Drink Ideas and Recipes for Dry January

Teas, tonics, and mocktails for Dry January and all year round

Cocktails and mocktails Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash

This January a lot of people are choosing to refrain from alcohol as a new year resolution. To be honest and transparent, most of my 2022 was very dry in every way possible — so 2023 started with me working on my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. However, as a foodie and part of the food and drink-loving community I want to support anyone who wants to detox and have a dry and delicious January.

I never want to judge anyone because it’s been a rough couple of years. According to Michael Sloan in Harvard Men’s Health Watch, “many American adults report drinking more since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to a survey on alcohol use in the time of COVID-19”.

So without further hesitation, here are some tasty alcohol-free libations to get you through this dry January and you may bring these drinks throughout the whole year.

If you’re using dry January to detox or help you get back on track with some of your health goals, incorporating some great teas and tonics into your drink repertoire might be worth a try. I personally make a blend of Chai-inspired spices as a health tonic every time I feel a little tickle or scratchiness in my throat.

Below is the full article featuring my favorite teas and tonics but I’ll add my recipe for Golden Milk. Honestly, I think could be added to cocoa and isn’t everything just better with some hot chocolate?

Those were some hot drink suggestions but playing with drink temps can add some variety considering most teas can be served hot or cold. If you’re looking for something on the cooler side some of my favorite mocktails have a tropical flavor profile and I love using lots and lots of ginger and coconut milk.

Here is a recipe for my Candied Ginger Syrup

For more inspiration check out a true Drink Master, Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien

One of my favorite mocktails is a virgin pina colada. I also love Coquito — which I call eggnog’s island cousin. They are both coconut milk-based drinks. However, Coquito may also have dairy. Here are 6 different ways to make Coquito from Sense and Edibility.

It’s my understanding that the boozy version of Coquito has rum but honestly, it’s the spices that give it such a deep, rich flavor. Once you try it, you’ll fall in love with it with or without alcohol.

Finally, I’ll add an alternative to my Boozy Fruit Sangria. Instead of soaking the fruit in rum, macerate the fruit in the simple syrup and fresh lemon juice (to reduce browning) and swap out the wine for hibiscus tea or Sorrel.

Here is my Spiced Fruit Tea Recipe — the alluring alternative to my Boozy Fruit Sangria:

Spiced Fruit Tea

1 Honey Crispy apple (medium-large, washed and unpeeled)

1 Firm pear (I use green for the contrast and seasonal color)

4 tablespoons Candied Ginger Simple Syrup

Lemon Zest and juice from ¼ of a lemon

6 Cups of Sorrel or Hibiscus Tea (cooled)

Directions

1. Dice the pears and apples into small pieces (your desired size), keep them in separate bowls, and quickly sprinkle and toss them with lemon juice.

2. Drizzle and mix in 4 tablespoons of the Candied Ginger Simple Syrup refrigerate in a sterilized, covered jar or air-tight container for no less than an hour

3. In a larger glass or color-safe carafe or pitcher add a minimum of ½ of the fruit to the bottom and pour the tea.

4. Refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes and serve with a splash of your favorite ginger ale

In my Boozy Fruit Sangria, the rum preserved the fruit and added a punchy surprise. In my Spiced Fruit Tea remix, the fruit is first kissed with fresh lemon or lime juice and macerated in the candied ginger simple syrup to prevent browning. Serve cold over freshly cooled and strained hibiscus tea (sorrel). Top with a splash of Reed’s Ginger Beer and this will make a scrumptious sangria alternative that will give you all the flavor without the extra calories and potential side effects of alcohol.

I think I covered everything from hot and cold teas and tonics to tasty mocktails and other fun party sips.

Enjoy and thank you for reading!

Sources:

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/thinking-of-trying-dry-january-steps-for-success-202201032662