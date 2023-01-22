Philadelphia, PA

Philly Community Resources January 2023

Teressa P.

From Property Tax and Rent Rebates to Housing Vouchers and local honey and farm boxes

Philly street corner

City Property Tax and Rent Rebate

The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS https://www.gpasspa.org/ 215–456–1662

Time Sensitive — Housing Voucher Waitlist Opens (Online Only)

January 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm and closes February 5, 2023 at 5:59 pm
Click here for more information at www.pha.phila.gov

For more housing info GFC’s Philly Renter’s Resources

ACP Program — Free or low-cost internet discount program

ACP stands for the Affordable Connectivity Program and it makes internet service free or affordable for people in Philly and nationwide.

Philly is also being proactive. PHLConnectEd has partnered with the Mayor’s Community Resource Corps (CRC) and is calling Philadelphia residents to tell them about the ACP discount and help them apply (if they need assistance). For the full eligibility list, here is the link to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) ACP website. Call 211 or contact PHLConnectEd or ACP Support at (877) 384–2575 Click here to read the full article

Philly Food News/Small Business Saturday

Local Honey and Tea from VivaLeaf — A Farm to Cup Approach to Tea

Christa… founded Viva Leaf Tea Co. with one goal in mind: providing a high quality, healthful tea with traceable origins. I want you to know that on our little farm in Pennsylvania, we take pride in the growing and harvesting of each and every plant. We pay careful attention to the farming practices of our partner farms to ensure sustainability. The power of the herbs and botanical are highlighted in every tea. Our passion for excellence drives us each day on the farm and as we blend every item by hand. Viva Leaf Tea products are Grown with Our Love and Curated for Your Wellness! Thank you for inviting us on your wellness journey. https://www.vivaleaftea.com/shop

Honeysuckle Provision’s Black Farmer Box, Breakfast, and More

Honeysuckle Provisions is a family-owned and operated Afro-centric grocery/cafe committed to the highest quality standards, from not only a culinary perspective but also socially and politically. Rooted in the values of nourishment and reclamation of Black food traditions and cultural aesthetics, Honeysuckle centers and promotes sourcing from Black farmers and producers. We have a wide range of offerings spanning the diaspora available for purchase online and in our store. https://www.honeysuckleprovisions.com/style-guide

Thank you for reading and please drop a link to your favorite community resource or small business. 

