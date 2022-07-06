Christopher Fordham, a man on a mission for Little Jamaica

Christopher Fordham has been vigilant in his fight for the preservation of the Virgin River, mainly in the area known to many as "Little Jamaica."Fordham has initiated a non profit, "Foundation for the preservation of Little Jamaica."

Over the years there has been much controversy about the use of the area by outsiders who are visiting and leaving behind garbage and pollution. Several locals have tried blocking access to the river but it's been mainly ignored because the river is a public domain, however, the access to it isn't. Much of the land is managed by the BLM and some of the property is privately owned by many different individuals and include several mining claims secured by Fordham for himself and investors.

The locals don't seem to want improvements to the area, most would probably be happy if all access was blocked according to years of comments made on social media sites, conversations had and damages that were done to Fordham's mining sluice.

Fordham has mining claims in the area and with those mining claims, comes the right to secure his property and access it. Both are issues currently going back and forth between the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, the EPA and the AZ BLM. Fordham has suspicions that a "Good ole Boy" network is working against improving the Little Jamaica area. He is discovering each day more excuses, delays and dismissal of certain issues presented to the authorities. Twice his sluice was destroyed, twice he's called the sheriff's office to report the issues, and twice the sheriff's office seems not to be concerned. The three letter agencies are taking their time in response or action. Mesquite Today reached out to the BLM Ranger with questions about the issues but has yet to receive a response.

According to the police reports provided to Mesquite Today by Fordham, the police are referring to the sluice as being, "dismantled" rather than damaged or destroyed. "Just because someone took it apart and laid some of the wood in a stacked pile." The problem is that nobody should be allowed to dismantle something that isn't theirs to dismantle in the first place. Dismantling something is the same as destroying it, the structure isn't intact as it should have been. I have a legal right to secure my claim and avoid others destroying it. When they do vandalize things, nobody wants to do anything about it." They bent and twisted the metal, they broke some of the wood and what was stacked was the wood at the bottom. The sluice was about 20 ft. long and the top part was thrown all over the place." said Fordham. Mesquite Today was on site just minutes after the sheriff took Fordham's statement and left. Mesquite Today and Phil Nehrenz witnessed the damages the sheriff called dismantled and it appeared there was far more damage than simply dismantling it.

"To me, this is a clear case of eco-terrorism which carries a 15 year sentence. The Shierff’s office says it was nothing… not even a misdemeanor… Apparently, it’s OK to go and destroy somebody’s property three days in a row All over a waterfall…Who fights against a waterfall?" said Fordham.

Intact sluice Theresa Nehrenz

damaged sluice Christopher Fordham

Fordham along with local residents are further concerned that a 200-space RV park, currently being planned, will further pollute the river and springs with human waste, oil and fuel from the RVs. He reached out to the EPA with this letter:

40N- 15W sections 4, 9, 8. Part of the Gila Salt River Base Meridian. 15 lower Colorland Region watershed The problem starts at the bridge construction where interstate 15 crosses the Virgin River Between exit 8 and 9 and goes south along the virgin river for over a mile.

1. Arizona dept of transportation is working on the bridge and not doing a very good job of keeping stuff out of the river. They are specifically diverting water away from a historic waterfall into an “agricultural” ditch which was recently dug illegally across an ACEC wetland BLM property(402-33-081)

2. Adjacent to the bridge, is property 402-33-137 owned by NRV resorts LLC They are developing a high-density RV park directly above the violated waterfall. There are many springs running underneath this proposed RV park they are burying the spring heads with heavy equipment and running the excess water and seepage into the aforementioned “Agricultural” drainage ditch.

3. Proceeding south down the river is a collection of properties apparently run by the “spring water land trust” and numerous other parties the titles on those parcels is another issue the owner (Clifford Peterson) died many years ago and titles have been transferred without updating the agricultural status the farms have not been used in a very long time, a new party purchased a majority of the land, Alan and Philip Stout And took possession of one of the parcels without reestablishing agricultural status or requesting any permits they dug the ditch across the aforementioned ACEC and banked dirt on both sides of the Virgin River making it into a type of canal ditch and added many tons of gravel to make a road across the river.

4. Sunnyside Ranch Holdings LP Has a property (402-36-013) that is being managed by Dave Bundy and the Bundy family (his brother is running for governor of Idaho). He to has put many tons of gravel into the virgin river to make a road and I believe he is illegally taking sand for sale in his aggregate business. The BLM is investigating the violations on BLM land but has no justification over the other sections of the river or wetland. My contact with the BLM is Randy Beckstrand, {Email address not included in this post) The Sheriff's office and the ADOT and these ranchers all work together to do whatever they want with the river and try to restrict access to the general public to the federal lands and the American Waterways.

Please help, I hope to hear from you soon. Christopher Fordham

Fordham is also inquiring with the BLM about the legalities of local farmers who have blocked access to roads and his mining claims and trenched and rerouted the natural springs that rest on Fordham's claim.

These issues have been going on for some time, Fordham has much more information and details on the subject, the issues, and the plans he has for his restoration project. If you would like to hear the rest of the story, Mesquite Today will have a live interview with Fordham on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. You can watch live on Mesquite Today's Facebook page or watch the interview at your convenience on the website under "Podcasts." The video will be uploaded after the interview.

You can view a copy of the police report filed on the damages to the sluice here:

REDACTED 22-012976 REPORT