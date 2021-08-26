Three of Akron's Best Outdoor Dining Options

AKRON, OH - If you are bored of indoor dining or having a meal at home, these restaurants will give you the best experience of eating you ever had. These are the top 3 outdoor dining options in Akron that you must try:

Lock 15 Brewing Co.

The first is Lock 15 Brewing Co., located at 21 W North St Ste TL 1 Akron. This restaurant has a 4.5 stars rating out of 227 reviewers on yelp.

Lock 15 Brewing Co. is a Brewpubs and an American Traditional diner. They have an open expo-style kitchen that sits alongside the brewhouse. The kitchen keeps observers intrigued while food is made in full view of the dining room. The menu's dish was described by them as simple, rustic, fresh, and locally sourced. The cuisine there will focus on flavor. You will be delighted with familiar foods but given a wonderful new twist.

You will be promised to have the best eating experience because Lock 15 has a covered outdoor beer garden with about 100 chairs emphasizing communal dining.

There will be views of the raised garden beds utilized to provide as many vegetables as possible for the restaurant. You'll be walking alongside the canal and the Cascade Locks Park after only a short walk from Lock 15 Brewing Co.

The River Merchant

The River Merchant is located at 911 N Mantua St Kent, OH. This diner is a claimed one with a 4.5 rating out of 51 reviewers on yelp. It is a new style of

American diner with Bars and Tapas or Small Plates as their specialty.

They open every Tuesday until Sunday. From Tuesday until Saturday, it begins at 12:00 PM and closes at 10:00 PM. On Sunday, they close earlier, at 5:00 PM.

They offer a reservation for you to have the best eating experience. It is available for parties of 6. Reservations do not guarantee a particular table in the restaurant or on the patio, but the perfect way to make a reservation is to contact (330)968-6376 or come in and speak with the front desk staff.

Alexander Pierce

Alexander Pierce is the last recommended diner with a 4.5 rating out of 50 reviewers on yelp. The restaurant is located at 797 E Market St Akron.

Founded in 2019, Alexander Pierce is a claimed American traditional diner complete with Cocktail Bars and Wine Bars. This diner is open every Tuesday until Saturday only.

They invite you to dine in at Alexander Pierce, which claims to be a relaxed, classy restaurant that harkens back to a time when people savored flavorful dishes, craft beverages, and personalized service.

Their concealed courtyard entry is the highlight of the restaurant. The courtyard offers you to sit down and dine the way it was meant to be done.

They claim themselves to have the best steak, seafood, and pasta. Alexander Pierce offers you only the most delicate certified Angus meat, fresh seafood, and handcrafted plates of pasta that will be available there. They promised that in Northeast Ohio, you won't find a better quality dinner for the price.

If you are interested in this restaurant, check their menus and operation hour information on their website https://alexanderpiercerestaurant.com/.

There are all of the best 3 outdoor diners in Akron. Check them out and come with your family and friends to have a better experience.

