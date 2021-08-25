Signet establishes Signet Love Inspires Foundation

Liza Summer/Pexels

Akron, OH - Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry is excited to announce the launch of Signet Love Inspires Foundation. It supports 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organizations in the United States that aid underserved women and children, as well as social change advocacy, through its approved grants. Signet's objective to enable all people to Celebrate Life and Express Love, including its Purpose – Inspiring Love – is directly associated with these Foundation-supported initiatives.

The Foundation also provides matching gifts to Signet U.S. team members who make personal contributions to non-profit organizations that meet certain criteria, and it supports Signet's efforts to champion its community impact programs, as outlined in its Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report, and to help it meet its 2030 Corporate Sustainability Goals. The Signet Love Inspires Foundation has already given awards to non-profits like the Equal Justice Initiative, The Trevor Project, and Jewelers for Children in 2021.

"Our Purpose is Inspiring Love. It's based on a fundamental belief we hold dear: the more love there is in the world, the better the world is for all of us," said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos.

Signet's philanthropic donations and community effect may now be found in three different ways:

Grants from the Signet Love Inspires Foundation, which additionally matches gifts to approved non-profit organizations that our staff members support individually.

The Signet Team Member Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to qualifying Signet team members in countries where we operate who are experiencing financial hardship due to circumstances beyond their control.

Cause marketing programs, such as Signet's 22-year collaboration with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the United States, which has raised $81 million to date.

To learn more about the Signet Love Inspires Foundation including eligibility criteria, how to apply for a grant, and contact information please visit Signet Love Inspires Foundation by clicking here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.