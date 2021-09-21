Northampton, MA

Paula Poundstone is Coming to Amherst in October (moved from Northampton)

Terianne Falcone

Her comedy saves me in this pandemic-Trumpian-conspiracy-theory reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jALq_0bUUpVfo00
She's something else!Shannon Greer

She goes on stage with a stool, a microphone, and a can of Diet Pepsi. She's often wearing a neon-colored Zoot suit. She bounces back and forth between improvising with the audience and pulling jokes out from her comedy repertoire. She doesn't have a "set" set.

Given her improvisation talents, it's no surprise that Robin Williams noticed and "discovered" her in San Francisco in 1984. He gave her a national television spot on a ninth-season episode of “Saturday Night Live” he was hosting. (He didn't even ask or tell Lorne Michaels. He just did it. I love that detail.) Spots on Johnny Carson and Letterman soon followed.

Her “crowd work” is regarded as one of the best in the business; she makes creating comedy by talking to the audience look easy.

However, in 1991, for her first HBO special called Cats, Cops, and Stuff, the suits upstairs were too afraid of her improvising with the crowd and insisted that she write a script. (About a third or so of her shows involve crowd work.) Despite this opportunity so early in her career, she said no, ready to walk away from an opportunity of a lifetime.

They changed their minds, and her show blew their minds.

Below is a short bit that shows how she weaves audience responses into unforgettable comedy. Pay attention to the "lube rack" bit. It's a classic.

HBO special: Cats, Cops, and Stuff. 1991.

Her Quirks.

#1 She doesn't do "blue" (off-color) material

For Poundstone, the closest thing to "blue" material is when she reminds the audience that she is asexual because she doesn't like sex. You heard me right.
"I don't like sex ... I'm a single working mom with nine cats, a dog-shark, a lizard, and a bunny. I clean four litter boxes twice a day. I don't go to bed; I pass out. The idea that I'd get to my bed and there'd be someone in there with whom I was supposed to have an activity is horrifying to me."
Audiences fall in love with her unabashed honesty.
Her humor is about the everyday -- her cats, her pizza preferences, ants invading her home, the noisy next-door neighbors, and how to approach a box of Pop-Tarts. (Google it. So funny.)
"The problem with cats is that they get the exact same look on their face whether they see a moth or an ax murderer."
Describing her style, she said she wanted the audience to have the feeling "...that everybody was an important part of what was happening ... and you laugh at stuff that you couldn’t possibly explain to somebody later.”
#2: There Really Should Be a Coffee Table Book with Photos of Her Outfits.
How she dresses! Holy cow. Check out the photos. She kills me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XgL9_0bUUpVfo00
She's not a girly-girl but today pink is where it's at!AP

Quirk #3: She Doesn't Own a Bed, and She Uses Her Treadmill as a Desk

She sleeps on the floor with blankets. And I guess she likes a "standing" desk. She is quirky.

Her Downfall and Comeback

In 2001 she was arrested for children endangerment. She was driving with some of her eight adopted children, and she was drunk. They had an accident; luckily, no one was hurt. However, they took away most of her kids, ordered her to go to Alcoholics Anonymous, had her do a six-month rehab program, and left her with little dignity.

In the entertainment world, she became untouchable. Of course, she lost all her work contracts. She lost friends. She didn't know if she'd ever work again -- much like the more recent Louis CK scandal. While he tried a comeback with jokes about school shootings that outraged Parkland survivors and even many comedians, Paula came up with a show called Look What the Cat Dragged In. (Louis CK: take a note!)

During the show, she talks about her typical observational stuff and does her crowd work. Then she gets down to brass tacks. Telling the story of what happened to her ... and making it funny.

"I got my dog . . . because I was drunk in a pet store. We had nine cats at the time. The cats started hiding the alcohol after that."

And regarding the court decision:

"I was court-ordered to go to Alcoholics Anonymous on television. Pretty much blows the hell out of the second A, wouldn't you say?"

Paula's comeback show. 44 minutes. Classic.

She's not afraid of being judged. She only wants to do the right thing. She takes responsibility for her mistake:

I am - I deeply regret the mistakes that I made. ... it was totally my responsibility, not anybody else's at all. And, you know, the best thing I can do is not do it again and make sure that - you know, hopefully what my kids will see is someone who made mistakes and, you know, kind of picked themselves up and kept going and hopefully got, you know, better than before. And other than that, I don't know what else to do.

Following the show, she was welcomed back with open arms. (Not everybody's, of course.) The show even won awards.

I would wager that people's fondness for her comes from who she is as a comedian and person. In an interview with the local NPR station in Kalamazoo, MI, the day before her gig there, she said:

“It’s fun. It’s a joyous job. I’m the luckiest person in the entire world,” said Poundstone. “To be in a room full of people who have come out to laugh for the night. It’s kind of magical."

