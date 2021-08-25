Akron-Summit County Public Library to celebrate Akron pride festival

Akron, OH - The celebration of the Akron Pride Festival will be held by Akron-Summit County Public Library on August 26.

This event called for a cinema night. They will put on screen the movie Ahead of the Curve.

Ahead of the Curve is a documentary movie about Franco Stevens, who found Curve, the lesbian publications-selling one of all time.

Through the tale of Franco's foundation of Curve, Ahead of the Curve explores the power of lesbian visibility and community from the early 1990s to the present day.

As Peter Keough stated in his review, This movie stated that Ahead of the Curve, is a startling and illuminating way to greet in LBGTQ+ Pride Month.

It is a vivid portrait of a tenacious and inspiring figure as well as a microcosm of three decades of social and cultural transformation. As such, the movie is suitable for the celebration of the Akron Pride Festival.

The screening of the movie and The Akron Pride Fest will also be celebrated by ReelAbilities 2021 with the presence of some important people of Akron.

They are the Photographer Autumn Bland with her famous works Portraits of Pride and Portraits of a Pandemic and the Disabilities and LGBTQ+ Activist Michelle Tenney, who address visibility and voice at the crossroads of identity.

If you are interested in coming to the celebration, you could register here.

This is free of charge event. If you have registered your presence at the event, go to the Akron-Summit County Public Library at 60 S High St on the designated date. The event will start at 7 PM and end at 10 PM.

