Florida Nursing Schools and College Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, but Names Not Released

Teressa P.

Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkG69_0kdHYaHz00
Nurses and doctorsPhoto byLuis MelendezonUnsplash

News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.

My original article showed the scandal’s local roots and nationwide implications. “The investigation involved 5 states including Florida, New York, and Texas… [This] criminal conspiracy [also included] Delaware and Burlington, NJ — which is where the founders of the fake school are from.” (Price, 2023)

6ABC added, “Among those charged include Stanton Witherspoon and Alfred Sellu of Burlington County, NJ. Officials said Witherspoon was the founder of the Nursing Education Resource Center (NERC), a Delaware limited liability company located in Newport. Sellu was employed by the NERC.” (Pezenik, 2023)

After my first report many people reached out upset that I didn’t release the names of the nurses, but none of my sources listed the names of anyone except the fake school’s founder and administrator, law enforcement and nursing board officials.

However, I was able to find the names of the fake schools. Li Cohen from CBSNews.com said, “ The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute.” (Cohen, 2023)

6ABC said, “The FBI is working with state nursing boards across the country to identify unqualified nurses. [They] reached out to the boards in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but did not get a response.” (Paul, 2023)

If you have concerns, I strongly suggest that you reach out to your local nursing board or healthcare administrator to ask if any of their nurses have credentials from:

Siena College

Palm Beach School of Nursing

Sacred Heart International Institute

John Paul, from 6ABC, reported that:

Twenty-six [Delaware] nurses were informed that their nursing license was annulled as part of a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme uncovered by the Department of Justice…”All of us feel this is egregious,” said Dr. Pamela Zickafoose, the Executive Director of Delaware’s Board of Nursing. When we talk about a nurse’s education and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use,” said Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. (Paul, 2023)

To my readers, I’m a concerned citizen — just like you. I wish there was a database with the names of legitimately credentialed nurses, but in the meantime remember the names of the fake schools and do your due diligence.

Thank you for reading and your feedback.

Sources:

Cohen, L. (2023, January 27). Retrieved from https://www.cbsnews.com: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fake-nursing-diplomas-issued-florida-alleged-wire-fraud-scheme-justice-department/

Paul, J. (2023, January 26). Retrieved from https://6abc.com: https://6abc.com/nurse-licenses-annulled-operation-nightingale-fradulent-nursing-diploma-scheme-department-of-justice/12738868/

Pezenik, S. (2023, January 26). https://6abc.com. Retrieved from https://6abc.com/nursing-degree-scheme-fake-diplomas-certificates-fraudulent-credentials/12737135/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fake Nursing School Scandal# Delaware Nursing Board# Nursing School# Fake Nursing School Names# Healthcare

Comments / 2

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from Teressa P.

More Good News About Medical Bills From the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Ending Surprise Medical Bills and Helping Uninsured and Self-Pay Customers. In December 2022, I wrote an article about how “medical bills don’t have to kill your credit scores anymore” because The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) changed medical bill reporting. CNBC reported:

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).

Read full story
2 comments
Burlington, NJ

Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and Certificates

Founder of a fake nursing school from Burlington, NJ, 26 in Delaware lose their licenses, more states investigate. Georgia's Board of Nursing just reported 22 nurses were asked to surrender their licenses and 3 were removed from duty at a local VA hospital.

Read full story
64 comments

Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines

Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023. Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:

Read full story

The Diabetes Medication Shortage

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.

Read full story
151 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Community Resources January 2023

From property tax and rent rebates to housing vouchers and local honey and farm boxes. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS or call 215–456–1662.

Read full story

Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day

Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.

Read full story

Avian Flu and Inflation are Driving High Egg Prices

It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP) The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.

Read full story
5 comments

ACP Makes Internet Free or More Affordable for Many in Philly

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) increases access to tech and internet service in Philly and nationwide. (Philadelphia, PA) ACP stands for the Affordable Connectivity Program and it makes internet service free or affordable for people in Philly and nationwide.

Read full story

Drink for Dry January

Teas, tonics, and mocktails for Dry January and all year round. This January a lot of people are choosing to refrain from alcohol as a new year resolution. To be honest and transparent, most of my 2022 was very dry in every way possible — so 2023 started with me working on my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. However, as a foodie and part of the food and drink-loving community I want to support anyone who wants to detox and have a dry and delicious January.

Read full story

A Versatile Ginger Syrup to Use in Drinks, Tea and More

Here is how I make my quick, versatile candied ginger simple syrup to add to cocktails, fruit salads, and my Boozy Fruit Sangrias:. 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger or fresh, organic peeled, and chopped ginger.

Read full story
2 comments

Sangria with Rum Soaked Seasonal Fruit and Candied Ginger Syrup

A quick and simple — seasonal Boozy Fruit Sangria. Below is my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. I’m not a chef or recipe tester so this “recipe” is more of a suggestion. You can use any seasonal fruit, wine, or soaking spirit you prefer. I’ve made this several times and everyone loved it.

Read full story
2 comments

Beans, Greens, and Cornbread: A New Year and Kwanzaa Feast Tradition

Hoppin’ John, collard greens, and sweet honey cornbread + recipes from Chef BJ and more. I’ve got beans, greens, and cornbread — now I’m ready to start the new year right! This menu has been a Southern American New Year’s tradition since I was a child and now it’s part of my Kwanzaa feast (which ends on January 1st).

Read full story
4 comments

I Got the New COVID Vaccine with Nano Tech and I Had No Side Effects

*The purpose of this article is simply to chronicle my COVID journey as I’ve done since October 2021. This will be my 10th article in my COVID Chronicles series and I am not paid by or affiliated with Novavax or any vaccine. I am not a scientist or medical professional. Please consult your physician before making any medical decisions.

Read full story
74 comments

“Free Money” from PA Treasury Is Real — The Catch is It’s Your Unclaimed Money

How I Received Some Christmas Cash When I Paid My EZ Pass. Money in an envelopePhoto bymicheile dot comonUnsplash. We’ve all seen ads about how you can find free money, but there are legitimate government sites that will send you money. However, state treasuries aren’t making it rain cash and coins it’s returning money you forgot or someone left you. This is how paying tolls and ordering an EZ Pass resulted in me getting an old refund and some Christmas cash.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm Season

A snowy city streetPhoto byJustin Snyder PhotoonUnsplash. Philadelphia - It's 7 degrees outside and many are facing our first storm with extremely cold temperatures and strong winds. Here are some tips to stay safe and warm during a storm or extreme cold weather.

Read full story
2 comments

Federal Student Loan Pause Extended To Summer 2023

On December 20, 2022 the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Department sent an email stating, “As we previously announced, we have extended the pause on federal student loan payments. You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January.”

Read full story
13 comments

Holiday Dessert and Drink Recipes

Some sweet ideas to sip and snack on this holiday season. Cakes and cookiesPhoto byFood Photographer | Jennifer PallianonUnsplash. Are you looking for something sweet to sip and snack on this holiday season? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Read full story

News About How Credit Bureaus Report Medical Debt

Medical bills don’t have to kill your credit scores anymore. Millions of Americans who were hospitalized for COVID or another health condition you probably have mounting medical debt that may impact your credit score. But there may be a glimmer of hope according to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Capital One and CNBC.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy