METRO to hold a Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Akron, OH - The Pop-Up COVID-19 will be coming soon to Akron on August 26.

METRO will offer a Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccinations clinic at the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center at 631 S. Broadway St., Akron. The clinic will be open on Thursday, from 9 AM to 3 PM.

The Pop-Up clinic is a product of collaboration between METRO and Summit County Public Health.

In Summit County, METRO RTA has a long and illustrious history. From a few mule-drawn carts to a fleet of 188 passenger revenue vehicles.

METRO delivers almost six million passengers to work, school, and medical appointments each year. For this event, METRO will contribute a lot to your health. As such, they make the Pop-Up clinic ready for you.

Although it is not essential to make an appointment to attend, you will miss the opportunity of the free ride provided by METRO.

With evidence of a digital or physical copy of a day-of appointment or pop-up event leaflet, METRO will provide you free transportation to and from vaccination appointments and/or places.

METRO even went as far as for those who get vaccines at the METRO pop-up vaccination facility. You will get a 31-day bus pass through EZfare, METRO's mobile ticketing app.

There will also be a $100 gift card given to eligible Ohio Medicaid or MyCare participants who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Note that all attendees must be at least 18 years old and bring out their identification. If you are still confused and lack information regarding the vaccination regulations, you could click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.