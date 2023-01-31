Philadelphia, PA

My Honeysuckle Provisions Turkey Hoagie Experience

Teressa P.

How a turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year hoagie loyalty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSEQI_0kX5s5IQ00
Honeysuckle Provisions turkey hoagiePhoto byHoneysuckle Provisions

First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie chick- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… But this turkey hoagie is the best I’ve ever had.

So when I ordered this perfectly wrapped package of breaded bliss I thought it was just gonna be all right or as young people say aight- but this hoagie was amazing. The whole experience at Honeysuckle Provisions was great from the beautiful, terra cotta-colored butcher paper to the old-school twine-wrapped bread — everything was fresh, clean, and chill.

This weekend, I opted to do my Small Business Saturday shopping on a Sunday. When I say that this was one of the best hoagies I’ve tasted in my 20-plus years in Philadelphia I’m not lying. I’ve tasted all kinds of hoagies from the famous South Philly brands to West and NJ’s best — but this hoagie beats all the rest.

To be fair, this is not a traditional “Dolla” hoagie. First, it’s on a darker hoagie roll that’s sprinkled with benne seeds. Secondly, the turkey was fresh and succulent. The cheese, veggies, and mayo/sauce gently hit my palate with a symphony of scrumptiousness and tang I’ve never tasted before.

Let me be clear, this is a bad and bougie hoagie and definitely, chef-inspired. All though it’s called a Dollar Hoagie — this isn’t your average corner store jawn (which I still love). This hoagie right here is an elevated interpretation of a Philly favorite. It’s got all the old school, nostalgic notes, and elements like the essential fresh baked roll with the perfect crust and soft center to cradle, carry and compliment the other ingredients — but it hits different.

It was so good I normally — have to have chips and I didn’t need them. The combination of flavors and textures were perfect. All I needed was my perfectly chilled Reeds Ginger Beer and I was good.

It’s not the biggest hoagie you’re going to get for $12, but it’s a good portion size. Even If you’re on a budget like me — you’ll be perfectly at peace with zero complaints because you’ll be satiated and satisfied.

While I was at Honeysuckle Provisions, I was so happy with the great customer service that I also purchased some organic potatoes and a 1/2 loaf of the Yams bread and the Peaso because I love making soups and artisanal condiments.

I will be back again. It’s in the perfect location, not to mention it’s across the street from my favorite distributor (who has the cutest Chow Chow I’ve ever seen). This is where I purchase cases of Reed’s Ginger Beer (and Martinelli’s “splits” back in my event planning days).

If you’re in West Philly and near 48th street, you really need to get that turkey hoagie. I guarantee you it will be the best $12 you ever spent and I’m a person who loves to cut my hoagies in half and eat the other half the next day. This hoagie is not going to make it to the next day. My only suggestion or wish was that it had two different sizes because I definitely would have gotten the bigger size. But on second thought — a bigger size might have put me in a food coma…lol

Welp, that’s it and that’s all for my review of my heightened hoagie experience at Honeysuckle Provisions.

On my next trip to Wes’ Philly — I’m trying Banana Mousse. Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Honeysuckle Provisions# Turkey Hoagie# Philly Food# Omar Tate# West Philly

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to share informative stories with heart and humor about life through an intersectional lens.

Philadelphia, PA
3K followers

More from Teressa P.

Burlington, NJ

Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and Certificates

Founder of a fake nursing school from Burlington, NJ, 26 in Delaware lose their licenses, more states investigate. Georgia's Board of Nursing just reported 22 nurses were asked to surrender their licenses and 3 were removed from duty at a local VA hospital.

Read full story
58 comments

Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines

Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023. Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:

Read full story

The Diabetes Medication Shortage

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.

Read full story
150 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Community Resources January 2023

From Property Tax and Rent Rebates to Housing Vouchers and local honey and farm boxes. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS https://www.gpasspa.org/ 215–456–1662.

Read full story

Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day

Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.

Read full story

Avian Flu and Inflation are Driving High Egg Prices

It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP) The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.

Read full story
5 comments

ACP Makes Internet Free or More Affordable for Many in Philly

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) increases access to tech and internet service in Philly and nationwide. (Philadelphia, PA) ACP stands for the Affordable Connectivity Program and it makes internet service free or affordable for people in Philly and nationwide.

