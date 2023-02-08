More Good News About Medical Bills From the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

iWriteTee

Ending Surprise Medical Bills and Helping Uninsured and Self-Pay Customers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ya8p_0kgFCnP900
Medical BillPhoto byGiorgio TomassettionUnsplash

In December 2022, I wrote an article about how “medical bills don’t have to kill your credit scores anymore” because The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) changed medical bill reporting. CNBC reported:

…Effective July 1, 2022: Paid medical debt that was in collections will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. You’ll have more time before unpaid medical debt is reported on your credit report: Unpaid medical debt that is currently in collections for one year will be reported on credit reports. This is an increase from six months that was enacted in 2017. Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports. “(CNBC.com)

Now there’s more good news, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is “ending surprise medical bills” and is enforcing “good faith estimates” on medical expenses for uninsured and self-pay customers. According the official CMS website:

“Starting January 1, 2022, consumers have new billing protections when getting emergency care, non-emergency care from out-of-network providers at in-network facilities, and air ambulance services from out-of-network providers. Through new rules aimed to protect consumers, excessive out-of-pocket costs are restricted, and emergency services must continue to be covered without any prior authorization, and regardless of whether or not a provider or facility is in-network. See how new rules help protect people from surprise medical bills and remove consumers from payment disputes between a provider or health care facility and their health plan, visit: cms.gov/nosurprises.”

“CMS published Guidance on Good Faith Estimates (GFEs) for Uninsured (or Self-Pay) Individuals — Parts 3 and 4. Part 3 clarifies that HHS is extending enforcement discretion, pending future rulemaking, for situations where GFEs for uninsured (or self-pay) individuals do not include expected charges from co-providers or co-facilities. Part 4 provides additional guidance for providers that offer sliding fee discounts as well as additional guidance for providers who do not expect to charge.

This news couldn’t come at a better time as I continue to recover from COVID. In October 2021, I was hospitalized for the first time since I gave birth to my son 20+ years ago. It was a horrific and traumatizing experience that has taken me over a year to recover. Needless to say, the almost weeklong hospitalization came with hefty medical bills, medications, ER, and follow-up visit co-pays that haunt me today.

For months, I had severe fatigue, brain fog and could barely breathe or walk and my sense of smell still comes and goes. I still have long-term issues, but I’m on the mend and so very grateful. I can finally go to the grocery store, walk longer distances and go up and down stairs without feeling dizzy, lightheaded, or weak.

Now that my physical health is getting better, I can focus on my financial health. Luckily, I was still able to work as a writer while I’m recovering. I used the Pomodoro Method to help me get back on track with work and improve my writing routine. Writing helped me heal and stay mentally sharp, but it didn’t help my bottom line. I had to rely heavily on my savings. Thank God for rainy day funds, frugal living (and home economics class).

The new medical bill reforms and credit protections help me and millions of others with mounting or ongoing medical bills from COVID and other chronic illnesses.

For additional information about medical bills and self-pay protections click here or go to https://www.cms.gov/nosurprises.

If you’re having problems with your medical bills, you may get help through the IDR program, Independent Dispute Resolution Process. For information about the Independent Dispute Resolution process

For more information about Health Insurance Reforms

Thank you for reading.

# Medical Bills# Healthcare# Credit Report# CFPB# Surprise Billing

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