Highlights of some of her creds:

2018: Her first appearance on The Late, Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

2017 - present: Her podcast Live from the Poundstone Institute morphed into Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. (She calls her fans "Nobodies." She really leaves no comedy stone unturned.)

2017: Published her book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.

2015: She is the voice of the character, Forgetter Paula, for Disney's celebrated animated film, Inside Out.

2011 - present: Countless appearances on NPR's #1 radio show, Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me!

2010: Inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame.

2007: Published her book, There's Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say

2006 - 2015: Over two dozen appearances on The Craig Ferguson Show.

2006: Her revered "comeback" show: Look What the Cat Dragged In.

2004: Featured on The 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHgtP_0bUUpVfo00
On Stephen ColbertAP

1993: The first woman to host the White House Foreign Correspondents dinner. The host is expected to roast the famous people in the audience. (She killed.) "A successful gig, but the next day reviews focused on my white tux!"
1992: Backstage "reporter" for the Tonight Show with Jay Leno covering the Democratic Convention. (Her idea.) So successful that Leno asked her to do the same with the Republican Convention and the inauguration of George W. Bush.

And... a ridiculous number of awards. Go wiki her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZFcB_0bUUpVfo00
This woman saved me from pandemic panic.Michael Schwartz

Tickets:
There are still tickets for her show. However the VENUE HAS CHANGED from John M. Green Hall at Smith College to Bromery Center for the Arts Concert Hall at UMass Amherst on Saturday, October 9th. Buy one or two --treat a pal! -- ASAP. You don't want to miss this.
Lots of fun stuff on her website, too.
*****

Some fun quotes:

"Someone asked me how I ended up with 13 cats. I told them I had 12 and got another."
"Adults are always asking kids what they want to be when they grow up because they are looking for ideas."
"I don’t believe for a second that weightlifting is a sport. They pick up a heavy thing and put it down again. To me, that’s indecision."
"I'm thankful for the three-ounce Ziploc bag so that I have somewhere to put my savings."
"I was born in Alabama, but I only lived there for a month before I'd done everything there was to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZSJZ_0bUUpVfo00
I wouldn't dress like that but isn't it great that someone does?AP

Nearly every night before I go to sleep, I put on her podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. That way, I'm always smiling as I slip into slumber. Someone who admits she's wrong and then makes fun of herself? I mean c'mon. A no-brainer.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join us to publish and share your own content.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I've moved back to this area after living abroad for 15 years. Both the landscape and the people are beautiful. People are kind to each other here in Northampton, MA. Thus, as I get reacquainted and go see all the cool stuff, I shall share with you! And, I have fun stories from abroad!

Northampton, MA
94 followers

More from Terianne Falcone

Northampton, MA

New Store Opened During Covid Winter

Tagline is, "Life's a zoo. Dress accordingly." Top of Crafts Ave - 204 Main St. Northampton, MA 01060Photo by Jamai Lowell. "Oh, look they have RGB! That's perfect for Miriam's birthday! She loves Ruth Bader." The two customers obviously knew and loved the store. They joked a bit with the owner Jamai Lowell, a recent transplant from San Franciso.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

David Sedaris Reads at the Academy of Music

The Mark Twain of our time. On a talk show wearing his culotte and jacket signature outfit.NBC. NORTHAMPTON A very pale middle-aged man wearing candy-stripped colored culottes was standing onstage at a podium at Cadogan Hall in London, about to begin. He was mic'd of course as there were hundreds of fans jumping in their seats, excited for him to start reading his latest and greatest stories. The show, as all his shows, was sold-out.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

Firebrand Nancy Pelosi to Speak at Smith College

A graduate of a women's college herself, she will inspire. Pelosi & Liz Taylor testifying before House on HIV/AIDS funding - 3/1990Pelosi via Flickr. In the early 1990s, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Taylor took on an unpopular issue: HIV/AIDS funding. Both had been involved in this scoffed-at issue for years. On March 6, 1990, they testified before Congress for that funding.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

Why Does the Mayor Want to Chop Down The Cherry Trees?

The cherry trees of Warfield Place slated for destruction -Photo by Oliver Kellhammer. NORTHAMPTON, MA This past April, notices were left by the doors of all the houses of Warfield Place. It was a letter from the City informing residents that "improvements" were going to made to the street. Included was an indecipherable "map" that was supposed to indicate the contours of the project.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MA

The 50-year Fight for Father Lavigne's Arrest

The Church covered up his crimes over and over again. Father Robert Lavigne had been a friend to the Croteau family for many years so it was only natural that Father Lavigne would lead the funeral service for a 13-year old altar boy named Danny Croteau from Springfield MA, who had been found dead in the Chicopee River.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicopee, MA

A "Social Justice" School is Accused of Union-busting

The contracts of 13 unionized teachers in Chicopee were not renewed. Picket lineImage by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay. There have been picket lines aplenty, upset workers, and tight-lipped management. Was the alleged anti-union behavior coming from the Ford Motor Compay or Amazon or Goggle?