Read full story

Drink for Dry January

Teas, tonics, and mocktails for Dry January and all year round. This January a lot of people are choosing to refrain from alcohol as a new year resolution. To be honest and transparent, most of my 2022 was very dry in every way possible — so 2023 started with me working on my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. However, as a foodie and part of the food and drink-loving community I want to support anyone who wants to detox and have a dry and delicious January.

Read full story

A Versatile Ginger Syrup to Use in Drinks, Tea and More

Here is how I make my quick, versatile candied ginger simple syrup to add to cocktails, fruit salads, and my Boozy Fruit Sangrias:. 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger or fresh, organic peeled, and chopped ginger.

Read full story
2 comments

Sangria with Rum Soaked Seasonal Fruit and Candied Ginger Syrup

A quick and simple — seasonal Boozy Fruit Sangria. Below is my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. I’m not a chef or recipe tester so this “recipe” is more of a suggestion. You can use any seasonal fruit, wine, or soaking spirit you prefer. I’ve made this several times and everyone loved it.

Read full story
2 comments

Beans, Greens, and Cornbread: A New Year and Kwanzaa Feast Tradition

Hoppin’ John, collard greens, and sweet honey cornbread + recipes from Chef BJ and more. I’ve got beans, greens, and cornbread — now I’m ready to start the new year right! This menu has been a Southern American New Year’s tradition since I was a child and now it’s part of my Kwanzaa feast (which ends on January 1st).

Read full story
4 comments

I Got the New COVID Vaccine with Nano Tech and I Had No Side Effects

*The purpose of this article is simply to chronicle my COVID journey as I’ve done since October 2021. This will be my 10th article in my COVID Chronicles series and I am not paid by or affiliated with Novavax or any vaccine. I am not a scientist or medical professional. Please consult your physician before making any medical decisions.

Read full story
74 comments

“Free Money” from PA Treasury Is Real — The Catch is It’s Your Unclaimed Money

How I Received Some Christmas Cash When I Paid My EZ Pass. Money in an envelopePhoto bymicheile dot comonUnsplash. We’ve all seen ads about how you can find free money, but there are legitimate government sites that will send you money. However, state treasuries aren’t making it rain cash and coins it’s returning money you forgot or someone left you. This is how paying tolls and ordering an EZ Pass resulted in me getting an old refund and some Christmas cash.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm Season

A snowy city streetPhoto byJustin Snyder PhotoonUnsplash. Philadelphia - It's 7 degrees outside and many are facing our first storm with extremely cold temperatures and strong winds. Here are some tips to stay safe and warm during a storm or extreme cold weather.

Read full story
2 comments

Federal Student Loan Pause Extended To Summer 2023

On December 20, 2022 the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Department sent an email stating, “As we previously announced, we have extended the pause on federal student loan payments. You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January.”

Read full story
13 comments

Holiday Dessert and Drink Recipes

Some sweet ideas to sip and snack on this holiday season. Cakes and cookiesPhoto byFood Photographer | Jennifer PallianonUnsplash. Are you looking for something sweet to sip and snack on this holiday season? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Read full story

News About How Credit Bureaus Report Medical Debt

Medical bills don’t have to kill credit score anymore. An empty walletPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. Millions of Americans who were hospitalized for COVID or another health condition you probably have mounting medical debt that may impact your credit score. But there may be a glimmer of hope according to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Capital One and CNBC.

Read full story
45 comments

Holiday Self-Care Suggestions

Be mindful of your thoughts and feelings — and set healthy boundaries for you and others. Every morning I try to wake up with an attitude of gratitude, but for a lot of people like myself — the holidays are an unintentional reminder of how many people we’ve lost before, during and after the pandemic. So I want to take a moment to remind us to take care of ourselves as we take care of others this holiday season.

Read full story

Everyday Hydration Helpers

Hydration Helpers #SIPTIPS - Sip and see how to stay healthy and hydrated. *Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, but the information provided is from reliable, trusted sources including medical professionals, the CDC, etc. You should always consult your doctor before trying something new — including increasing your water intake especially if you take medications,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy