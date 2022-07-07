OPINION-The right to life or the right to end it? That is the question

By Theresa Nehrenz- Opinion

The right to abortion is a highly contentious subject. Some have tried to argue that a women's right to choose abortion is guaranteed in our Constitution. While I don't believe abortion was ever mentioned in the Constitution our freedom of choice is, so is the right to life, and that's where things get sketchy.

Written in the second paragraph, Article one of the Declaration of Independence are the words: "We hold these truths to be sacred & undeniable; that all men are created equal & independent, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent & inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, & liberty, & the pursuit of happiness."

So which is it? Do we have a right to protect life or the right to end it? The answer is we have both. But in pursuing those rights, we need to do so alone. Nowhere in our Constitution does it say we have those rights AT THE EXPENSE OF OTHERS.

Our government, unfortunately, takes the oath to protect all three but fails miserably at doing their job; at least they have for the past 50 years since putting Roe v Wade on the Federal Docket. There are many ways our government fails at their jobs but the subject today is abortion laws. It's an impossible choice. When protecting liberty and the right to pursue happiness, you must compromise the protections to life. It's a no-win situation on some topics. But overturning Roe v Wade is definitely a win for everyone.

While I have never personally chosen abortion for myself, I can't make that choice for anyone other than myself. I don't judge anyone for what they've done, everybody's circumstances are different. I have a friend, a best friend for over 40 years, she had four. I never agreed with her decision, mainlty because she refused to use birth control. We discussed the situation at length, and sometimes loudly, but she still a person I deeply love decades after those decisions were made. She made the decisions she felt were best for her at that time and chose to pursue her right to happiness. She had every right to do so. She's very happy with the way her life turned out and she was right. She did get pregnant a fifth time, couldn't go through the agony of having another abortion, and attempted to give the baby up for adoption; until the minute her son was born and she decided to become a mom. She was a great mom! She sacrificed, struggled, and still made something of herself which is now making her extremely happy.

She still wasn't ready to have a child, life was hard but she was determined NOT to have another abortion. The first ones, although best at the time, didn't come without emotional trauma.

While I supported our friendship, understanding, and her choice, I did not help her with a ride to, payment of, or a ride home afterward because she didn't ask me. That's why we're still friends. Neither one of us forced our choice on the other. She respected my position and took care of things herself, I respected her position by just loving my friend regardless of her choices and whether I agreed with them or not.

She didn't ask me to be complicit in her choice and I didn't abandon her for making it. That is a perfect compromise in my opinion.

Her choices were not medical, not because she was raped...she just wasn't ready and didn't like birth control. He choice was to have the ELECTIVE surgery but she didn't ask the government, her parents, or me to cover the expenses.

Roe v Wade took away choices. It made every tax-paying American complicit in elective abortions. Planned Parenthood received Federal Funding and although they say those particular dollars didn't go to fund abortions, they couldn't provide definitive proof of that claim and their books were "muddied." I don't know for sure, you don't know for sure, the government doesn't know for sure. The only ones who know for sure are those in Planned Parenthood and they're not talking.

When in doubt, don't assume, people, lie and cheat....for these reasons and more, it's best for every one they lose that taxpayer funding. This way nobody is unsuspectingly paying for anyone's choices. Nobody is unsuspectingly becoming an enabler to something they don't believe in and nobody is forced to give up their pursuit of happiness. It doesn't make me happy to pay for someone else's mistakes. Neither does it make some happy to be strapped with a child they can't take care of.

When the decision on Roe v. Wade was overturned and the ability for states to decide their own laws per the will of their residents, everybody now has a choice. Those opposed to abortions, those who support abortions, we can all choose. We can choose where to live, to effect change on present laws if we don't want to move or to stay and suffer the consequences of our own decisions. That's Democracy at its finest and how our Declaration of Independence and Constitutions were written.

We are first a Republic, united but independent with each state having the right to its own sovereignty and laws. Each state relies heavily on democratic policies to theoretically make everyone happy. Ultimately, that's just not feasible so the majority rules and the minority has to make the choice if they can live within those particular laws. If not, there are 49 other choices to make if you still want to live in America. With that many choices, surely anyone can find a state where the majority of the state laws align with their beliefs.

In today's world, everything is immediate. Much of the younger generation has a need to have everything immediately granted, changed or available, we never taught them that being a responsible Adult = compromise + planning + the ability to adapt.

You simply can't have it all when the majority rules because there are innumerable beliefs considered and there will always be a minority of losers. When it's up to a few to make the rules, based on their narrow assortment of beliefs, the majority always loses.

At least now, it may not be immediate, convenient, or easy to make them, but everybody has choices and nobody has to lose.