Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines

Time Sensitive Philly Community Resources January/February 2023

Community Resource Corps (CRC) First Cohort Photo by CRC - Phila.gov

Here are two time-sensitive community resources for a part-time AmeriCorps service opportunity, and an affordable housing resource. Please read and share:

Service with a Stipend

Philly CRC AmeriCorps opportunity — Application Deadline: February 9th

Start Date: March 6, 2023

Click link https://bit.ly/CRCmember2023 or email CRC@Phila.gov

Do you know someone who loves to serve #Philly & can work part-time hours? The Community Resource Corps (CRC) is recruiting its Spring Cohort.

Please help spread the word about this Philly AmeriCorps service opportunity

In case you haven’t heard about the CRC, it’s a new AmeriCorps program designed to empower community members to connect fellow neighbors to high-priority, income-based assistance programs like:

LIHEAP and the Philadelphia Water Department CAP Program

Housing resources and Property Tax and Rent Rebate Programs

Digital-access programs and the ACP internet discount

Community-based food resources and food pantries

If you know someone who may be interested in this service opportunity, please share this article or application link https://bit.ly/CRCmember2023 . Interested applicants can learn more about CRC’s first cohort by clicking here .

For questions or more information contact CRC@Phila.gov.

*Please note that the Spring Cohort application deadline is February 9, 2023 and applicants should be ready for service by March 6, 2023.

Thank you for helping to spread the word!

Affordable Housing Resource

The housing Voucher Waitlist Opens (Online Only)

January 23, 2023, at 6:00 pm and closes February 5, 2023 at 5:59 pm

Click here for more information at www.pha.phila.gov

PHA Housing Waitlist Lottery Photo by PHA.Phila.gov

Here is the information directly from the website:

The HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER (HCV) PROGRAM WAITING LIST LOTTERY IS OPEN STARTING MONDAY, January 23, 2023 AT 6:00 A.M. ENDING SUNDAY, February 5, 2023 AT 5:59 P.M.

PHA is accepting online applications for individuals and families to participate in a lottery for a position on the HCV waiting list. The HCV Program offers housing assistance to families by paying a portion of their rent to private property owners. Any income-eligible family or individual can apply and someone in your household must have legal residency, even if the legal resident is a minor child. To learn more, click FAQs .

Individuals and families can apply online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during the two-week application period using a smartphone, computer, or another mobile device with Internet access. Paper applications will not be accepted in person or by mail or email.

Applications to apply for the lottery will be accepted online from Monday, January 23, 2023, at 6:00 A.M. through Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 5:59 P.M. The HCV Program provides income-based assistance to eligible participants. (PHA.gov)

Here are more Philly Renter’s Resources

Thank you for reading!

