Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and Certificates

Founder of a fake nursing school from Burlington, NJ, 26 in Delaware lose their licenses, more states investigate

A nurse holding a phone Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Updated February 1, 2023

Georgia's Board of Nursing just reported 22 nurses were asked to surrender their licenses and 3 were removed from duty at a local VA hospital.

Philadelphia — Thursday, January 26, 2023, Sasha Pezenik from 6ABC reported on the Florida nursing scheme where it was discovered that a fake nursing school sold over 7600 fake nursing diplomas, certificates, and transcripts.

The report said, "A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials said Wednesday."

As first reported by ABC News, officials said the scheme involved peddling more than $100 million worth of bogus nursing diplomas and transcripts over the course of several years — fake credentials that were sold to help “thousands of people” take “shortcuts” toward becoming licensed, practicing nurses.

Officials said the forged diplomas and transcripts were sold from what had been accredited schools to aspiring nurses, in order to help candidates bypass the qualifying requirements necessary to sit for the national nursing board exam. Although they still had to take the exam, the bogus credentials allowed them to skip vital steps of the competency and licensure process, officials said — and once licensed, those individuals were able to find a job in the healthcare field. (Pezenik, 2023)

The investigation involved 5 states including Florida, New York, and Texas. Yet, this criminal conspiracy has local roots in Delaware and Burlington, NJ — which is where the founders of the fake school are from.

The impact will be massive with the nursing shortage and nurses having their licenses revoked nationwide. According to Nurse.org, 26 nurses have had their licenses annulled in Delaware.

The Delaware State Board of Nursing did not release the names of the individuals that have lost their nursing licenses but stated that additional information regarding the individuals, investigation, and licenses will be released sometime in February. (Gaines, 2023)

One can only imagine how this is going to affect Philly and the entire state.

