Florida Nursing Schools and College Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, but Names Not Released

Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots

News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.

My original article showed the scandal’s local roots and nationwide implications. “The investigation involved 5 states including Florida, New York, and Texas… [This] criminal conspiracy [also included] Delaware and Burlington, NJ — which is where the founders of the fake school are from.” (Price, 2023)

6ABC added, “Among those charged include Stanton Witherspoon and Alfred Sellu of Burlington County, NJ. Officials said Witherspoon was the founder of the Nursing Education Resource Center (NERC), a Delaware limited liability company located in Newport. Sellu was employed by the NERC.” (Pezenik, 2023)

After my first report many people reached out upset that I didn’t release the names of the nurses, but none of my sources listed the names of anyone except the fake school’s founder and administrator, law enforcement and nursing board officials.

However, I was able to find the names of the fake schools. Li Cohen from CBSNews.com said, “ The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute.” (Cohen, 2023)

6ABC said, “The FBI is working with state nursing boards across the country to identify unqualified nurses. [They] reached out to the boards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but did not get a response.” (Paul, 2023)

If you have concerns, I strongly suggest that you reach out to your local nursing board or healthcare administrator to ask if any of their nurses have credentials from:

Siena College

Palm Beach School of Nursing

Sacred Heart International Institute

John Paul, from 6ABC, reported that:

Twenty-six [Delaware] nurses were informed that their nursing license was annulled as part of a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme uncovered by the Department of Justice…”All of us feel this is egregious,” said Dr. Pamela Zickafoose, the Executive Director of Delaware’s Board of Nursing. When we talk about a nurse’s education and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use,” said Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. (Paul, 2023)

To my readers, I’m a concerned citizen — just like you. I wish there was a database with the names of legitimately credentialed nurses, but in the meantime remember the names of the fake schools and do your due diligence.

Thank you for reading and your feedback.

