Goodyear seeks for a retread tire technician

Brunswick, OH - Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers is looking for a tire technician. This role works in a production environment at a Retread facility for Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers, where commercial truck tires are retreaded using a combination of human and automated procedures. This job doesn't require any experience, the candidates who get the job will be trained in any required skills for it.

The following are the minimum requirements for the job:

Preferably a high school diploma or a GED.

Must be at least 18 years old.

US citizen or fully permitted to work in the United States now or in the future without company sponsorship.

Able to operate in a fast-paced, results-oriented workplace, both as part of a team and as a self-starter willing to work independently.

Able to perform a wide array of manual duties, which may entail light and heavy lifting, including commercial tires and wheels, as well as standing, bending, and squatting.

Able to work safely as well as a commitment to follow all safety measures.

There will be several benefits given to the accepted candidates such as competitive pay, paid vacation and holidays, Tuition Reimbursement & Employee Discounts Ongoing Training and further career advancement opportunities, comprehensive benefits package which include medical, prescription drug, vision, dental plans, Wellness Program, 401(k) with company matching, and a safe work environment.

The starting pay to this market is $15.00 and please note that there might be night as well as weekend shifts. To apply for the job, click here.

