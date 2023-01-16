Avian Flu and Inflation are Driving High Egg Prices

Teressa P.

It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP)

Little girl with eggsPhoto byHannah TaskeronUnsplash

The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.

Kim Bellware from the Washington Post reported egg prices over $7 in California and said:

“The egg industry is dealing with unresolved supply chain challenges kicked off by the coronavirus pandemic — including labor and building costs — as well as a devastating outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that began in February. The outbreak drove up the price of Thanksgiving turkeys in November, but its impact continues to ripple in the egg industry. According to the Agriculture Department, the flu has wiped out more than 44 million egg-laying hens, or roughly 4 to 5 percent of production.” (Bellware, 2023)

So it looks like we may need an alternative egg plan (AEP) after all especially if they’re a major part of your diet and you make a lot of recipes that use eggs. Many of us don’t understand how eggs are key ingredients in our favorite baked goods but never fear — I never present a problem without offering solutions. Healthline.com actually has an article listing 13 Egg Alternatives that include applesauce, flax and chia seed, and egg replacements.

I’ve only used applesauce to replace eggs once and I just bought Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacement for a cake recipe I want to try. However, I’ve used arrowroot powder and silken tofu a lot in my dairy-free desserts.

I’ll try to document my journey as I develop my AEP for breakfast and baked goods.

Do you have an AEP for breakfast, I’d love some suggestions. I tried a tofu scramble and actually liked it.

Good luck and thank you for reading.

Source:

Bellware, K. (2023, January 10). Retrieved from WashingtonPost.com: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/01/10/egg-prices-avian-flu-inflation/

#avianflu #birdflu #eggs #inflation #foodprices #eggalternatives

