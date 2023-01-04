A Versatile Ginger Syrup to Use in Drinks, Tea and More

Candied ginger simple syrup

Here is how I make my quick, versatile candied ginger simple syrup to add to cocktails, fruit salads, and my Boozy Fruit Sangrias:

Candied Ginger Simple Syrup

Ingredients

1/2 -1 cup of Zuka or natural cane sugar

1 cup filtered or spring water

1/4 cup chopped candied ginger or fresh, organic peeled, and chopped ginger

Directions

1. Add the sugar and water to a small pot on medium heat and stir the mixture until the sugar is dissolved.

2. Add the ginger and simmer for 2–3 minutes, uncovered, then cut off the heat.

3. Cover and allow the mixture to steep, for a minimum of 30 minutes to a couple of hours — the longer it steeps the stronger the flavor.

4. Strain out ginger and put the syrup in a sterilized jar or bottle. This will keep up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Note: You can keep the ginger in the freezer for smoothies

Other Uses —

I use this simple syrup to:

- Sweeten and give my green, chai, and sorrel teas some extra zing and spice

- I use a little on festive fruit salads regardless of the season, but it especially goes well with apples, pears, berries, watermelon, and canteloupe.

- Flavor and jazz up maple syrup to drizzle or pour on pancakes, french toast, or waffles.

- Don't forget you don't have to throw away the ginger, the root has good fiber that can be used in your fruit smoothies.