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Local Professor's Proposal Gets the OK from NASA

Venus, second from the Sun. Earth, third.Image by Comfreak from Pixabay. Darby Dyar, Chair of the Astronomy Dept at Mount Holyoke College and prominent researcher, recently got some extraordinary news.

Read full story
Amherst, MA

TikTok Choking Challenge Claims Local Victim and Highlights That This "Game" is As Popular as Ever

Amherst eighth grader's death leads to increased awareness. Thirteen-year-old Nate Squires of Amherst, MA was found unresponsive by a family member and rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward last week on Monday, June 13, 2021.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

New Englanders: Travel to NY or NJ to Enjoy the Cicadas or Wait Until 2038

Sex, music, and "dancing" -- the cicadas are having a party. George W. Bush was still President. Ben Affleck and JLo were together (the first time). People were at the movie theatre laughing at Dodge Ball with Vince Vaughn and Ben Siller. Beyonce' jump-started her solo career with the hit, Naughty Girl, and the European Union accepted ten new members.

Read full story
Easthampton, MA

River Valley Co-op Not Only Reopening But Expanding to Easthampton

The new store will be state-of-the-art energy-efficient, providing 100% of its own power. Poster for Easthampton openingScreenshot of website by author. The date is set, the store is getting stocked, the decorations are nearly all bought, the news is getting out, and the ribbon will soon be cut.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Putin's Gift was Made in Massachusetts

Biden presents Putin with Massachusetts-made aviator glasses. The many yet similar looks of Joe BidenScreenshot by author. President Biden loves his aviator glasses. He gets parodied, teased, mocked; he doesn't care because it's Joe's cool look.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Tokyo Olympics May Not Be Covid-Ready, but Massachusetts Olympians Are Ready for Tokyo

These Olympians plan to culminate their comebacks in Tokyo. The flags of the 2021 eventCreative commons license. Molly Seidel of Cambridge, Massachusetts, will be running in the Tokyo Olympics.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Ann Averill, Local Author, Speaks on Writing Memoir

She turned a traumatic experience of teaching at a rough school into a touching and fun memoir. Writers love lettersPhoto by Amador Loureiro on Unsplash. I met Anne Averill online among 40 or so other writers. She was the featured writer for the month's event sponsored by Straw Dogs Writing Guild, an organization serving writers primarily in western Massachusetts.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Juneteenth Celebrated as Massachusetts State Holiday for the First Time

Amherst commemorates events in Galveston, Texas, in June of 1865. The Church where Galveston slaves first learned they were free.Galveston Historical Society. AMHERST, MA The enslaved in Galveston did not learn the Civil War was over, and they were free until an announcement was made at the Methodist Episcopal Church South. It was a sweltering Monday, June 19, 1865.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

Outdoor Comedy is Back with "Comedy as a Weapon"

FLORENCE, MA - On September 18th of last year, I was sitting in the back parking lot of JJ's Pub in Florence with friends. It had been transformed into an outdoor eating and entertainment area. We were bundled up in heavy clothes, huddling together, l thoroughly masked. We alternated masks down, masks up while we ate burgers. Some people brought blankets and shared them. And, listening to the people on stage made us ROFL!*

Read full story
Massachusetts State

The "Millionaire Tax" Passes Massachusetts Legislature and Will Be on the Ballot in 2022

Many argue that it counteracts the "unfairness" of the state's flat income tax. Symbol of wealthPhoto by Marcin Ciszewski on Unsplash. This past Wednesday, the Democratically-controlled Massachusetts state legislature passed the Fair Share Amendment, better known as the "millionaire tax," by a wide margin, 159-41. This means the proposal will be on the state ballot in November 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
Easthampton, MA

Hadley and Easthampton Police Departments to Involve Mental Health Professionals with 911 Calls.

Youth sleeping on sidewalkPhoto by Jon Tyson on Unsplash. Hadley and Easthampton are putting plans in motion to answer the requests and demands of many locals - echoing a national cry -- to rethink "policing."

Read full story
Brimfield, MA

Pioneer Valley Wine Expo: June 12-13 in Brimfield

They've just announced the wineries, food trucks and farmers' market and artisan vendors. Finally, the list of wineries, food trucks, farmers' market and artisan vendors.Credit: Brimfield Winery & Cidery.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

The Truck-Eating Bridge Keeps on Eating

The infamous truck-eating bridge at Bridge Street, NorthamptonPhoto credit Northampton Police. I'm back in Northampton after 25 years. I cannot believe that that darn railroad overpass is still "eating" big trucks.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy