My Honeysuckle Provisions Turkey Hoagie Experience

How a turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year hoagie loyalty

Honeysuckle Provisions turkey hoagie Photo by Honeysuckle Provisions

First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie chick- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… But this turkey hoagie is the best I’ve ever had.

So when I ordered this perfectly wrapped package of breaded bliss I thought it was just gonna be all right or as young people say aight- but this hoagie was amazing. The whole experience at Honeysuckle Provisions was great from the beautiful, terra cotta-colored butcher paper to the old-school twine-wrapped bread — everything was fresh, clean, and chill.

This weekend, I opted to do my Small Business Saturday shopping on a Sunday. When I say that this was one of the best hoagies I’ve tasted in my 20-plus years in Philadelphia I’m not lying. I’ve tasted all kinds of hoagies from the famous South Philly brands to West and NJ’s best — but this hoagie beats all the rest.

To be fair, this is not a traditional “Dolla” hoagie. First, it’s on a darker hoagie roll that’s sprinkled with benne seeds. Secondly, the turkey was fresh and succulent. The cheese, veggies, and mayo/sauce gently hit my palate with a symphony of scrumptiousness and tang I’ve never tasted before.

Let me be clear, this is a bad and bougie hoagie and definitely, chef-inspired. All though it’s called a Dollar Hoagie — this isn’t your average corner store jawn (which I still love). This hoagie right here is an elevated interpretation of a Philly favorite. It’s got all the old school, nostalgic notes, and elements like the essential fresh baked roll with the perfect crust and soft center to cradle, carry and compliment the other ingredients — but it hits different.

It was so good I normally — have to have chips and I didn’t need them. The combination of flavors and textures were perfect. All I needed was my perfectly chilled Reeds Ginger Beer and I was good.

It’s not the biggest hoagie you’re going to get for $12, but it’s a good portion size. Even If you’re on a budget like me — you’ll be perfectly at peace with zero complaints because you’ll be satiated and satisfied.

While I was at Honeysuckle Provisions, I was so happy with the great customer service that I also purchased some organic potatoes and a 1/2 loaf of the Yams bread and the Peaso because I love making soups and artisanal condiments.

I will be back again. It’s in the perfect location, not to mention it’s across the street from my favorite distributor (who has the cutest Chow Chow I’ve ever seen). This is where I purchase cases of Reed’s Ginger Beer (and Martinelli’s “splits” back in my event planning days).

If you’re in West Philly and near 48th street, you really need to get that turkey hoagie. I guarantee you it will be the best $12 you ever spent and I’m a person who loves to cut my hoagies in half and eat the other half the next day. This hoagie is not going to make it to the next day. My only suggestion or wish was that it had two different sizes because I definitely would have gotten the bigger size. But on second thought — a bigger size might have put me in a food coma…lol

Welp, that’s it and that’s all for my review of my heightened hoagie experience at Honeysuckle Provisions.

On my next trip to Wes’ Philly — I’m trying Banana Mousse. Thank you for reading.