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

Top 4 recommended driving schools in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Are you planning to learn to drive in the near future but are confused about which driving school to choose? If so, we recommend four driving schools in Cleveland that you can choose from for your driving class. Here's the list:

Read full story
Cleveland Heights, OH

Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association to host "Old Music for a New World: Eric Noden, with Hal Walker" on Sept 18

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH — The Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association will be hosting a great traditional music event and social gathering "Old Music for a New World: Eric Noden, with Hal Walker" on September 18.

Read full story
Akron, OH

The School of Music to open Auditions for UA Theatre's Production of Concord Floral

Akron, OH - The School of Music of The University of Akron will open auditions for the university's theatre production of Concord Floral on August 30 and 31. In the upcoming production of Concord Floral, Jordan Tannahill is the author, and Lana Sugarman directed the play.

Read full story
Akron, OH

ECDI to hold a Virtual Workshop regarding Organizational Types and Considerations

Akron, OH - Economic and Community Development Institute or ECDI will conduct a workshop on August 31. The workshop is titled Organizational Types and Considerations. This workshop is a product of the partnership between Women's Business Centers of Ohio and ECDI.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Five Things to do in Cleveland this Weekend

Cleveland, OH – Weekly picks of the 5 best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. 1. Cleveland Walls – International Mural Program. Over 20 murals have been installed throughout the MidTown community by the local and national artists through this week. This is part of the Cleveland Walls-International Mural Program. Organizers have programmed events with partners such as Rainey Institute, Graffiti HeArt, the Morgan Conservatory, the Distinguished Gentlemen of the Spoken Word, and the Shooting Without Bullets for Today and Saturday. Events headquarters will be opened today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with most of the events taking place from 5-9p.m. today and from noon to 11 p.m. tomorrow. Visitors are advised to pick up a mural passport booklet from the headquarters and then walk, bike, scooter, or drive to mural sites nearby to watch the artists live in action. For more information, visit their website.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Charles Bowlus Charities, Inc. to host "Taligate for a Cause" on October 16

CLEVELAND, OH — Charles Bowlus Charities, Inc. will be holding the "Tailgate for a Cause" event at the 8th Annual Charles Bowlus Charities Fundraiser to benefit Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio on Saturday, October 16. Taking place at the Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Street, Cleveland, OH 44113, the event will be held from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m. EDT.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy